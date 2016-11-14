Compatible with Intel's Galileo Generation 2 (no longer supports Galileo Generation 1), Edison (Mini and Arduino Board, SparkFun GPIO & Arduino Blocks, Xadow Board, DFRobot Romeo & IO Expansion) and Joule boards.

Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO is a Firmata.js-compatibility class for writing Node.js programs that run on the Intel Galileo, Intel Edison, or Intel Joule. This project was built at Bocoup

Getting Started

Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO scripts are run directly on the Galileo, Edison or Joule board. To get started, complete the appropriate setup instructions:

Installation

npm install galileo-io johnny-five

If you want, you can also use the alias modules:

For Edison:

npm install edison-io johnny-five

For Joule:

npm install joule-io johnny-five

But keep in mind that these modules only delegate directly back to this module.

Usage

This module is intended for use as an IO-Plugin for Johnny-Five.

Pin Identity and Access by Platform

Intel Joule (Carrier Board)

The Intel Joule + Carrier Breakout has two "Breakout connectors":

The usable pins and additional capabilities are shown here:

Pins may be addressed by either "Breakout Name" or "Pin Number":

Breakout Name Pin Number Capability B1_1 1 GPIO B1_2 2 GPIO B1_4 4 GPIO B1_5 5 GPIO B1_6 6 GPIO B1_7 7 GPIO, UART 0 TX B1_8 8 GPIO B1_10 10 GPIO B1_11 11 GPIO, I2C 0 SDA B1_12 12 GPIO B1_13 13 GPIO, I2C 0 SCL B1_14 14 GPIO B1_15 15 GPIO, I2C 1 SDA B1_16 16 GPIO B1_17 17 GPIO, I2C 1 SCL B1_18 18 GPIO B1_19 19 GPIO, I2C 2 SDA B1_20 20 GPIO B1_21 21 GPIO, I2C 2 SCL B1_22 22 GPIO, UART 1 TX B1_24 24 GPIO, UART 1 RX B1_26 26 GPIO, PWM 0 B1_28 28 GPIO, PWM 1 B1_30 30 GPIO, PWM 2 B1_32 32 GPIO, PWM 3 B1_35 35 GPIO B2_11 51 GPIO B2_13 53 GPIO B2_15 55 GPIO B2_17 57 GPIO B2_19 59 GPIO B2_21 61 GPIO B2_22 62 GPIO B2_23 63 GPIO B2_24 64 GPIO B2_25 65 GPIO B2_26 66 GPIO B2_27 67 GPIO B2_28 68 GPIO, UART 0 RX B2_29 69 GPIO B2_30 70 GPIO B2_31 71 GPIO, I2C 1 SDA B2_32 72 GPIO B2_33 73 GPIO, I2C 1 SCL B2_34 74 GPIO, UART 1 TX B2_35 75 GPIO, I2C 2 SDA B2_36 76 GPIO, UART 1 RX B2_37 77 GPIO, I2C 1 SCL B2_39 79 GPIO B2_40 80 GPIO L0, GP100 100 LED100 L1, GP101 101 LED101 L2, GP102 102 LED102 L3, GP103 103 LED103

NOTES

LED100, LED101 and LED102 do not work correctly. This is a known issue in the platform itself, with work in progress to fix the issues.

This is a known issue in the platform itself, with work in progress to fix the issues. I2C Bus 0 is used by default when no bus is explicitly provided.

when no bus is explicitly provided. I2C Bus 1 or 2 must be specified explicitly by providing a bus: ... property to the instantiation options (see "BLINKM" example below).

Basic Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Joule = require ( "joule-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Joule() }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var led = new five.Led( 103 ); led.blink( 500 ); });

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Joule = require ( "joule-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Joule() }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var rgb = new five.Led.RGB({ bus : 1 , controller : "BLINKM" , }); rgb.color( "red" ); });

Intel Edison Arduino

The Intel Edison + Arduino Breakout has a pin-out form similar to an Arduino Uno. Use the pin numbers as printed on the board, eg. 3 , 13 , or "A0" .

Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Edison = require ( "edison-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Edison() }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var led = new five.Led( 13 ); led.blink( 500 ); });

Intel Edison Mini Breakout

The Intel Edison + Mini Breakout has a dense pin-out form comprised of four rows, J17, J18, and J19, J20. Each pin is numbered, left-to-right, from 14 to 1 (if looking from the back). Use the row and column name ( "J17-1" ), or the corresponding GPIO ( "GP182" ), or pin number 0 , to interact with that pin. (Note: "J17-1" , "GP182" and 0 refer to the same pin). See the table of valid pins below to determine corresponding Pin names and numbers. *

Connection to bus 1 :

I2C-1-SDA I2C-1-SCL J17-8 J18-6

Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Edison = require ( "edison-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Edison() }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var led = new five.Led( "J17-1" ); led.blink( 500 ); });

SparkFun Edison GPIO Block

The SparkFun Edison GPIO Block has two columns of pins. Use the GPIO name printed on the board ( "GP44" ), or the corresponding row and column name ( "J19-4" ), or pin number ( 31 ), to interact with that pin. (Note: "J19-4" , "GP44" and 31 refer to the same pin). See the table of valid pins below to determine corresponding Pin names and numbers. *

Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Edison = require ( "edison-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Edison() }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var led = new five.Led( "GP44" ); led.blink( 500 ); });

SparkFun Edison Arduino Block

The SparkFun Edison Arduino Block connects to the Edison via Serial1 , or /dev/ttyMFD1 . This means that a user must upload StandardFirmata via FTDI programmer. Johnny-Five does not use Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO to communicate with the hardware on this block, instead it communicates via the serial connection, using its default Firmata.js (this is installed by Johnny-Five automattically. The port name must be specified:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var board = new five.Board({ port : "/dev/ttyMFD1" }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var led = new five.Led( 13 ); led.blink( 500 ); });

SparkFun Edison I2C Block

Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO/Edison-IO will automatically connect to bus 1, which is the bus used by this block.

