A small library to verify the identity of apple-gamecenter's local player for consuming it in node.js backend server.

977

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-gamecenter-identity-verifier

This is library to validate a apple's gamecenter identity of localplayer for consuming it in node.js backend server.

Installation

npm install gamecenter-identity-verifier --save

Usage

var verifier = require('gamecenter-identity-verifier');

// identity from client.
// Reference:  https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/GameKit/Reference/GKLocalPlayer_Ref/index.html#//apple_ref/occ/instm/GKLocalPlayer/generateIdentityVerificationSignatureWithCompletionHandler

var identity = {
  publicKeyUrl: 'https://valid.apple.com/public/timeout.cer',
  timestamp: 1460981421303,
  signature: 'PoDwf39DCN464B49jJCU0d9Y0J',
  salt: 'saltST==',
  playerId: 'G:1111111',
  bundleId: 'com.valid.app'
};

verifier.verify(identity, function (err, token) {
  if (!err) {
    // use token in here.
    console.log(token);
  }
});

Tests

npm test

or

npm prepare

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Inspired by

Release History

  • 0.1.1 Fix bug in convert method for timestamp to UInt64BE
  • 0.1.0 Initial release

