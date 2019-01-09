A generic shell for creating interactive demos/games in JavaScript. This gives you the following features:
init event which is triggered on page load
render event which is called every frame or as needed
tick event that is called at uniform intervals
resize event that gets called whenever the game changes size
This code is compatible with browserify or beefy.
var shell = require("game-shell")()
var context
, player_x = 250
, player_y = 250
//Bind keyboard commands
shell.bind("move-left", "left", "A")
shell.bind("move-right", "right", "D")
shell.bind("move-up", "up", "W")
shell.bind("move-down", "down", "S")
//Fired when document is loaded
shell.on("init", function() {
var canvas = document.createElement("canvas")
canvas.width = 500
canvas.height = 500
shell.element.appendChild(canvas)
context = canvas.getContext("2d")
})
//Fired once per game tick
shell.on("tick", function() {
console.log("Tick")
if(shell.wasDown("move-left")) {
player_x -= 1
}
if(shell.wasDown("move-right")) {
player_x += 1
}
if(shell.wasDown("move-up")) {
player_y -= 1
}
if(shell.wasDown("move-down")) {
player_y += 1
}
})
//Render a frame
shell.on("render", function(frame_time) {
context.fillStyle = "#000"
context.fillRect(0, 0, 500, 500)
context.fillStyle = "#f00"
context.fillRect(player_x-10, player_y-10, 20, 20)
})
Try this example in your browser right now!
npm install game-shell
var shell = require("game-shell")([options])
element - The DOM element to attach all input listeners to. Can be either an element, a string representing the id, the CSS class or the element class. (defaults to creating a new element and adding to
document.body)
tickRate - The time between ticks in milliseconds (default
33)
frameSkip - The maximum alloted time between render updates (default
(tickRate+5)*5)
bindings - A default set of key bindings
fullscreen - A flag which if set attempts to put the game in fullscreen mode
pointerLock - A flag which if set attempts to active pointer pointer lock (default true for fullscreen, false otherwise)
sticky - If set to true, then keep trying to grab fullscreen/pointerLock even if user escapes out
init
This event is fired once the document is loaded and it is safe to access the DOM
tick
Called each time the game state needs to be updated. This is not tied to rendering rate.
render ([frame_time])
Called when a frame is redrawn. The optional parameter
frame_time is a floating point value between
0 and
1 which measures the fractional amount of frames since the last time the game was ticked. This can be used to create smoother sub-tick animations if desired.
resize([w,h])
Triggered whenever the element is resized.
w is the new width and
h is the new height of the element.
bind(virtual_key,arr)
Emitted when
bind() is called.
unbind(virtual_key)
Emitted when
unbind() is called.
wasDown(key)
Returns true if the key was ever down during the last tick
wasUp(key)
Returns true if the key was ever up during the last tick
press(key)
Returns the number of times a key was pressed since last tick
release(key)
Returns the number of times a key was released since last tick
mouseX,
mouseY
The x/y coordinates of the mouse relative to the element
prevMouseX,
prevMouseY
The x/y coordinates of the mouse on the previous frame.
scroll
The amount the window scrolled due to mousewheel movement. Represented as 3D array, the units are in pixels.
bind(virtual_key, physical_keys, ...)
Binds a virtual key to one or more physical keys. This is added to all previous bindings.
unbind(virtual_key)
Unbinds a virtual key, removing it from the bindings object
keyNames
A list of all physical key names which are supported
bindings
An object which lists all of the physical keys which each virtual key is bound to. This can be used to save key state
frameSkip
Sets the threshold for time to skip the game
tickCount
A count of the total number of ticks
frameCount
A count of the total number of frames rendered
tickTime
A weighted average of the time required to update the game state in milliseconds
frameTime
A weighted average of the time required per frame in milliseconds
startTime
The time the simulation was started at in milliseconds
paused
If set, then the game is paused and no tick events are fired. You can pause the game by assigning to this variable:
//Pause the game
shell.paused = true
//Unpause the game
shell.paused = false
fullscreen
Sets or tests whether the game is fullscreen
stickyFullscreen
If set try to continuously reacquire fullscreen
pointerLock
Sets or tests whether the game has a pointer lock
stickyPointerLock
If set try to continuously reacquire pointer lock
element
The DOM element associated with the shell
width
The width of the element contained by the shell
height
The height of the element contained by the shell
preventDefaults
If set, trap event default behaviors. (Good for fullscreen apps, can be annoying for some embedded applications). Default set to
true
stopPropagation
If set, don't propagate events like scrolling. Default
false
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License