Galleria

Responsive JavaScript Image Gallery

This is the open source repository for the Galleria core, themes, plugins and everything else. Feel free to post issues - but keep them code related please. You may also do pull requests, but make sure you include some comments and/or tests.

Info, demos, docs and everything else: https://galleriajs.github.io/

FAQ

https://galleriajs.github.io//docs/references/faq.html

Installation

npm

::

npm install galleria

https://www.npmjs.com/package/galleria

bower

::

bower install galleria

https://bower.io/search/?q=galleria

CDN

::

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/galleria/1.6.1/galleria.min.js" > </ script >

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/galleria