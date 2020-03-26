openbase logo
gal

galleria

by Galleria
1.6.1 (see all)

The JavaScript Image Gallery

Downloads/wk

369

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Galleria

Responsive JavaScript Image Gallery

This is the open source repository for the Galleria core, themes, plugins and everything else. Feel free to post issues - but keep them code related please. You may also do pull requests, but make sure you include some comments and/or tests.

Info, demos, docs and everything else: https://galleriajs.github.io/

FAQ

https://galleriajs.github.io//docs/references/faq.html

Installation

npm

::

$ npm install galleria

https://www.npmjs.com/package/galleria

bower

::

$ bower install galleria

https://bower.io/search/?q=galleria

CDN

::

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/galleria/1.6.1/galleria.min.js"></script>

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/galleria

Alternatives

lj
lightgallery.jsFull featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
pan
panolensJavascript panorama viewer based on Three.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
pho
photoswipeJavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
91K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
zj
zoomwall.jsA content-focused photo gallery using a horizontal masonry layout that scales up in lightbox mode.
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
340
jus
justifiedGalleryJavascript library to help creating high quality justified galleries of images. Used by thousands of websites as well as the photography community 500px.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
935
nanogallery2a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
7K
