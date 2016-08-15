openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
grr

ga-react-router

by Thomas Coopman
2.1.1 (see all)

Google analytics component for react-router

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google analytics for any router

This doesn't have any depency on react-router. You can use it with any router you like. See the example for how to use it with react-router

How to use

  1. npm install ga-react-router
  2. In your webpack.config.js add new webpack.DefinePlugin({GA_TRACKING_CODE: JSON.stringify('XXXXXXXX')})
  3. Use analytics in your Router.run code.

Example

import ga from 'ga-react-router'
import createBrowserHistory from 'history/lib/createBrowserHistory'
const history = createBrowserHistory()

// Listen for changes to the current location. The
// listener is called once immediately.
const unlisten = history.listen(location => {
  ga('send', location);
});

React.render(<Router history={history}>{routes}</Router>, el)

// When you're finished, stop the listener.
unlisten()

Advanced setup

You can pass more information to ga.create() by adding a GA_CONFIG object to webpack.DefinePlugin like so:

new webpack.DefinePlugin({
  GA_TRACKING_CODE: JSON.stringify('XXXXXXXX'),
  GA_CONFIG: {
    'name': 'myTracker'
  }
})

You can read further on the subject here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial