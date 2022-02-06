openbase logo
gam

gamedig

by Sonicsnes
3.0.8 (see all)

Query for the status of any game server in Node.JS or Bash

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

409

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-GameDig - Game Server Query Library

node-GameDig is a game server query library, capable of querying for the status of nearly any game or voice server. If a server makes its status publically available, GameDig can fetch it for you.

GameDig is available as a node.js module, as well as a command line executable.

Usage from Node.js

npm install gamedig

const Gamedig = require('gamedig');
Gamedig.query({
    type: 'minecraft',
    host: 'mc.example.com'
}).then((state) => {
    console.log(state);
}).catch((error) => {
    console.log("Server is offline");
});

Query Options

Typical

  • type: string - One of the game IDs listed in the game list below
  • host: string - Hostname or IP of the game server
  • port: number (optional) - Connection port or query port for the game server. Some games utilize a separate "query" port. If specifying the game port does not seem to work as expected, passing in this query port may work instead. (defaults to protocol default port)

Advanced

  • maxAttempts: number - Number of attempts to query server in case of failure. (default 1)
  • socketTimeout: number - Milliseconds to wait for a single packet. Beware that increasing this will cause many queries to take longer even if the server is online. (default 2000)
  • attemptTimeout: number - Milliseconds allowed for an entire query attempt. This timeout is not commonly hit, as the socketTimeout typically fires first. (default 10000)
  • givenPortOnly: boolean - Only attempt to query server on given port. (default false)
  • debug: boolean - Enables massive amounts of debug logging to stdout. (default false)
  • requestRules: boolean - Valve games only. Additional 'rules' may be fetched into the raw field. (default false)

Return Value

The returned state object will contain the following keys:

  • name: string - Server name
  • map: string - Current server game map
  • password: boolean - If a password is required
  • maxplayers: number
  • players: array of objects
    • name: string - If the player's name is unknown, the string will be empty.
    • raw: object - Additional information about the player if available (unstable)
      • The content of this field MAY change on a per-protocol basis between GameDig patch releases (although not typical).
  • bots: array of objects - Same schema as players
  • connect: string
    • This will typically include the game's ip:port
    • The port will reflect the server's game port, even if your request specified the game's query port in the request.
    • For some games, this may be a server ID or connection url if an IP:Port is not appropriate for end-users.
  • ping: number
    • Round trip time to the server (in milliseconds).
    • Note that this is not the RTT of an ICMP echo, as ICMP packets are often blocked by NATs and node has poor support for raw sockets.
    • This value is derived from the RTT of one of the query packets, which is usually quite accurate, but may add a bit due to server lag.
  • raw: freeform object (unstable)
    • Contains all information received from the server in a disorganized format.
    • The content of this field MAY change on a per-protocol basis between GameDig patch releases (although not typical).

