gacp

💬Git add, commit, push with Conventional Commits and Gitmoji.

Installation

npm i -g gacp

Usage

gacp

gacp --help

gacp --no-add

gacp --no-push

gacp --emoji emoji

gacp --editor

Configuration File

You can configure gacp via:

A gacp property in package.json .

property in . A .gacprc file in JSON, YAML or CommonJS with or without extensions .json , .yaml , .yml , .js .

file in JSON, YAML or CommonJS with or without extensions , , , . A gacp.config.js file in CommonJS.

Basic Configuration

Default configuration:

{ "add" : true , "push" : true , "emoji" : "code" , "editor" : false , "hooks" : { "postpush" : "" } }