SparkFun Edison 9DOF Block

Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO/Edison-IO will automatically connect to bus 1, which is the bus used by this block.

Edison Mini Pin Mapping Table *

Pin Number Physical Pin Edison Pin 0 J17-1 GP182 4 J17-5 GP135 6 J17-7 GP27 7 J17-8 GP20 8 J17-9 GP28 9 J17-10 GP111 10 J17-11 GP109 11 J17-12 GP115 13 J17-14 GP128 14 J18-1 GP13 15 J18-2 GP165 19 J18-6 GP19 20 J18-7 GP12 21 J18-8 GP183 23 J18-10 GP110 24 J18-11 GP114 25 J18-12 GP129 26 J18-13 GP130 31 J19-4 GP44 32 J19-5 GP46 33 J19-6 GP48 35 J19-8 GP131 36 J19-9 GP14 37 J19-10 GP40 38 J19-11 GP43 39 J19-12 GP77 40 J19-13 GP82 41 J19-14 GP83 45 J20-4 GP45 46 J20-5 GP47 47 J20-6 GP49 48 J20-7 GP15 49 J20-8 GP84 50 J20-9 GP42 51 J20-10 GP41 52 J20-11 GP78 53 J20-12 GP79 54 J20-13 GP80 55 J20-14 GP81

Intel Galileo Gen 2

Or Gen 1 if you're a glutton for punishment.

The Intel Galileo Gen 2 has a pin-out form similar to an Arduino Uno. Use the pin numbers as printed on the board, eg. 3 , 13 , or "A0" .

Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Galileo = require ( "galileo-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Galileo() }); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var led = new five.Led( 13 ); led.blink( 500 ); });

Blink an Led

The "Hello World" of microcontroller programming:

(attach an LED on pin 9)

var Galileo = require ( "galileo-io" ); var board = new Galileo(); board.on( "ready" , function ( ) { var byte = 0 ; this .pinMode( 9 , this .MODES.OUTPUT); setInterval( function ( ) { board.digitalWrite( 9 , (byte ^= 1 )); }, 500 ); });

Johnny-Five IO Plugin

Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO is the default IO layer for Johnny-Five programs that are run on a Galileo or Edison board.

Note: On the Edison, you should require johnny-five first, followed by galileo-io. Otherwise you'll get a segmentation fault.

Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Edison = require ( "edison-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Edison() });

Specify An I2C Bus

Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO will do it's best to detect the correct I2C bus to use for a given expansion board, however the process is not infallible. To specify an I2C bus:

var board = new Galileo({ i2c : { bus : 1 } });

Or...

var board = new Edison({ i2c : { bus : 1 } });

Xadow Board

Expansion boards can also be initialized with a built-in configuration object, that contains the correct I2C bus for that board:

Example:

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Edison = require ( "edison-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Edison(Edison.Boards.Xadow) });

Or

var five = require ( "johnny-five" ); var Galileo = require ( "galileo-io" ); var board = new five.Board({ io : new Galileo(Galileo.Boards.Xadow) });

Additional expansion board configurations will be added as support is implemented

API

digitalWrite(pin, 1|0)

Sets the pin to 1 or 0, which either connects it to 5V (the maximum voltage of the system) or to GND (ground).

Example:

board.digitalWrite( 9 , 1 );

analogWrite(pin, value)

Sets the pin to a value between 0 and 255, where 0 is the same as LOW and 255 is the same as HIGH. This is sort of like sending a voltage between 0 and 5V, but since this is a digital system, it uses a mechanism called Pulse Width Modulation, or PWM. You could use analogWrite to dim an LED, as an example.

Example:

board.analogWrite( 9 , 255 );

servoWrite(pin, value)

Set the pin to a value between 0-180° to move the servo's horn to the corresponding position.

Example:

board.servoWrite( 9 , 180 );

digitalRead(pin, handler) Setup a continuous read handler for specific digital pin.

This will read the digital value of a pin, which can be read as either HIGH or LOW. If you were to connect the pin to 5V, it would read HIGH (1); if you connect it to GND, it would read LOW (0). Anywhere in between, it’ll probably read whichever one it’s closer to, but it gets dicey in the middle.

Example:

board.digitalRead( 9 , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

analogRead(pin, handler) Setup a continuous read handler for specific analog pin.

This will read the analog value of a pin, which is a value from 0 to 4095, where 0 is LOW (GND) and 4095 is HIGH (5V). All of the analog pins (A0 to A5) can handle this. analogRead is great for reading data from sensors.

Example:

board.analogRead( "A1" , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

License

See LICENSE file.