Games List

Supported

GameDig Type IDNameSee Also
7d2d7 Days to Die (2013)Valve Protocol
ageofchivalryAge of Chivalry (2007)Valve Protocol
aoe2Age of Empires 2 (1999)
alienarenaAlien Arena (2004)
alienswarmAlien Swarm (2010)Valve Protocol
avp2Aliens versus Predator 2 (2001)
avp2010Aliens vs. Predator (2010)Valve Protocol
americasarmyAmerica's Army (2002)
americasarmy2America's Army 2 (2003)
americasarmy3America's Army 3 (2009)Valve Protocol
americasarmypgAmerica's Army: Proving Grounds (2015)Valve Protocol
arcasimracingArca Sim Racing (2008)
arkseArk: Survival Evolved (2017)Valve Protocol
arma2ARMA 2 (2009)Valve Protocol
arma2oaARMA 2: Operation Arrowhead (2010)Valve Protocol
arma3ARMA 3 (2013)Valve Protocol
armaARMA: Armed Assault (2007)
armacwaARMA: Cold War Assault (2011)
armarARMA: Resistance (2011)
armagetronArmagetron Advanced (2001)
assettocorsaAssetto Corsa (2014)
atlasAtlas (2018)Valve Protocol
baldursgateBaldur's Gate (1998)
bat1944Battalion 1944 (2018)Valve Protocol
bf1942Battlefield 1942 (2002)
bf2Battlefield 2 (2005)
bf2142Battlefield 2142 (2006)
bf3Battlefield 3 (2011)
bf4Battlefield 4 (2013)
bfhBattlefield Hardline (2015)
bfvBattlefield Vietnam (2004)
bfbc2Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (2010)
breachBreach (2011)Valve Protocol
breedBreed (2004)
brinkBrink (2011)Valve Protocol
buildandshootBuild and Shoot / Ace of Spades Classic (2012)
codCall of Duty (2003)
cod2Call of Duty 2 (2005)
cod3Call of Duty 3 (2006)
cod4Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
codmw2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
codmw3Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)Valve Protocol
coduoCall of Duty: United Offensive (2004)
codwawCall of Duty: World at War (2008)
callofjuarezCall of Juarez (2006)
chaserChaser (2003)
chromeChrome (2003)
codenameeagleCodename Eagle (2000)
cacrenegadeCommand and Conquer: Renegade (2002)
commandos3Commandos 3: Destination Berlin (2003)
conanexilesConan Exiles (2018)Valve Protocol
contagionContagion (2011)Valve Protocol
contactjackContract J.A.C.K. (2003)
cs15Counter-Strike 1.5 (2002)Valve Protocol
cs16Counter-Strike 1.6 (2003)Valve Protocol
cs2dCounter-Strike: 2D (2004)
csczCounter-Strike: Condition Zero (2004)Valve Protocol
csgoCounter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012)Notes, Valve Protocol
cssCounter-Strike: Source (2004)Valve Protocol
crossracingCross Racing Championship Extreme 2005 (2005)
crysisCrysis (2007)
crysis2Crysis 2 (2011)
crysiswarsCrysis Wars (2008)
daikatanaDaikatana (2000)
dnlDark and Light (2017)Valve Protocol
dmomamDark Messiah of Might and Magic (2006)Valve Protocol
darkesthourDarkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 (2008)
dodDay of Defeat (2003)Valve Protocol
dodsDay of Defeat: Source (2005)Valve Protocol
doiDay of Infamy (2017)Valve Protocol
daysofwarDays of War (2017)Valve Protocol
dayzDayZ (2018)Valve Protocol
dayzmodDayZ Mod (2013)Valve Protocol
deadlydozenptDeadly Dozen: Pacific Theater (2002)
dh2005Deer Hunter 2005 (2004)
descent3Descent 3 (1999)
deusexDeus Ex (2000)
devastationDevastation (2003)
dinoddayDino D-Day (2011)Valve Protocol
dirttrackracing2Dirt Track Racing 2 (2002)
discordDiscordNotes
doom3Doom 3 (2004)
dota2Dota 2 (2013)Valve Protocol
drakanDrakan: Order of the Flame (1999)
empyrionEmpyrion - Galactic Survival (2015)Valve Protocol
etqwEnemy Territory: Quake Wars (2007)
fearF.E.A.R. (2005)
f1c9902F1 Challenge '99-'02 (2002)
farcryFar Cry (2004)
farcry2Far Cry 2 (2008)
f12002Formula One 2002 (2002)
fortressforeverFortress Forever (2007)Valve Protocol
ffowFrontlines: Fuel of War (2008)
garrysmodGarry's Mod (2004)Valve Protocol
geneshift
mutantfactions		Geneshift (2017)
giantscitizenkabutoGiants: Citizen Kabuto (2000)
globaloperationsGlobal Operations (2002)
gesGoldenEye: Source (2010)Valve Protocol
goreGore: Ultimate Soldier (2002)
fivemGrand Theft Auto V - FiveM (2013)
mtasaGrand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Multi Theft Auto (2004)
mtavcGrand Theft Auto: Vice City - Multi Theft Auto (2002)
gunmanchroniclesGunman Chronicles (2000)Valve Protocol
hl2dmHalf-Life 2: Deathmatch (2004)Valve Protocol
hldmHalf-Life Deathmatch (1998)Valve Protocol
hldmsHalf-Life Deathmatch: Source (2005)Valve Protocol
haloHalo (2003)
halo2Halo 2 (2007)
hllHell Let LooseValve Protocol
heretic2Heretic II (1998)
hexen2Hexen II (1997)
had2Hidden & Dangerous 2 (2003)
homefrontHomefront (2011)Valve Protocol
homeworld2Homeworld 2 (2003)
hurtworldHurtworld (2015)Valve Protocol
igi2I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike (2003)
il2IL-2 Sturmovik (2001)
insurgencyInsurgency (2014)Valve Protocol
insurgencysandstormInsurgency: Sandstorm (2018)Valve Protocol
ironstormIron Storm (2002)
jamesbondnightfireJames Bond 007: Nightfire (2002)
jc2mpJust Cause 2 - Multiplayer (2010)
jc3mpJust Cause 3 - Multiplayer (2017)Valve Protocol
kspdmpKerbal Space Program - DMP Multiplayer (2015)
killingfloorKilling Floor (2009)
killingfloor2Killing Floor 2 (2016)Valve Protocol
kingpinKingpin: Life of Crime (1999)
kisspcKiss: Psycho Circus: The Nightmare Child (2000)
kzmodKreedz Climbing (2017)Valve Protocol
left4deadLeft 4 Dead (2008)Valve Protocol
left4dead2Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)Valve Protocol
m2mpMafia II - Multiplayer (2010)
m2oMafia II - Online (2010)
moh2010Medal of Honor (2010)
mohabMedal of Honor: Airborne (2007)
mohaaMedal of Honor: Allied Assault (2002)
mohbtMedal of Honor: Allied Assault Breakthrough (2003)
mohshMedal of Honor: Allied Assault Spearhead (2002)
mohpaMedal of Honor: Pacific Assault (2004)
mohwfMedal of Honor: Warfighter (2012)
medievalengineersMedieval Engineers (2015)Valve Protocol
minecraft
minecraftping		Minecraft (2009)
minecraftpe
minecraftbe		Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (2011)
mncMonday Night Combat (2011)Valve Protocol
mordhauMordhau (2019)Valve Protocol
mumbleMumble - GTmurmur Plugin (2005)Notes
mumblepingMumble - Lightweight (2005)Notes
nascarthunder2004NASCAR Thunder 2004 (2003)
nsNatural Selection (2002)Valve Protocol
ns2Natural Selection 2 (2012)Valve Protocol
nfshp2Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 (2002)
nabNerf Arena Blast (1999)
netpanzernetPanzer (2002)
nwnNeverwinter Nights (2002)
nwn2Neverwinter Nights 2 (2006)
nexuizNexuiz (2005)
nitrofamilyNitro Family (2004)
nmrihNo More Room in Hell (2011)Valve Protocol
nolf2No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.'s Way (2002)
nucleardawnNuclear Dawn (2011)Valve Protocol
openarenaOpenArena (2005)
openttdOpenTTD (2004)
operationflashpoint
flashpoint		Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis (2001)
flashpointresistanceOperation Flashpoint: Resistance (2002)
painkillerPainkiller
pixarkPixARK (2018)Valve Protocol
psPost Scriptum
postal2Postal 2
preyPrey
primalcarnagePrimal Carnage: ExtinctionValve Protocol
prbf2Project Reality: Battlefield 2 (2005)
przomboidProject ZomboidValve Protocol
quake1Quake 1: QuakeWorld (1996)
quake2Quake 2 (1997)
quake3Quake 3: Arena (1999)
quake4Quake 4 (2005)
quakeliveQuake Live (2010)Valve Protocol
ragdollkungfuRag Doll Kung FuValve Protocol
r6Rainbow Six
r6roguespearRainbow Six 2: Rogue Spear
r6ravenshieldRainbow Six 3: Raven Shield
rallisportchallengeRalliSport Challenge
rallymastersRally Masters
redorchestraRed Orchestra
redorchestra2Red Orchestra 2Valve Protocol
redorchestraostRed Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45
redlineRedline
rtcwReturn to Castle Wolfenstein
rfactorrFactor
ricochetRicochetValve Protocol
riseofnationsRise of Nations
rs2Rising Storm 2: VietnamValve Protocol
runeRune
rustRustValve Protocol
stalkerS.T.A.L.K.E.R.
sampSan Andreas Multiplayer
savage2Savage 2: A Tortured Soul (2008)
ssSerious Sam
ss2Serious Sam 2
shatteredhorizonShattered HorizonValve Protocol
shogoShogo
shootmaniaShootmaniaNotes
sinSiN
sinepSiN EpisodesValve Protocol
soldatSoldat
sofSoldier of Fortune
sof2Soldier of Fortune 2
spaceengineersSpace EngineersValve Protocol
squadSquadValve Protocol
stbcStar Trek: Bridge Commander
stvefStar Trek: Voyager - Elite Force
stvef2Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force 2
swjk2Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (2002)
swjkStar Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (2003)
swbfStar Wars: Battlefront
swbf2Star Wars: Battlefront 2
swrcStar Wars: Republic Commando
starboundStarboundValve Protocol
starmadeStarMade
starsiegeStarsiege (2009)
suicidesurvivalSuicide SurvivalValve Protocol
svencoopSven CoopValve Protocol
swat4SWAT 4
synergySynergyValve Protocol
tacticalopsTactical Ops
takeonhelicoptersTake On Helicopters (2011)
teamfactorTeam Factor
tf2Team Fortress 2Valve Protocol
tfcTeam Fortress ClassicValve Protocol
teamspeak2Teamspeak 2
teamspeak3Teamspeak 3Notes
terminusTerminus
terraria
tshock		Terraria - TShock (2011)Notes
forrestThe Forrest (2014)Valve Protocol
hiddenThe Hidden (2005)Valve Protocol
nolfThe Operative: No One Lives Forever (2000)
shipThe ShipValve Protocol
grawTom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter (2006)
graw2Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (2007)
thps3Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
thps4Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4
thu2Tony Hawk's Underground 2
toweruniteTower UniteValve Protocol
trackmania2Trackmania 2Notes
trackmaniaforeverTrackmania ForeverNotes
tremulousTremulous
tribes1Tribes 1: Starsiege
tribesvengeanceTribes: Vengeance
tron20Tron 2.0
turok2Turok 2
universalcombatUniversal Combat
unrealUnreal
utUnreal Tournament
ut2003Unreal Tournament 2003
ut2004Unreal Tournament 2004
ut3Unreal Tournament 3
unturnedunturnedValve Protocol
urbanterrorUrban Terror
v8supercarV8 Supercar Challenge
valheimValheim (2021)Notes, Valve Protocol
ventriloVentrilo
vcmpVice City Multiplayer
vietcongVietcong
vietcong2Vietcong 2
warsowWarsow
wheeloftimeWheel of Time
wolfenstein2009Wolfenstein 2009
wolfensteinetWolfenstein: Enemy Territory
xpandrallyXpand Rally
zombiemasterZombie MasterValve Protocol
zpsZombie Panic: SourceValve Protocol

