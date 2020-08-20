GetNinjas Styleguide - https://getninjas.github.io/gaiden

Quick Start

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/getninjas/gaiden.git

Install dependencies with: npm install

Configure the build links with: npm run config

Build Process

The npm run build command, generated files into the dist folder, separated themes file.

Release process

We are using npm version to generate our releases. There are 3 kind of releases generally used: major, minor and patch. See the http://semver.org/ for more details.

The process is:

After merge PR on master: git checkout master git pull --tags origin master Run npm run version command. Run npm version major|minor|patch -m "Message of your changes" (important: you need to be an admin to push on master). Now let's publish the package on npm: If you not have access to Org GetNinjas in NPM, you need ask for users in Org to add you. If nothing fails on npm version and you have the credentials of npm GetNinjas account, run npm publish . Done! Now, you can install the package on any project!

Deploy to gh-pages

Run npm run deploy-storybook to publish static site in gh-pages; Access this link https://getninjas.github.io/gaiden/ and enjoy it!

Commands

Here are a description of the scripts that we have in the project: