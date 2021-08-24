Galen allows automated testing of look and feel for your responsive websites.
The core module is just the node wrapper (NodeJS 8+) for Galen and can be used within CI environments
The cli module is a command line module (NodeJS 8+) for Galen. This includes the core above and webdriver downloads for different browsers. You can also use the docker image for easier setup.
docker run -v $(pwd)/galenframework-cli/core/test/:/var/test_scripts galenframework/cli galen test /var/test_scripts/...
npm install throws "cannot access parent directories: Permission denied":
npm config set user 0
npm config set unsafe-perm true