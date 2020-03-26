Galleria
Responsive JavaScript Image Gallery
This is the open source repository for the Galleria core, themes, plugins and everything else. Feel free to post issues - but keep them code related please. You may also do pull requests, but make sure you include some comments and/or tests.
Info, demos, docs and everything else: https://galleriajs.github.io/
https://galleriajs.github.io//docs/references/faq.html
::
$ npm install galleria
https://www.npmjs.com/package/galleria
::
$ bower install galleria
https://bower.io/search/?q=galleria
::
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/galleria/1.6.1/galleria.min.js"></script>