gamejs

by GameJs
2.0.2 (see all)

GameJs is a thin library on top of the HTML canvas element. In addition to the drawing functions it has a set of generally helpful modules for game development.

Overview

Readme

GameJs

GameJs is a JavaScript library for writing 2D games or other interactive graphic applications for the HTML Canvas.

Topics

Drawing on the screen

  • image loading image files
  • graphics image transformation (rotate, transform,...) and drawing with geometric shapes
  • font rendering text

Mouse and keyboard

  • event Recieve events for user input

Audio

  • audio Playback with multiple channels

Game logic

Advanced

Math

Usage

See the examples directory for working examples.

Standalone

HTML File loads GameJs and sets the main module:

<script src="./public/gamejs.min.js"></script>
<script>
    require.setModuleRoot('./javascript/');
    require.run('main')
</script>

The main module javascript/main.js starts the application:

var gamejs = require('gamejs');
gamejs.ready(function() {
    var display = gamejs.display.getSurface();
    ...
});

GameJs as a CommonJs package with browserify

GameJs is a CommonJs package published on NPM. To use it with browserify install the GameJs package in your game's directory:

$ npm install gamejs

And install browserify, if you don't already have it.

$ npm install -g browserify

You can then bundle your application ("main.js") with all its dependencies - including GameJs - like so:

$ browserify ./main.js --out bundled.js

More Help

See the GameJs Website for more help or drop us an email in the Mailing List.

Example application can be found in the examples/ directory.

Development - How to build

GameJs consists of CommonJs modules in ./src/ which we build and jshint with grunt. If you don't already have node and npm, install those. You will also need java on your path for building the distribution file.

Install grunt:

$ npm install -g grunt-cli

In the GameJs folder you cloned, install the dependencies to build using npm:

$ npm install

Build GameJs:

$ grunt

This will create the gamejs-VERSION.js file and a minified gamejs-VERSION.min.js which you can use standalone in the browser, as demonstrated in the examples.

