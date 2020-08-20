GetNinjas Styleguide - https://getninjas.github.io/gaiden
git clone https://github.com/getninjas/gaiden.git
npm install
npm run config
The
npm run build command, generated files into the
dist folder, separated
themes file.
We are using
npm version to generate our releases. There are 3 kind of releases generally used: major, minor and patch. See the http://semver.org/ for more details.
The process is:
After merge PR on master:
git checkout master
git pull --tags origin master
Run
npm run version command.
Run
npm version major|minor|patch -m "Message of your changes" (important: you need to be an admin to push on master).
Now let's publish the package on npm:
npm version and you have the credentials of npm GetNinjas account, run
npm publish.
Done! Now, you can install the package on any project!
Run
npm run deploy-storybook to publish static site in gh-pages;
Access this link https://getninjas.github.io/gaiden/ and enjoy it!
Here are a description of the scripts that we have in the project:
|Script
|Description
|storybook
|Start storybook for development purposes
|build-storybook
|Build storybook for deploy. The output is in
docs folder
|deploy-storybook
|Deploy storybook in github-pages
|version
|Build the project and add the dist folder to git stage
|postversion
|Script that runs after the version (due to naming conventions). Push the changes and the tags to the branch
|build
|Build the library