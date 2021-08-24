Galenframework commandline helpers

Galen allows automated testing of look and feel for your responsive websites.

The core module is just the node wrapper (NodeJS 8+) for Galen and can be used within CI environments

The cli module is a command line module (NodeJS 8+) for Galen. This includes the core above and webdriver downloads for different browsers. You can also use the docker image for easier setup.

Docker

Usage

docker run -v $( pwd )/galenframework-cli/core/ test /:/var/test_scripts galenframework/cli galen test /var/test_scripts/...

Troubleshooting

npm install throws "cannot access parent directories: Permission denied":