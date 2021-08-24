openbase logo
gal

galenframework

by Martin Reinhardt
2.4.4 (see all)

NPM wrapper for galenframework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

401

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Galenframework commandline helpers

Galen allows automated testing of look and feel for your responsive websites.

Build Status Build status License Code Climate Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

Throughput Graph

The core module is just the node wrapper (NodeJS 8+) for Galen and can be used within CI environments

Known Vulnerabilities

The cli module is a command line module (NodeJS 8+) for Galen. This includes the core above and webdriver downloads for different browsers. You can also use the docker image for easier setup.

Known Vulnerabilities Docker Build Status

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/hypery2k/galenframework-cli Bountysource Flattr this git repo

Donation

Feel free to donate via Paypal or Bitcoins : bitcoin:3NKtxw1SRYgess5ev4Ri54GekoAgkR213D

Bitcoin Also via greenaddress

Docker

Usage

docker run -v $(pwd)/galenframework-cli/core/test/:/var/test_scripts galenframework/cli galen test /var/test_scripts/...

Troubleshooting

npm install throws "cannot access parent directories: Permission denied":

npm config set user 0
npm config set unsafe-perm true

