Galton

Lightweight Node.js isochrone server. Build isochrones using OSRM, Turf and concaveman.

Francis Galton is the author of the first known isochrone map.

Installation

Galton requires Node v8.

npm install -g galton

...or build from source

git clone https://github.com/urbica/galton.git cd galton npm install

Usage

Usage: galton [filename] [options] where [filename] is path to OSRM data and [options] is any of: --radius - distance to draw the buffer (default: 6) --cellSize - the distance across each cell (default: 0.2) --concavity - concaveman relative measure of concavity (default: 2) --deintersect - whether or not to deintersect the final isochrones (default: true) --intervals - isochrones intervals in minutes (default: 10 20 30) --lengthThreshold - concaveman length threshold (default: 0) --pid - save PID to file --port - port to run on (default: 4000) --sharedMemory - use shared memory (default: false) --socket - use Unix socket instead of port --units - either `kilometers` or `miles` (default: kilometers) --version - returns running version then exits

galton berlin-latest .osrm

Open examples/index.html?access_token=<token>

Example

cd galton wget http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/germany/berlin-latest.osm.pbf ./node_modules/osrm/lib/binding/osrm-extract -p ./node_modules/osrm/profiles/car.lua berlin-latest.osm.pbf ./node_modules/osrm/lib/binding/osrm-contract berlin-latest.osrm npm start berlin-latest.osrm

Build isochrones from point

curl http://localhost:4000 --get --data 'lng=13.38792&lat=52.51704'

Build isochrones for 10, 20 and 30 minute intervals

curl http://localhost:4000 --get --data 'lng=13.38792&lat=52.51704&intervals=10&intervals=20&&intervals=30'

See the example, API and test/index.js for more info.

Examples

Using existing OSRM graph

This command will run isochrone server using moscow.osrm

galton moscow.osrm

Using existing OSM extract

This command will build OSRM graph with car profile using moscow.osm extract and start isochrone server.

galton moscow.osm car

Using geocode to extract from OSM

It will look for moscow.osrm in the current directory and start isochrone server if found. If it is not found, it will look for moscow.osm in the current directory, build OSRM graph with car profile, based on this extract, and start isochrone server if found. If there is no moscow.osm , galton will geocode moscow and extract it from Overpass API, then it will build OSRM from that extract with car profile and start isochrone server.

galton moscow car

Using with Docker

docker run -p 4000:4000 urbica/galton <OSRM>

Where OSRM is a path to OSRM graph.

Examples:

This will download geofabrik extract, extract and build OSRM graph using official OSRM Docker image, and run galton on that graph.

wget http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/germany/berlin-latest.osm.pbf docker run -t -v $(pwd):/data osrm/osrm-backend:v5.18.0 osrm-extract -p /opt/car.lua /data/berlin-latest.osm.pbf docker run -t -v $(pwd):/data osrm/osrm-backend:v5.18.0 osrm-contract /data/berlin-latest.osrm docker run -t -i -p 4000:4000 -v $(pwd):/data urbica/galton:v5.18.0 galton /data/berlin-latest.osrm

curl http://localhost:4000 --get --data 'lng=13.38792&lat=52.51704'

Running tests