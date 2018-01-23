openbase logo
Model driven JavaScript application framework

Readme

logoaffa.js

This project is no longer under active development.

I am happy to investigate issues and fix bugs, but no new development will be done.

I have since created, and use https://github.com/KoryNunn/fastn which is the result of experience I gained while building large applications in Gaffa.

Recently changed

A list of changes, and how to upgrade is available in the wiki

Example

gaffa-template

Quick n easy setup

git clone git@github.com:KoryNunn/gaffa-template.git

the template repo is a good starting point for an application.

Overview

Gaffa attempts to speed up the development of complicated UI's by providing a rich binding layer between arbitrary data and your UI.

Writing UI's using gaffa is unlike most other MVC/MVVM/etc frameworks for a number of different reasons. (Although, others share some of the below points)

  • ASAP databinding - model change events are instantaneous
  • Extremely powerful model bindings - use complex expressions to bind to data
  • UI by transform - Use transforms over data to affect how data is displated, rather than modifying the data to suite the UI.
  • NO HTML! - Javascript to DOM, no pointless middleman.
  • Serialise to JSON - An entire application can be serialised to JSON, by design.
  • No lock-in - Push your views to the edge of Gaffa's capabilities, and break out whenever you need.

Dependencies

Gaffa must be compiled with browserify browserify

Example minimal usage


var Gaffa = require('../'),
    Text = require('gaffa-text'),
    Textbox = require('gaffa-textbox'),
    gaffa = new Gaffa();

// Register used viewItems with gaffa
gaffa.registerConstructor(Text);
gaffa.registerConstructor(Textbox);

// create a text view
var text = new Text();
text.text.binding = '(join " " "Current value of [value]:" [value])';

// create a textbox view
var textbox = new Textbox();

// Bind the textbox's value to model.value
textbox.value.binding = '[value]';

// Tell the textbox to set it's value on keyup
textbox.updateEventName = 'keyup';

// An example model
gaffa.model.set({
    value:'things'
})

// Add the view on load.
window.onload = function(){
    gaffa.views.add([
        text,
        textbox
    ]);
};

// Globalise gaffa for easy debugging.
window.gaffa = gaffa;