Not supported (yet)

  • Cube Engine (cube):
    • Cube 1
    • Assault Cube
    • Cube 2: Sauerbraten
    • Blood Frontier
  • Alien vs Predator
  • Armed Assault 2: Operation Arrowhead
  • Battlefield Bad Company 2: Vietnam
  • BFRIS
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 (no documentation, may require rcon)
  • Crysis Warhead
  • Days of War
  • DirtyBomb
  • Doom - Skulltag
  • Doom - ZDaemon
  • ECO Global Survival (Ref)
  • Farming Simulator
  • Freelancer
  • Ghost Recon
  • GRAV Online
  • GTA Network (Ref)
  • GTR 2
  • Haze
  • Hexen World
  • Lost Heaven
  • Multi Theft Auto
  • Pariah
  • Plain Sight
  • Purge Jihad
  • Red Eclipse
  • Red Faction
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky
  • Savage: The Battle For Newerth
  • SiN 1 Multiplayer
  • South Park
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
  • Sum of All Fears
  • Teeworlds
  • Tibia (Ref)
  • Titanfall
  • Tribes 2
  • Unreal 2 XMP
  • World in Conflict
  • World Opponent Network
  • Wurm Unlimited

Want support for one of these games? Please open an issue to show your interest! Know how to code? Protocol details for many of the games above are documented at https://github.com/gamedig/legacy-query-library-archive , ready for you to develop into GameDig!

Don't see your game listed here?

