node-GameDig is a game server query library, capable of querying for the status of nearly any game or voice server. If a server makes its status publically available, GameDig can fetch it for you.
GameDig is available as a node.js module, as well as a command line executable.
npm install gamedig
const Gamedig = require('gamedig');
Gamedig.query({
type: 'minecraft',
host: 'mc.example.com'
}).then((state) => {
console.log(state);
}).catch((error) => {
console.log("Server is offline");
});
Typical
Advanced
raw field. (default false)
The returned state object will contain the following keys:
players
ip:port
|GameDig Type ID
|Name
|See Also
7d2d
|7 Days to Die (2013)
|Valve Protocol
ageofchivalry
|Age of Chivalry (2007)
|Valve Protocol
aoe2
|Age of Empires 2 (1999)
alienarena
|Alien Arena (2004)
alienswarm
|Alien Swarm (2010)
|Valve Protocol
avp2
|Aliens versus Predator 2 (2001)
avp2010
|Aliens vs. Predator (2010)
|Valve Protocol
americasarmy
|America's Army (2002)
americasarmy2
|America's Army 2 (2003)
americasarmy3
|America's Army 3 (2009)
|Valve Protocol
americasarmypg
|America's Army: Proving Grounds (2015)
|Valve Protocol
arcasimracing
|Arca Sim Racing (2008)
arkse
|Ark: Survival Evolved (2017)
|Valve Protocol
arma2
|ARMA 2 (2009)
|Valve Protocol
arma2oa
|ARMA 2: Operation Arrowhead (2010)
|Valve Protocol
arma3
|ARMA 3 (2013)
|Valve Protocol
arma
|ARMA: Armed Assault (2007)
armacwa
|ARMA: Cold War Assault (2011)
armar
|ARMA: Resistance (2011)
armagetron
|Armagetron Advanced (2001)
assettocorsa
|Assetto Corsa (2014)
atlas
|Atlas (2018)
|Valve Protocol
baldursgate
|Baldur's Gate (1998)
bat1944
|Battalion 1944 (2018)
|Valve Protocol
bf1942
|Battlefield 1942 (2002)
bf2
|Battlefield 2 (2005)
bf2142
|Battlefield 2142 (2006)
bf3
|Battlefield 3 (2011)
bf4
|Battlefield 4 (2013)
bfh
|Battlefield Hardline (2015)
bfv
|Battlefield Vietnam (2004)
bfbc2
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (2010)
breach
|Breach (2011)
|Valve Protocol
breed
|Breed (2004)
brink
|Brink (2011)
|Valve Protocol
buildandshoot
|Build and Shoot / Ace of Spades Classic (2012)
cod
|Call of Duty (2003)
cod2
|Call of Duty 2 (2005)
cod3
|Call of Duty 3 (2006)
cod4
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
codmw2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
codmw3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)
|Valve Protocol
coduo
|Call of Duty: United Offensive (2004)
codwaw
|Call of Duty: World at War (2008)
callofjuarez
|Call of Juarez (2006)
chaser
|Chaser (2003)
chrome
|Chrome (2003)
codenameeagle
|Codename Eagle (2000)
cacrenegade
|Command and Conquer: Renegade (2002)
commandos3
|Commandos 3: Destination Berlin (2003)
conanexiles
|Conan Exiles (2018)
|Valve Protocol
contagion
|Contagion (2011)
|Valve Protocol
contactjack
|Contract J.A.C.K. (2003)
cs15
|Counter-Strike 1.5 (2002)
|Valve Protocol
cs16
|Counter-Strike 1.6 (2003)
|Valve Protocol
cs2d
|Counter-Strike: 2D (2004)
cscz
|Counter-Strike: Condition Zero (2004)
|Valve Protocol
csgo
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012)
|Notes, Valve Protocol
css
|Counter-Strike: Source (2004)
|Valve Protocol
crossracing
|Cross Racing Championship Extreme 2005 (2005)
crysis
|Crysis (2007)
crysis2
|Crysis 2 (2011)
crysiswars
|Crysis Wars (2008)
daikatana
|Daikatana (2000)
dnl
|Dark and Light (2017)
|Valve Protocol
dmomam
|Dark Messiah of Might and Magic (2006)
|Valve Protocol
darkesthour
|Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 (2008)
dod
|Day of Defeat (2003)
|Valve Protocol
dods
|Day of Defeat: Source (2005)
|Valve Protocol
doi
|Day of Infamy (2017)
|Valve Protocol
daysofwar
|Days of War (2017)
|Valve Protocol
dayz
|DayZ (2018)
|Valve Protocol
dayzmod
|DayZ Mod (2013)
|Valve Protocol
deadlydozenpt
|Deadly Dozen: Pacific Theater (2002)
dh2005
|Deer Hunter 2005 (2004)
descent3
|Descent 3 (1999)
deusex
|Deus Ex (2000)
devastation
|Devastation (2003)
dinodday
|Dino D-Day (2011)
|Valve Protocol
dirttrackracing2
