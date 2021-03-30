Galio is one of the coolest UI libraries you could ever use, licensed under MIT. Carefully crafted by developers for developers. Ready-made components, typography, and a gorgeous base theme that is easily adaptable to each project.
Try our showcase app, built with the help of our cool community! galio-starter-kit
Use our awesome components inside your own projects by running:
npm install galio-framework
or
yarn add galio-framework
Import our UI components to your screens:
import { Block, Button, Card, Icon, Input, NavBar, Text } from 'galio-framework';
galio-starter-kit is an app developed by the community with the main purpose of showcasing what Galio can do. Built with Expo and Galio, the screens are created and maintained by the community. Join and help us build this cool library together!
Under Galio's belt:
The documentation for Galio is hosted at our our website
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for Galio. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
