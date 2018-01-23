I am happy to investigate issues and fix bugs, but no new development will be done.
I have since created, and use https://github.com/KoryNunn/fastn which is the result of experience I gained while building large applications in Gaffa.
A list of changes, and how to upgrade is available in the wiki
git clone git@github.com:KoryNunn/gaffa-template.git
the template repo is a good starting point for an application.
Gaffa attempts to speed up the development of complicated UI's by providing a rich binding layer between arbitrary data and your UI.
Writing UI's using gaffa is unlike most other MVC/MVVM/etc frameworks for a number of different reasons. (Although, others share some of the below points)
Gaffa must be compiled with browserify browserify
var Gaffa = require('../'),
Text = require('gaffa-text'),
Textbox = require('gaffa-textbox'),
gaffa = new Gaffa();
// Register used viewItems with gaffa
gaffa.registerConstructor(Text);
gaffa.registerConstructor(Textbox);
// create a text view
var text = new Text();
text.text.binding = '(join " " "Current value of [value]:" [value])';
// create a textbox view
var textbox = new Textbox();
// Bind the textbox's value to model.value
textbox.value.binding = '[value]';
// Tell the textbox to set it's value on keyup
textbox.updateEventName = 'keyup';
// An example model
gaffa.model.set({
value:'things'
})
// Add the view on load.
window.onload = function(){
gaffa.views.add([
text,
textbox
]);
};
// Globalise gaffa for easy debugging.
window.gaffa = gaffa;