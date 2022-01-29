💬Git add, commit, push with Conventional Commits and Gitmoji.
npm i -g gacp
gacp
gacp --help
gacp --no-add
gacp --no-push
gacp --emoji emoji
gacp --editor
You can configure gacp via:
gacp property in
package.json.
.gacprc file in JSON, YAML or CommonJS with or without extensions
.json,
.yaml,
.yml,
.js.
gacp.config.js file in CommonJS.
Default configuration:
{
"add": true,
"push": true,
"emoji": "code",
"editor": false,
"hooks": {
"postpush": ""
}
}
