gamma

gamma function in javascript using the lanczos approximation for small values and the spouge approximation for larger values

example

var gamma = require( 'gamma' ) gamma(5) 23.999999999999996 gamma(1.6) 0.8935153492876909

methods

var gamma = require('gamma')

Return the gamma function over z . Complex numbers aren't supported, only reals.

Return the natural log of the gamma function for z .

This function is used internally by the spouge approximation to compute large values.

install

With npm do:

npm install gamma

kudos

Implementation transliterated from the python script on the wikipedia entry for the lanczos approximation.

Spouge approximation from Niggler.

license

MIT