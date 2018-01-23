This project is no longer under active development.

I am happy to investigate issues and fix bugs, but no new development will be done.

I have since created, and use https://github.com/KoryNunn/fastn which is the result of experience I gained while building large applications in Gaffa.

Recently changed

A list of changes, and how to upgrade is available in the wiki

Example

gaffa-template

Quick n easy setup

git clone git @github .com:KoryNunn/gaffa-template.git

the template repo is a good starting point for an application.

Overview

Gaffa attempts to speed up the development of complicated UI's by providing a rich binding layer between arbitrary data and your UI.

Writing UI's using gaffa is unlike most other MVC/MVVM/etc frameworks for a number of different reasons. (Although, others share some of the below points)

ASAP databinding - model change events are instantaneous

Extremely powerful model bindings - use complex expressions to bind to data

UI by transform - Use transforms over data to affect how data is displated, rather than modifying the data to suite the UI.

NO HTML! - Javascript to DOM, no pointless middleman.

Serialise to JSON - An entire application can be serialised to JSON, by design.

No lock-in - Push your views to the edge of Gaffa's capabilities, and break out whenever you need.

Dependencies

Gaffa must be compiled with browserify browserify

Example minimal usage