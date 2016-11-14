Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO is a Firmata.js-compatibility class for writing Node.js programs that run on the Intel Galileo, Intel Edison, or Intel Joule. This project was built at Bocoup
Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO scripts are run directly on the Galileo, Edison or Joule board. To get started, complete the appropriate setup instructions:
npm install galileo-io johnny-five
If you want, you can also use the alias modules:
For Edison:
npm install edison-io johnny-five
For Joule:
npm install joule-io johnny-five
But keep in mind that these modules only delegate directly back to this module.
This module is intended for use as an IO-Plugin for Johnny-Five.
The Intel Joule + Carrier Breakout has two "Breakout connectors":
The usable pins and additional capabilities are shown here:
Pins may be addressed by either "Breakout Name" or "Pin Number":
|Breakout Name
|Pin Number
|Capability
|B1_1
|1
|GPIO
|B1_2
|2
|GPIO
|B1_4
|4
|GPIO
|B1_5
|5
|GPIO
|B1_6
|6
|GPIO
|B1_7
|7
|GPIO, UART 0 TX
|B1_8
|8
|GPIO
|B1_10
|10
|GPIO
|B1_11
|11
|GPIO, I2C 0 SDA
|B1_12
|12
|GPIO
|B1_13
|13
|GPIO, I2C 0 SCL
|B1_14
|14
|GPIO
|B1_15
|15
|GPIO, I2C 1 SDA
|B1_16
|16
|GPIO
|B1_17
|17
|GPIO, I2C 1 SCL
|B1_18
|18
|GPIO
|B1_19
|19
|GPIO, I2C 2 SDA
|B1_20
|20
|GPIO
|B1_21
|21
|GPIO, I2C 2 SCL
|B1_22
|22
|GPIO, UART 1 TX
|B1_24
|24
|GPIO, UART 1 RX
|B1_26
|26
|GPIO, PWM 0
|B1_28
|28
|GPIO, PWM 1
|B1_30
|30
|GPIO, PWM 2
|B1_32
|32
|GPIO, PWM 3
|B1_35
|35
|GPIO
|B2_11
|51
|GPIO
|B2_13
|53
|GPIO
|B2_15
|55
|GPIO
|B2_17
|57
|GPIO
|B2_19
|59
|GPIO
|B2_21
|61
|GPIO
|B2_22
|62
|GPIO
|B2_23
|63
|GPIO
|B2_24
|64
|GPIO
|B2_25
|65
|GPIO
|B2_26
|66
|GPIO
|B2_27
|67
|GPIO
|B2_28
|68
|GPIO, UART 0 RX
|B2_29
|69
|GPIO
|B2_30
|70
|GPIO
|B2_31
|71
|GPIO, I2C 1 SDA
|B2_32
|72
|GPIO
|B2_33
|73
|GPIO, I2C 1 SCL
|B2_34
|74
|GPIO, UART 1 TX
|B2_35
|75
|GPIO, I2C 2 SDA
|B2_36
|76
|GPIO, UART 1 RX
|B2_37
|77
|GPIO, I2C 1 SCL
|B2_39
|79
|GPIO
|B2_40
|80
|GPIO
|L0, GP100
|100
|LED100
|L1, GP101
|101
|LED101
|L2, GP102
|102
|LED102
|L3, GP103
|103
|LED103
NOTES
bus: ... property to the instantiation options (see "BLINKM" example below).
Basic Example:
npm install joule-io johnny-five
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Joule = require("joule-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Joule()
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var led = new five.Led(103);
led.blink(500);
});
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Joule = require("joule-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Joule()
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var rgb = new five.Led.RGB({
// Specifying an alternate bus:
bus: 1,
controller: "BLINKM",
});
rgb.color("red");
});
The Intel Edison + Arduino Breakout has a pin-out form similar to an Arduino Uno. Use the pin numbers as printed on the board, eg.
3,
13, or
"A0".
Example:
npm install edison-io johnny-five
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Edison = require("edison-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Edison()
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var led = new five.Led(13);
led.blink(500);
});
The Intel Edison + Mini Breakout has a dense pin-out form comprised of four rows, J17, J18, and J19, J20. Each pin is numbered, left-to-right, from 14 to 1 (if looking from the back). Use the row and column name (
"J17-1"), or the corresponding GPIO (
"GP182"), or pin number
0, to interact with that pin. (Note:
"J17-1",
"GP182" and
0 refer to the same pin). See the table of valid pins below to determine corresponding Pin names and numbers. *
Connection to bus
1:
|I2C-1-SDA
|I2C-1-SCL
|J17-8
|J18-6
Example:
npm install edison-io johnny-five
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Edison = require("edison-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Edison()
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var led = new five.Led("J17-1");
/*
Same as:
var led = new five.Led(0);
var led = new five.Led("GP182");
*/
led.blink(500);
});
The SparkFun Edison GPIO Block has two columns of pins. Use the GPIO name printed on the board (
"GP44"), or the corresponding row and column name (
"J19-4"), or pin number (
31), to interact with that pin. (Note:
"J19-4",
"GP44" and
31 refer to the same pin). See the table of valid pins below to determine corresponding Pin names and numbers. *
Example:
npm install edison-io johnny-five
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Edison = require("edison-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Edison()
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var led = new five.Led("GP44");
/*
Same as:
var led = new five.Led(31);
var led = new five.Led("J19-4");
*/
led.blink(500);
});
The SparkFun Edison Arduino Block connects to the Edison via
Serial1, or
/dev/ttyMFD1. This means that a user must upload StandardFirmata via FTDI programmer. Johnny-Five does not use Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO to communicate with the hardware on this block, instead it communicates via the serial connection, using its default
Firmata.js (this is installed by Johnny-Five automattically. The port name must be specified:
// This code runs on the Edison, communicating with the
// SparkFun Arduino Block via Serial1 (/dev/ttyMFD1)
var five = require("johnny-five");
var board = new five.Board({
port: "/dev/ttyMFD1"
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var led = new five.Led(13);
led.blink(500);
});
Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO/Edison-IO will automatically connect to bus 1, which is the bus used by this block.
|Pin Number
|Physical Pin
|Edison Pin
|0
|J17-1
|GP182
|4
|J17-5
|GP135
|6
|J17-7
|GP27
|7
|J17-8
|GP20
|8
|J17-9
|GP28
|9
|J17-10
|GP111
|10
|J17-11
|GP109
|11
|J17-12
|GP115
|13
|J17-14
|GP128
|14
|J18-1
|GP13
|15
|J18-2
|GP165
|19
|J18-6
|GP19
|20
|J18-7
|GP12
|21
|J18-8
|GP183
|23
|J18-10
|GP110
|24
|J18-11
|GP114
|25
|J18-12
|GP129
|26
|J18-13
|GP130
|31
|J19-4
|GP44
|32
|J19-5
|GP46
|33
|J19-6
|GP48
|35
|J19-8
|GP131
|36
|J19-9
|GP14
|37
|J19-10
|GP40
|38
|J19-11
|GP43
|39
|J19-12
|GP77
|40
|J19-13
|GP82
|41
|J19-14
|GP83
|45
|J20-4
|GP45
|46
|J20-5
|GP47
|47
|J20-6
|GP49
|48
|J20-7
|GP15
|49
|J20-8
|GP84
|50
|J20-9
|GP42
|51
|J20-10
|GP41
|52
|J20-11
|GP78
|53
|J20-12
|GP79
|54
|J20-13
|GP80
|55
|J20-14
|GP81
Or Gen 1 if you're a glutton for punishment.
The Intel Galileo Gen 2 has a pin-out form similar to an Arduino Uno. Use the pin numbers as printed on the board, eg.
3,
13, or
"A0".
Example:
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Galileo = require("galileo-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Galileo()
});
board.on("ready", function() {
var led = new five.Led(13);
led.blink(500);
});
The "Hello World" of microcontroller programming:
(attach an LED on pin 9)
var Galileo = require("galileo-io");
var board = new Galileo();
board.on("ready", function() {
var byte = 0;
this.pinMode(9, this.MODES.OUTPUT);
setInterval(function() {
board.digitalWrite(9, (byte ^= 1));
}, 500);
});
Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO is the default IO layer for Johnny-Five programs that are run on a Galileo or Edison board.
Note: On the Edison, you should require johnny-five first, followed by galileo-io. Otherwise you'll get a segmentation fault.
npm install edison-io johnny-five
Example:
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Edison = require("edison-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Edison()
});
Galileo/Edison/Joule-IO will do it's best to detect the correct I2C bus to use for a given expansion board, however the process is not infallible. To specify an I2C bus:
// If the i2c bus is 1 (`/dev/i2c-1`)
var board = new Galileo({
i2c: {
bus: 1
}
});
Or...
var board = new Edison({
i2c: {
bus: 1
}
});
Expansion boards can also be initialized with a built-in configuration object, that contains the correct I2C bus for that board:
npm install edison-io johnny-five
Example:
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Edison = require("edison-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Edison(Edison.Boards.Xadow)
});
Or
var five = require("johnny-five");
var Galileo = require("galileo-io");
var board = new five.Board({
io: new Galileo(Galileo.Boards.Xadow)
});
Additional expansion board configurations will be added as support is implemented
digitalWrite(pin, 1|0)
Sets the pin to 1 or 0, which either connects it to 5V (the maximum voltage of the system) or to GND (ground).
Example:
// This will turn on the pin
board.digitalWrite(9, 1);
analogWrite(pin, value)
Sets the pin to a value between 0 and 255, where 0 is the same as LOW and 255 is the same as HIGH. This is sort of like sending a voltage between 0 and 5V, but since this is a digital system, it uses a mechanism called Pulse Width Modulation, or PWM. You could use analogWrite to dim an LED, as an example.
Example:
// Crank an LED to full brightness
board.analogWrite(9, 255);
servoWrite(pin, value)
Set the pin to a value between 0-180° to move the servo's horn to the corresponding position.
Example:
board.servoWrite(9, 180);
digitalRead(pin, handler) Setup a continuous read handler for specific digital pin.
This will read the digital value of a pin, which can be read as either HIGH or LOW. If you were to connect the pin to 5V, it would read HIGH (1); if you connect it to GND, it would read LOW (0). Anywhere in between, it’ll probably read whichever one it’s closer to, but it gets dicey in the middle.
Example:
// Log all the readings for 9
board.digitalRead(9, function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
analogRead(pin, handler) Setup a continuous read handler for specific analog pin.
This will read the analog value of a pin, which is a value from 0 to 4095, where 0 is LOW (GND) and 4095 is HIGH (5V). All of the analog pins (A0 to A5) can handle this. analogRead is great for reading data from sensors.
Example:
// Log all the readings for A1
board.analogRead("A1", function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
