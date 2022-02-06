node-GameDig - Game Server Query Library

node-GameDig is a game server query library, capable of querying for the status of nearly any game or voice server. If a server makes its status publically available, GameDig can fetch it for you.

GameDig is available as a node.js module, as well as a command line executable.

Usage from Node.js

npm install gamedig

const Gamedig = require ( 'gamedig' ); Gamedig.query({ type : 'minecraft' , host : 'mc.example.com' }).then( ( state ) => { console .log(state); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "Server is offline" ); });

Query Options

Typical

: string - Hostname or IP of the game server port: number (optional) - Connection port or query port for the game server. Some games utilize a separate "query" port. If specifying the game port does not seem to work as expected, passing in this query port may work instead. (defaults to protocol default port)

Advanced

: boolean - Enables massive amounts of debug logging to stdout. (default false) requestRules: boolean - Valve games only. Additional 'rules' may be fetched into the raw field. (default false)

Return Value

The returned state object will contain the following keys:

: number players : array of objects name : string - If the player's name is unknown, the string will be empty. raw : object - Additional information about the player if available (unstable) The content of this field MAY change on a per-protocol basis between GameDig patch releases (although not typical).

: array of objects bots : array of objects - Same schema as players

: array of objects - Same schema as connect : string This will typically include the game's ip:port The port will reflect the server's game port, even if your request specified the game's query port in the request. For some games, this may be a server ID or connection url if an IP:Port is not appropriate for end-users.

: string ping : number Round trip time to the server (in milliseconds). Note that this is not the RTT of an ICMP echo, as ICMP packets are often blocked by NATs and node has poor support for raw sockets. This value is derived from the RTT of one of the query packets, which is usually quite accurate, but may add a bit due to server lag.

: number raw : freeform object (unstable) Contains all information received from the server in a disorganized format. The content of this field MAY change on a per-protocol basis between GameDig patch releases (although not typical).

: freeform object (unstable)

Games List

Supported

Not supported (yet)

Cube Engine (cube): Cube 1 Assault Cube Cube 2: Sauerbraten Blood Frontier

Alien vs Predator

Armed Assault 2: Operation Arrowhead

Battlefield Bad Company 2: Vietnam

BFRIS

Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 (no documentation, may require rcon)

Crysis Warhead

Days of War

DirtyBomb

Doom - Skulltag

Doom - ZDaemon

ECO Global Survival (Ref)

Farming Simulator

Freelancer

Ghost Recon

GRAV Online

GTA Network (Ref)

GTR 2

Haze

Hexen World

Lost Heaven

Multi Theft Auto

Pariah

Plain Sight

Purge Jihad

Red Eclipse

Red Faction

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky

Savage: The Battle For Newerth

SiN 1 Multiplayer

South Park

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Sum of All Fears

Teeworlds

Tibia (Ref)

Titanfall

Tribes 2

Unreal 2 XMP

World in Conflict

World Opponent Network

Wurm Unlimited

Want support for one of these games? Please open an issue to show your interest! Know how to code? Protocol details for many of the games above are documented at https://github.com/gamedig/legacy-query-library-archive , ready for you to develop into GameDig!

Don't see your game listed here? First, let us know so we can fix it. Then, you can try using some common query protocols directly by using one of these server types: protocol-ase

protocol-battlefield

protocol-doom3

protocol-gamespy1

protocol-gamespy2

protocol-gamespy3

protocol-nadeo

protocol-quake2

protocol-quake3

protocol-unreal2

protocol-valve

Games with Additional Notes

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

To receive a full player list response from CS:GO servers, the server must have set the cvar: host_players_show 2

Discord

You must set the guildId request field to the server's guild ID. Do not provide an IP. The Guild ID can be found in server widget settings (Server ID) or by enabling developer mode in client settings and right-clicking the server's icon. In order to retrieve information from discord server's they must have the Enable server widget option enabled.

Mumble

For full query results from Mumble, you must be running the GTmurmur plugin. If you do not wish to run the plugin, or do not require details such as channel and user lists, you can use the 'mumbleping' server type instead, which uses a less accurate but more reliable solution

Nadeo (ShootMania / TrackMania / etc)

The server must have xmlrpc enabled, and you must pass the xmlrpc port to GameDig, not the connection port. You must have a user account on the server with access level User or higher. Pass the login into to GameDig with the additional options: login, password

TeamSpeak 3

For teamspeak 3 queries to work correctly, the following permissions must be available for the guest server group:

Virtual Server

b_virtualserver_info_view

b_virtualserver_channel_list

b_virtualserver_client_list

Group

b_virtualserver_servergroup_list

b_virtualserver_channelgroup_list

In the extremely unusual case that your server host responds to queries on a non-default port (the default is 10011), you can specify their host query port using the teamspeakQueryPort option.

Terraria

Requires tshock server mod, and a REST user token, which can be passed to GameDig with the additional option: token

Valheim

Valheim servers will only respond to queries if they are started in public mode ( -public 1 ).

DayZ

DayZ stores some of it's servers information inside the tags attribute. Make sure to set requestRules: true to access it. Some data inside dayzMods attribute may be fuzzy, due to how mods are loaded into the servers. Alternatively, some servers may have a third party tool that you can use to get the mods information. If it's installed, you can access it via browser with the game servers IP:PORT, but add up 10 to the port. (eg. if game port is 2302 then use 2312).

Valve Protocol

For many valve games, additional 'rules' may be fetched into the unstable raw field by passing the additional option: requestRules: true . Beware that this may increase query time.

Common Issues

Firewalls block incoming UDP

(replit / docker / some VPS providers)

Most game query protocols require a UDP request and response. This means that in some environments, gamedig may not be able to receive the reponse required due to environmental restrictions.

Some examples include:

Docker containers You may need to run the container in --network host mode so that gamedig can bind a UDP listen port. Alternatively, you can forward a single UDP port to your container, and force gamedig to listen on that port using the instructions in the section down below.

replit Most online IDEs run in an isolated container, which will never receive UDP responses from outside networks.

Various VPS / server providers Even if your server provider doesn't explicitly block incoming UDP packets, some server hosts block other server hosts from connecting to them for DDOS-mitigation and anti-botting purposes.



Gamedig doesn't work in the browser

Gamedig cannot operate within a browser. This means you cannot package it as part of your webpack / browserify / rollup / parcel package. Even if you were able to get it packaged into a bundle, unfortunately no browsers support the UDP protocols required to query server status from most game servers. As an alternative, we'd recommend using gamedig on your server-side, then expose your own API to your webapp's frontend displaying the status information. If your application is thin (with no constant server component), you may wish to investigate a server-less lambda provider.

Specifying a listen UDP port override

In some very rare scenarios, you may need to bind / listen on a fixed local UDP port. The is usually not needed except behind some extremely strict firewalls, or within a docker container (where you only wish to forward a single UDP port). To use a fixed listen udp port, construct a new Gamedig object like this:

const gamedig = new Gamedig({ listenUdpPort: 13337 }); gamedig.query(...)

Usage from Command Line

Want to integrate server queries from a batch script or other programming language? You'll still need npm to install gamedig:

npm install gamedig -g

After installing gamedig globally, you can call gamedig via the command line:

gamedig --type minecraft mc.example.com:11234