|Dirt Track Racing 2 (2002)
discord
|Discord
|Notes
doom3
|Doom 3 (2004)
dota2
|Dota 2 (2013)
|Valve Protocol
drakan
|Drakan: Order of the Flame (1999)
empyrion
|Empyrion - Galactic Survival (2015)
|Valve Protocol
etqw
|Enemy Territory: Quake Wars (2007)
fear
|F.E.A.R. (2005)
f1c9902
|F1 Challenge '99-'02 (2002)
farcry
|Far Cry (2004)
farcry2
|Far Cry 2 (2008)
f12002
|Formula One 2002 (2002)
fortressforever
|Fortress Forever (2007)
|Valve Protocol
ffow
|Frontlines: Fuel of War (2008)
garrysmod
|Garry's Mod (2004)
|Valve Protocol
geneshift
mutantfactions
|Geneshift (2017)
giantscitizenkabuto
|Giants: Citizen Kabuto (2000)
globaloperations
|Global Operations (2002)
ges
|GoldenEye: Source (2010)
|Valve Protocol
gore
|Gore: Ultimate Soldier (2002)
fivem
|Grand Theft Auto V - FiveM (2013)
mtasa
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Multi Theft Auto (2004)
mtavc
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Multi Theft Auto (2002)
gunmanchronicles
|Gunman Chronicles (2000)
|Valve Protocol
hl2dm
|Half-Life 2: Deathmatch (2004)
|Valve Protocol
hldm
|Half-Life Deathmatch (1998)
|Valve Protocol
hldms
|Half-Life Deathmatch: Source (2005)
|Valve Protocol
halo
|Halo (2003)
halo2
|Halo 2 (2007)
hll
|Hell Let Loose
|Valve Protocol
heretic2
|Heretic II (1998)
hexen2
|Hexen II (1997)
had2
|Hidden & Dangerous 2 (2003)
homefront
|Homefront (2011)
|Valve Protocol
homeworld2
|Homeworld 2 (2003)
hurtworld
|Hurtworld (2015)
|Valve Protocol
igi2
|I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike (2003)
il2
|IL-2 Sturmovik (2001)
insurgency
|Insurgency (2014)
|Valve Protocol
insurgencysandstorm
|Insurgency: Sandstorm (2018)
|Valve Protocol
ironstorm
|Iron Storm (2002)
jamesbondnightfire
|James Bond 007: Nightfire (2002)
jc2mp
|Just Cause 2 - Multiplayer (2010)
jc3mp
|Just Cause 3 - Multiplayer (2017)
|Valve Protocol
kspdmp
|Kerbal Space Program - DMP Multiplayer (2015)
killingfloor
|Killing Floor (2009)
killingfloor2
|Killing Floor 2 (2016)
|Valve Protocol
kingpin
|Kingpin: Life of Crime (1999)
kisspc
|Kiss: Psycho Circus: The Nightmare Child (2000)
kzmod
|Kreedz Climbing (2017)
|Valve Protocol
left4dead
|Left 4 Dead (2008)
|Valve Protocol
left4dead2
|Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)
|Valve Protocol
m2mp
|Mafia II - Multiplayer (2010)
m2o
|Mafia II - Online (2010)
moh2010
|Medal of Honor (2010)
mohab
|Medal of Honor: Airborne (2007)
mohaa
|Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (2002)
mohbt
|Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Breakthrough (2003)
mohsh
|Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Spearhead (2002)
mohpa
|Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault (2004)
mohwf
|Medal of Honor: Warfighter (2012)
medievalengineers
|Medieval Engineers (2015)
|Valve Protocol
minecraft
minecraftping
|Minecraft (2009)
minecraftpe
minecraftbe
|Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (2011)
mnc
|Monday Night Combat (2011)
|Valve Protocol
mordhau
|Mordhau (2019)
|Valve Protocol
mumble
|Mumble - GTmurmur Plugin (2005)
|Notes
mumbleping
|Mumble - Lightweight (2005)
|Notes
nascarthunder2004
|NASCAR Thunder 2004 (2003)
ns
|Natural Selection (2002)
|Valve Protocol
ns2
|Natural Selection 2 (2012)
|Valve Protocol
nfshp2
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 (2002)
nab
|Nerf Arena Blast (1999)
netpanzer
|netPanzer (2002)
nwn
|Neverwinter Nights (2002)
nwn2
|Neverwinter Nights 2 (2006)
nexuiz
|Nexuiz (2005)
nitrofamily
|Nitro Family (2004)
nmrih
|No More Room in Hell (2011)
|Valve Protocol
nolf2
|No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.'s Way (2002)
nucleardawn
|Nuclear Dawn (2011)
|Valve Protocol
openarena
|OpenArena (2005)
openttd
|OpenTTD (2004)
operationflashpoint
flashpoint
|Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis (2001)
flashpointresistance
|Operation Flashpoint: Resistance (2002)
painkiller
|Painkiller
pixark
|PixARK (2018)
|Valve Protocol
ps
|Post Scriptum
postal2
|Postal 2
prey
|Prey
primalcarnage
|Primal Carnage: Extinction
|Valve Protocol
prbf2
|Project Reality: Battlefield 2 (2005)
przomboid
|Project Zomboid
|Valve Protocol
quake1
|Quake 1: QuakeWorld (1996)
quake2
|Quake 2 (1997)
quake3
|Quake 3: Arena (1999)
quake4
|Quake 4 (2005)
quakelive
|Quake Live (2010)
|Valve Protocol
ragdollkungfu
|Rag Doll Kung Fu
|Valve Protocol
r6
|Rainbow Six
r6roguespear
|Rainbow Six 2: Rogue Spear
r6ravenshield
|Rainbow Six 3: Raven Shield
rallisportchallenge
|RalliSport Challenge
rallymasters
|Rally Masters
redorchestra
|Red Orchestra
redorchestra2
|Red Orchestra 2
|Valve Protocol
redorchestraost
|Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45
redline
|Redline
rtcw
|Return to Castle Wolfenstein
rfactor
|rFactor
ricochet
|Ricochet
|Valve Protocol
riseofnations
|Rise of Nations
rs2
|Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
|Valve Protocol
rune
|Rune
rust
|Rust
|Valve Protocol
stalker
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
samp
|San Andreas Multiplayer
savage2
|Savage 2: A Tortured Soul (2008)
ss
|Serious Sam
ss2
|Serious Sam 2
shatteredhorizon
|Shattered Horizon
|Valve Protocol
shogo
|Shogo
shootmania
|Shootmania
|Notes
sin
|SiN
sinep
|SiN Episodes
|Valve Protocol
soldat
|Soldat
sof
|Soldier of Fortune
sof2
|Soldier of Fortune 2
spaceengineers
|Space Engineers
|Valve Protocol
squad
|Squad
|Valve Protocol
stbc
|Star Trek: Bridge Commander
stvef
|Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force
stvef2
|Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force 2
swjk2
|Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (2002)
swjk
|Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (2003)
swbf
|Star Wars: Battlefront
swbf2
|Star Wars: Battlefront 2
swrc
|Star Wars: Republic Commando
starbound
|Starbound
|Valve Protocol
starmade
|StarMade
starsiege
|Starsiege (2009)
suicidesurvival
|Suicide Survival
|Valve Protocol
svencoop
|Sven Coop
|Valve Protocol
swat4
|SWAT 4
synergy
|Synergy
|Valve Protocol
tacticalops
|Tactical Ops
takeonhelicopters
|Take On Helicopters (2011)
teamfactor
|Team Factor
tf2
|Team Fortress 2
|Valve Protocol
tfc
|Team Fortress Classic
|Valve Protocol
teamspeak2
|Teamspeak 2
teamspeak3
|Teamspeak 3
|Notes
terminus
|Terminus
terraria
tshock
|Terraria - TShock (2011)
|Notes
forrest
|The Forrest (2014)
|Valve Protocol
hidden
|The Hidden (2005)
|Valve Protocol
nolf
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever (2000)
ship
|The Ship
|Valve Protocol
graw
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter (2006)
graw2
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (2007)
thps3
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
thps4
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4
thu2
|Tony Hawk's Underground 2
towerunite
|Tower Unite
|Valve Protocol
trackmania2
|Trackmania 2
|Notes
trackmaniaforever
|Trackmania Forever
|Notes
tremulous
|Tremulous
tribes1
|Tribes 1: Starsiege
tribesvengeance
|Tribes: Vengeance
tron20
|Tron 2.0
turok2
|Turok 2
universalcombat
|Universal Combat
unreal
|Unreal
ut
|Unreal Tournament
ut2003
|Unreal Tournament 2003
ut2004
|Unreal Tournament 2004
ut3
|Unreal Tournament 3
unturned
|unturned
|Valve Protocol
urbanterror
|Urban Terror
v8supercar
|V8 Supercar Challenge
valheim
|Valheim (2021)
|Notes, Valve Protocol
ventrilo
|Ventrilo
vcmp
|Vice City Multiplayer
vietcong
|Vietcong
vietcong2
|Vietcong 2
warsow
|Warsow
wheeloftime
|Wheel of Time
wolfenstein2009
|Wolfenstein 2009
wolfensteinet
|Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
xpandrally
|Xpand Rally
zombiemaster
|Zombie Master
|Valve Protocol
zps
|Zombie Panic: Source
|Valve Protocol
Want support for one of these games? Please open an issue to show your interest! Know how to code? Protocol details for many of the games above are documented at https://github.com/gamedig/legacy-query-library-archive , ready for you to develop into GameDig!
Don't see your game listed here?
First, let us know so we can fix it. Then, you can try using some common query protocols directly by using one of these server types:
- protocol-ase
- protocol-battlefield
- protocol-doom3
- protocol-gamespy1
- protocol-gamespy2
- protocol-gamespy3
- protocol-nadeo
- protocol-quake2
- protocol-quake3
- protocol-unreal2
- protocol-valve
To receive a full player list response from CS:GO servers, the server must have set the cvar: host_players_show 2
You must set the
guildId request field to the server's guild ID. Do not provide an IP.
The Guild ID can be found in server widget settings (Server ID) or by enabling developer mode in client settings and right-clicking the server's icon.
In order to retrieve information from discord server's they must have the
Enable server widget option enabled.
For full query results from Mumble, you must be running the GTmurmur plugin. If you do not wish to run the plugin, or do not require details such as channel and user lists, you can use the 'mumbleping' server type instead, which uses a less accurate but more reliable solution
The server must have xmlrpc enabled, and you must pass the xmlrpc port to GameDig, not the connection port. You must have a user account on the server with access level User or higher. Pass the login into to GameDig with the additional options: login, password
For teamspeak 3 queries to work correctly, the following permissions must be available for the guest server group:
In the extremely unusual case that your server host responds to queries on a non-default port (the default is 10011), you can specify their host query port using the teamspeakQueryPort option.
Requires tshock server mod, and a REST user token, which can be passed to GameDig with the
additional option:
token
Valheim servers will only respond to queries if they are started in public mode (
-public 1).
DayZ stores some of it's servers information inside the
tags attribute. Make sure to set
requestRules: true to access it. Some data inside
dayzMods attribute may be fuzzy, due to how mods are loaded into the servers. Alternatively, some servers may have a third party tool that you can use to get the mods information. If it's installed, you can access it via browser with the game servers IP:PORT, but add up 10 to the port. (eg. if game port is 2302 then use 2312).
For many valve games, additional 'rules' may be fetched into the unstable
raw field by passing the additional
option:
requestRules: true. Beware that this may increase query time.
(replit / docker / some VPS providers)
Most game query protocols require a UDP request and response. This means that in some environments, gamedig may not be able to receive the reponse required due to environmental restrictions.
Some examples include:
--network host mode so that gamedig can bind a UDP listen port.
Gamedig cannot operate within a browser. This means you cannot package it as part of your webpack / browserify / rollup / parcel package. Even if you were able to get it packaged into a bundle, unfortunately no browsers support the UDP protocols required to query server status from most game servers. As an alternative, we'd recommend using gamedig on your server-side, then expose your own API to your webapp's frontend displaying the status information. If your application is thin (with no constant server component), you may wish to investigate a server-less lambda provider.
In some very rare scenarios, you may need to bind / listen on a fixed local UDP port. The is usually not needed except behind some extremely strict firewalls, or within a docker container (where you only wish to forward a single UDP port). To use a fixed listen udp port, construct a new Gamedig object like this:
const gamedig = new Gamedig({
listenUdpPort: 13337
});
gamedig.query(...)
Want to integrate server queries from a batch script or other programming language? You'll still need npm to install gamedig:
npm install gamedig -g
After installing gamedig globally, you can call gamedig via the command line:
gamedig --type minecraft mc.example.com:11234
The output of the command will be in JSON format. Additional advanced parameters can be passed in
as well:
--debug,
--pretty,
--socketTimeout 5000,
--requestRules etc.