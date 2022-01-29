openbase logo
gac

gacp

by vivaxy
2.10.2

💬Git add, commit, push with Conventional Commits and Gitmoji.

Documentation
230

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gacp

Build Status NPM Version NPM Downloads MIT License Standard Version Codecov Financial Contributors on Open Collective

💬Git add, commit, push with Conventional Commits and Gitmoji.

GACP

Installation

npm i -g gacp

Usage

gacp

gacp --help

gacp --no-add

gacp --no-push

gacp --emoji emoji

gacp --editor

Configuration File

You can configure gacp via:

  • A gacp property in package.json.
  • A .gacprc file in JSON, YAML or CommonJS with or without extensions .json, .yaml, .yml, .js.
  • A gacp.config.js file in CommonJS.

Basic Configuration

Default configuration:

{
  "add": true,
  "push": true,
  "emoji": "code",
  "editor": false,
  "hooks": {
    "postpush": ""
  }
}

Change log

Change log

Contributing

Contributing

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

