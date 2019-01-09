A generic shell for creating interactive demos/games in JavaScript. This gives you the following features:

This code is compatible with browserify or beefy.

Example

var shell = require ( "game-shell" )() var context , player_x = 250 , player_y = 250 shell.bind( "move-left" , "left" , "A" ) shell.bind( "move-right" , "right" , "D" ) shell.bind( "move-up" , "up" , "W" ) shell.bind( "move-down" , "down" , "S" ) shell.on( "init" , function ( ) { var canvas = document .createElement( "canvas" ) canvas.width = 500 canvas.height = 500 shell.element.appendChild(canvas) context = canvas.getContext( "2d" ) }) shell.on( "tick" , function ( ) { console .log( "Tick" ) if (shell.wasDown( "move-left" )) { player_x -= 1 } if (shell.wasDown( "move-right" )) { player_x += 1 } if (shell.wasDown( "move-up" )) { player_y -= 1 } if (shell.wasDown( "move-down" )) { player_y += 1 } }) shell.on( "render" , function ( frame_time ) { context.fillStyle = "#000" context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , 500 , 500 ) context.fillStyle = "#f00" context.fillRect(player_x -10 , player_y -10 , 20 , 20 ) })

Install

npm install game-shell

API

Constructor

var shell = require("game-shell")([options])

element - The DOM element to attach all input listeners to. Can be either an element, a string representing the id, the CSS class or the element class. (defaults to creating a new element and adding to document.body )

- The DOM element to attach all input listeners to. Can be either an element, a string representing the id, the CSS class or the element class. (defaults to creating a new element and adding to ) tickRate - The time between ticks in milliseconds (default 33 )

- The time between ticks in milliseconds (default ) frameSkip - The maximum alloted time between render updates (default (tickRate+5)*5 )

- The maximum alloted time between render updates (default ) bindings - A default set of key bindings

- A default set of key bindings fullscreen - A flag which if set attempts to put the game in fullscreen mode

- A flag which if set attempts to put the game in fullscreen mode pointerLock - A flag which if set attempts to active pointer pointer lock (default true for fullscreen, false otherwise)

- A flag which if set attempts to active pointer pointer lock (default true for fullscreen, false otherwise) sticky - If set to true, then keep trying to grab fullscreen/pointerLock even if user escapes out

Events

init

This event is fired once the document is loaded and it is safe to access the DOM

tick

Called each time the game state needs to be updated. This is not tied to rendering rate.

render ([frame_time])

Called when a frame is redrawn. The optional parameter frame_time is a floating point value between 0 and 1 which measures the fractional amount of frames since the last time the game was ticked. This can be used to create smoother sub-tick animations if desired.

Triggered whenever the element is resized. w is the new width and h is the new height of the element.

Emitted when bind() is called.

Emitted when unbind() is called.

Input

Returns true if the key was ever down during the last tick

Returns true if the key was ever up during the last tick

Returns the number of times a key was pressed since last tick

Returns the number of times a key was released since last tick

mouseX , mouseY

The x/y coordinates of the mouse relative to the element

prevMouseX , prevMouseY

The x/y coordinates of the mouse on the previous frame.

scroll

The amount the window scrolled due to mousewheel movement. Represented as 3D array, the units are in pixels.

Binds a virtual key to one or more physical keys. This is added to all previous bindings.

Unbinds a virtual key, removing it from the bindings object

keyNames

A list of all physical key names which are supported

bindings

An object which lists all of the physical keys which each virtual key is bound to. This can be used to save key state

Timing

frameSkip

Sets the threshold for time to skip the game

tickCount

A count of the total number of ticks

frameCount

A count of the total number of frames rendered

tickTime

A weighted average of the time required to update the game state in milliseconds

frameTime

A weighted average of the time required per frame in milliseconds

startTime

The time the simulation was started at in milliseconds

Miscellaneous

paused

If set, then the game is paused and no tick events are fired. You can pause the game by assigning to this variable:

shell.paused = true shell.paused = false

fullscreen

Sets or tests whether the game is fullscreen

stickyFullscreen

If set try to continuously reacquire fullscreen

pointerLock

Sets or tests whether the game has a pointer lock

stickyPointerLock

If set try to continuously reacquire pointer lock

element

The DOM element associated with the shell

width

The width of the element contained by the shell

height

The height of the element contained by the shell

preventDefaults

If set, trap event default behaviors. (Good for fullscreen apps, can be annoying for some embedded applications). Default set to true

stopPropagation

If set, don't propagate events like scrolling. Default false

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License