openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gaiden

by getninjas
24.3.4 (see all)

GetNinjas Styleguide

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gaiden Logo

Codacy Badge npm version

GetNinjas Styleguide - https://getninjas.github.io/gaiden

Quick Start

  • Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/getninjas/gaiden.git
  • Install dependencies with: npm install
  • Configure the build links with: npm run config

Build Process

The npm run build command, generated files into the dist folder, separated themes file.

Release process

We are using npm version to generate our releases. There are 3 kind of releases generally used: major, minor and patch. See the http://semver.org/ for more details.

The process is:

  1. After merge PR on master:

    git checkout master
git pull --tags origin master

  2. Run npm run version command.

  3. Run npm version major|minor|patch -m "Message of your changes" (important: you need to be an admin to push on master).

  4. Now let's publish the package on npm:

    1. If you not have access to Org GetNinjas in NPM, you need ask for users in Org to add you.
    2. If nothing fails on npm version and you have the credentials of npm GetNinjas account, run npm publish.

  5. Done! Now, you can install the package on any project!

Deploy to gh-pages

  1. Run npm run deploy-storybook to publish static site in gh-pages;

  2. Access this link https://getninjas.github.io/gaiden/ and enjoy it!

Commands

Here are a description of the scripts that we have in the project:

ScriptDescription
storybookStart storybook for development purposes
build-storybookBuild storybook for deploy. The output is in docs folder
deploy-storybookDeploy storybook in github-pages
versionBuild the project and add the dist folder to git stage
postversionScript that runs after the version (due to naming conventions). Push the changes and the tags to the branch
buildBuild the library

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial