openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

galio-framework

by galio-org
0.8.0 (see all)

Galio is a beautifully designed, Free and Open Source React Native Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

3.6/55
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Galio GitHub package.json version Tweet

GitHub issues GitHub closed issues GitHub pull requests GitHub closed pull requests Gitter npm Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Galio is one of the coolest UI libraries you could ever use, licensed under MIT. Carefully crafted by developers for developers. Ready-made components, typography, and a gorgeous base theme that is easily adaptable to each project.

Try our showcase app, built with the help of our cool community! galio-starter-kit

Table of Contents

Quick Start

1. Library instructions

Use our awesome components inside your own projects by running: 

npm install galio-framework

or

yarn add galio-framework

Import our UI components to your screens:

import { Block, Button, Card, Icon, Input, NavBar, Text } from 'galio-framework';

2. galio-starter-kit

galio-starter-kit is an app developed by the community with the main purpose of showcasing what Galio can do. Built with Expo and Galio, the screens are created and maintained by the community. Join and help us build this cool library together!

Components

Under Galio's belt:

  • Accordion
  • Block
  • Button
  • Card
  • Checkbox
  • Deck Swiper
  • Icon
  • Input
  • NavBar
  • Radio
  • Text
  • Toast notification
  • Slider
  • Switch
  • GalioTheme

Documentation

The documentation for Galio is hosted at our our website

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for Galio. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

  1. Make sure that you are using the latest version of Galio. Check for your fork's master branch status and see if it's up to date with the upstream/master (our repository)
  2. Provide us with reproductible steps for the issue.
  3. Some issues may be platform specific, so specifying what platform and if it's a simulator or a hardware device will help a lot.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Licensing

© 2019 Galio, made with 💚 for the community.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Philip LintnerSlovakia5 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Developer | Front-end focused | SaaS Products (B2B, B2C) | React, React Native, TypeScript, JavaScript | NodeJS, Python
2 months ago
Nhan Hoang trongHo Chi Minh, Viet Nam14 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a hobby developer who is interested in full-stack development include websites, mobile and desktop applications. I am also able to work in UI/UX.
December 1, 2020
Mogaka Amos NEldoret24 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend Engineer | Open source champion :muscle: | Javascript guru
November 4, 2020
Nico StranquistSt. Louis31 Ratings0 Reviews
software developer, cryptocurrency & data science enthusiast. JavaScript, React.js, Node.js <3
November 5, 2020
Rommel RicoSan Diego, CA3 Ratings0 Reviews
September 9, 2020

Alternatives

native-baseMobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
react-native-elementsCross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
react-native-ui-libUI Components Library for React Native
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-paperMaterial Design for React Native (Android & iOS)
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
94K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
tea
teasetA UI library for react native, provides 20+ pure JS(ES6) components, focusing on content display and action control.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
43
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial