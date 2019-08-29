This is library to validate a apple's gamecenter identity of localplayer for consuming it in node.js backend server.

Installation

npm install gamecenter-identity-verifier --save

Usage

var verifier = require ( 'gamecenter-identity-verifier' ); var identity = { publicKeyUrl : 'https://valid.apple.com/public/timeout.cer' , timestamp : 1460981421303 , signature : 'PoDwf39DCN464B49jJCU0d9Y0J' , salt : 'saltST==' , playerId : 'G:1111111' , bundleId : 'com.valid.app' }; verifier.verify(identity, function ( err, token ) { if (!err) { console .log(token); } });

Tests

npm test

or

npm prepare

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Inspired by

apple's api document - https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/GameKit/Reference/GKLocalPlayer_Ref/index.html#//apple_ref/occ/instm/GKLocalPlayer/generateIdentityVerificationSignatureWithCompletionHandler

stackoverflow - http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17408729/how-to-authenticate-the-gklocalplayer-on-my-third-party-server

Release History