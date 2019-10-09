Lightweight Node.js isochrone server. Build isochrones using OSRM, Turf and concaveman.
Francis Galton is the author of the first known isochrone map.
Galton requires Node v8.
npm install -g galton
...or build from source
git clone https://github.com/urbica/galton.git
cd galton
npm install
Usage: galton [filename] [options]
where [filename] is path to OSRM data and [options] is any of:
--radius - distance to draw the buffer (default: 6)
--cellSize - the distance across each cell (default: 0.2)
--concavity - concaveman relative measure of concavity (default: 2)
--deintersect - whether or not to deintersect the final isochrones (default: true)
--intervals - isochrones intervals in minutes (default: 10 20 30)
--lengthThreshold - concaveman length threshold (default: 0)
--pid - save PID to file
--port - port to run on (default: 4000)
--sharedMemory - use shared memory (default: false)
--socket - use Unix socket instead of port
--units - either `kilometers` or `miles` (default: kilometers)
--version - returns running version then exits
galton berlin-latest.osrm
Open
examples/index.html?access_token=<token>
cd galton
wget http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/germany/berlin-latest.osm.pbf
./node_modules/osrm/lib/binding/osrm-extract -p ./node_modules/osrm/profiles/car.lua berlin-latest.osm.pbf
./node_modules/osrm/lib/binding/osrm-contract berlin-latest.osrm
npm start berlin-latest.osrm
Build isochrones from point
curl http://localhost:4000 --get --data 'lng=13.38792&lat=52.51704'
Build isochrones for 10, 20 and 30 minute intervals
curl http://localhost:4000 --get --data 'lng=13.38792&lat=52.51704&intervals=10&intervals=20&&intervals=30'
See the example, API and
test/index.js for more info.
This command will run isochrone server using
moscow.osrm
galton moscow.osrm
This command will build OSRM graph with
car profile using
moscow.osm extract and start isochrone server.
galton moscow.osm car
moscow.osrm in the current directory and start isochrone server if found.
moscow.osm in the current directory, build OSRM graph with
car profile, based on this extract, and start isochrone server if found.
moscow.osm, galton will geocode
moscow and extract it from Overpass API, then it will build OSRM from that extract with car profile and start isochrone server.
galton moscow car
docker run -p 4000:4000 urbica/galton <OSRM>
Where
OSRM is a path to OSRM graph.
Examples:
This will download geofabrik extract, extract and build OSRM graph using official OSRM Docker image, and run galton on that graph.
wget http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/germany/berlin-latest.osm.pbf
docker run -t -v $(pwd):/data osrm/osrm-backend:v5.18.0 osrm-extract -p /opt/car.lua /data/berlin-latest.osm.pbf
docker run -t -v $(pwd):/data osrm/osrm-backend:v5.18.0 osrm-contract /data/berlin-latest.osrm
docker run -t -i -p 4000:4000 -v $(pwd):/data urbica/galton:v5.18.0 galton /data/berlin-latest.osrm
curl http://localhost:4000 --get --data 'lng=13.38792&lat=52.51704'
make test