First, let us know so we can fix it. Then, you can try using some common query protocols directly by using one of these server types:

  • protocol-ase
  • protocol-battlefield
  • protocol-doom3
  • protocol-gamespy1
  • protocol-gamespy2
  • protocol-gamespy3
  • protocol-nadeo
  • protocol-quake2
  • protocol-quake3
  • protocol-unreal2
  • protocol-valve

Games with Additional Notes

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

To receive a full player list response from CS:GO servers, the server must have set the cvar: host_players_show 2

Discord

You must set the guildId request field to the server's guild ID. Do not provide an IP. The Guild ID can be found in server widget settings (Server ID) or by enabling developer mode in client settings and right-clicking the server's icon. In order to retrieve information from discord server's they must have the Enable server widget option enabled.

Mumble

For full query results from Mumble, you must be running the GTmurmur plugin. If you do not wish to run the plugin, or do not require details such as channel and user lists, you can use the 'mumbleping' server type instead, which uses a less accurate but more reliable solution

Nadeo (ShootMania / TrackMania / etc)

The server must have xmlrpc enabled, and you must pass the xmlrpc port to GameDig, not the connection port. You must have a user account on the server with access level User or higher. Pass the login into to GameDig with the additional options: login, password

TeamSpeak 3

For teamspeak 3 queries to work correctly, the following permissions must be available for the guest server group:

  • Virtual Server
  • b_virtualserver_info_view
  • b_virtualserver_channel_list
  • b_virtualserver_client_list
  • Group
  • b_virtualserver_servergroup_list
  • b_virtualserver_channelgroup_list

In the extremely unusual case that your server host responds to queries on a non-default port (the default is 10011), you can specify their host query port using the teamspeakQueryPort option.

Terraria

Requires tshock server mod, and a REST user token, which can be passed to GameDig with the additional option: token

Valheim

Valheim servers will only respond to queries if they are started in public mode (-public 1).

DayZ

DayZ stores some of it's servers information inside the tags attribute. Make sure to set requestRules: true to access it. Some data inside dayzMods attribute may be fuzzy, due to how mods are loaded into the servers. Alternatively, some servers may have a third party tool that you can use to get the mods information. If it's installed, you can access it via browser with the game servers IP:PORT, but add up 10 to the port. (eg. if game port is 2302 then use 2312).

Valve Protocol

For many valve games, additional 'rules' may be fetched into the unstable raw field by passing the additional option: requestRules: true. Beware that this may increase query time.

Common Issues

Firewalls block incoming UDP

(replit / docker / some VPS providers)

Most game query protocols require a UDP request and response. This means that in some environments, gamedig may not be able to receive the reponse required due to environmental restrictions.

Some examples include:

  • Docker containers
    • You may need to run the container in --network host mode so that gamedig can bind a UDP listen port.
    • Alternatively, you can forward a single UDP port to your container, and force gamedig to listen on that port using the instructions in the section down below.
  • replit
    • Most online IDEs run in an isolated container, which will never receive UDP responses from outside networks.
  • Various VPS / server providers
    • Even if your server provider doesn't explicitly block incoming UDP packets, some server hosts block other server hosts from connecting to them for DDOS-mitigation and anti-botting purposes.

Gamedig doesn't work in the browser

Gamedig cannot operate within a browser. This means you cannot package it as part of your webpack / browserify / rollup / parcel package. Even if you were able to get it packaged into a bundle, unfortunately no browsers support the UDP protocols required to query server status from most game servers. As an alternative, we'd recommend using gamedig on your server-side, then expose your own API to your webapp's frontend displaying the status information. If your application is thin (with no constant server component), you may wish to investigate a server-less lambda provider.

Specifying a listen UDP port override

In some very rare scenarios, you may need to bind / listen on a fixed local UDP port. The is usually not needed except behind some extremely strict firewalls, or within a docker container (where you only wish to forward a single UDP port). To use a fixed listen udp port, construct a new Gamedig object like this:

const gamedig = new Gamedig({
    listenUdpPort: 13337
});
gamedig.query(...)

Usage from Command Line

Want to integrate server queries from a batch script or other programming language? You'll still need npm to install gamedig:

npm install gamedig -g

After installing gamedig globally, you can call gamedig via the command line:

gamedig --type minecraft mc.example.com:11234

The output of the command will be in JSON format. Additional advanced parameters can be passed in as well: --debug, --pretty, --socketTimeout 5000, --requestRules etc.

