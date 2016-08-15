Google analytics for any router

This doesn't have any depency on react-router. You can use it with any router you like. See the example for how to use it with react-router

How to use

npm install ga-react-router In your webpack.config.js add new webpack.DefinePlugin({GA_TRACKING_CODE: JSON.stringify('XXXXXXXX')}) Use analytics in your Router.run code.

Example

import ga from 'ga-react-router' import createBrowserHistory from 'history/lib/createBrowserHistory' const history = createBrowserHistory() const unlisten = history.listen( location => { ga( 'send' , location); }); React.render( < Router history = {history} > {routes} </ Router > , el) unlisten()

Advanced setup

You can pass more information to ga.create() by adding a GA_CONFIG object to webpack.DefinePlugin like so:

new webpack.DefinePlugin({ GA_TRACKING_CODE : JSON .stringify( 'XXXXXXXX' ), GA_CONFIG : { 'name' : 'myTracker' } })

You can read further on the subject here.