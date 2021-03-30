Galio is one of the coolest UI libraries you could ever use, licensed under MIT. Carefully crafted by developers for developers. Ready-made components, typography, and a gorgeous base theme that is easily adaptable to each project.

Try our showcase app, built with the help of our cool community! galio-starter-kit

Table of Contents

Quick Start

1. Library instructions

Use our awesome components inside your own projects by running:

npm install galio-framework

or

yarn add galio-framework

Import our UI components to your screens:

import { Block, Button, Card, Icon, Input, NavBar, Text } from 'galio-framework' ;

galio-starter-kit is an app developed by the community with the main purpose of showcasing what Galio can do. Built with Expo and Galio, the screens are created and maintained by the community. Join and help us build this cool library together!

Components

Under Galio's belt:

Accordion

Block

Button

Card

Checkbox

Deck Swiper

Icon

Input

NavBar

Radio

Text

Toast notification

Slider

Switch

GalioTheme

Documentation

The documentation for Galio is hosted at our our website

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for Galio. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

Make sure that you are using the latest version of Galio. Check for your fork's master branch status and see if it's up to date with the upstream/master (our repository) Provide us with reproductible steps for the issue. Some issues may be platform specific, so specifying what platform and if it's a simulator or a hardware device will help a lot.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Licensing

Licensed under MIT (https://github.com/galio-org/galio/blob/master/LICENSE)

© 2019 Galio, made with 💚 for the community.