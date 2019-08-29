This is library to validate a apple's gamecenter identity of localplayer for consuming it in node.js backend server.
npm install gamecenter-identity-verifier --save
var verifier = require('gamecenter-identity-verifier');
// identity from client.
// Reference: https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/GameKit/Reference/GKLocalPlayer_Ref/index.html#//apple_ref/occ/instm/GKLocalPlayer/generateIdentityVerificationSignatureWithCompletionHandler
var identity = {
publicKeyUrl: 'https://valid.apple.com/public/timeout.cer',
timestamp: 1460981421303,
signature: 'PoDwf39DCN464B49jJCU0d9Y0J',
salt: 'saltST==',
playerId: 'G:1111111',
bundleId: 'com.valid.app'
};
verifier.verify(identity, function (err, token) {
if (!err) {
// use token in here.
console.log(token);
}
});
npm test
or
npm prepare
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.