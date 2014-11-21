Direct access to your Google Analytics reports on the command-line and within node.
To use the module you will need a Google Service Account connected to Google Analytics. You will need these pieces of information:
See Google's Dimensions & Metrics Reference and take a look at some of the examples below to get started.
$ ga-analytics -m ga:users,ga:sessions -d ga:pagePath,ga:pageTitle
┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐
│ pagePath (STRING) │ pageTitle (STRING) │ users (INTEGER) │ sessions (INTEGER) │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ / │ My Main Page │ 35 │ 60 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /internal-page/ │ My internal Page │ 12 │ 1 │
└────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘
Total users: 47
Total sessions: 61
This module requires a Google Service Account connected to your GA account.
After you create a service account you should recieve a .p12 file. Convert the .p12 (key and certificate in one) to an ascii formatted .pem which can be read as text. Use this command:
$ openssl pkcs12 -in *.p12 -out google-services-private-key.pem -nodes -clcerts
The password is always "notasecret"
$ npm install ga-analytics -g
$ ga-analytics --help
Usage: ga-analytics [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--client-id [clientid] OAuth client id. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_CLIENTID environment variable is set.
--service-email [email] Google Service Account Email. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_EMAIL environment variable is set.
--key [path_to_key] Path to Service Account private key. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_KEY environment variable is set.
--ids [ids] Google Analytics view (profile). Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_ANALYTICS_TABLE environment variable is set.
-s, --start-date [start-date] Start Date (2010-01-01). Defaults to one month ago
-e, --end-date [end_date] End Date (2010-01-15). Defaults to one month after start date.
-m, --metrics [metric] Metric, gs:sessions by default
-d, --dimensions [dimension] Dimension (ga:source,ga:keyword)
-s, --sort [sort] Sort (-ga:sessions,source)
-f, --filter [filter] Filter (ga:medium==organic)
--max [num] Define the max amount of results
--json Show entire JSON output rather than formatted results.
$ export GOOGLEAPI_CLIENTID="******.apps.googleusercontent.com"
$ export GOOGLEAPI_EMAIL="*****@developer.gserviceaccount.com"
$ export GOOGLEAPI_KEY="/path/to/google-services.pem"
$ export GOOGLEAPI_ANALYTICS_TABLE="ga:12345678"
$ ga-analytics
┌────────────────────┐
│ sessions (INTEGER) │
├────────────────────┤
│ 83 │
└────────────────────┘
Total sessions: 83
$ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath
┌────────────────────────────┬────────────────────┐
│ pagePath (STRING) │ sessions (INTEGER) │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ / │ 63 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /aronson/ │ 2 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /furtherreading/ │ 4 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /furtherreading/index.html │ 0 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /history/ │ 1 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /index.html │ 9 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /jigsawbuttontest/ │ 3 │
├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /tips/ │ 1 │
└────────────────────────────┴────────────────────┘
Total sessions: 83
$ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath -m ga:users,ga:sessions
┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐
│ pagePath (STRING) │ users (INTEGER) │ sessions (INTEGER) │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ / │ 25 │ 64 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /aronson/ │ 3 │ 2 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /furtherreading/ │ 14 │ 4 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /furtherreading/index.html │ 3 │ 0 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /history/ │ 12 │ 1 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /index.html │ 12 │ 9 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /jigsawbuttontest/ │ 3 │ 3 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /tips/ │ 12 │ 1 │
└────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘
Total users: 84
Total sessions: 84
$ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath -m ga:users,ga:sessions -s 2014-11-18 -e 2014-11-22
┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐
│ pagePath (STRING) │ users (INTEGER) │ sessions (INTEGER) │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ / │ 23 │ 46 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /furtherreading/ │ 13 │ 4 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /furtherreading/index.html │ 1 │ 0 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /history/ │ 9 │ 1 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /index.html │ 11 │ 8 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /jigsawbuttontest/ │ 3 │ 3 │
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
│ /tips/ │ 11 │ 1 │
└────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘
Total users: 71
Total sessions: 63
var gaAnalytics = require("ga-analytics");
gaAnalytics({
metrics: "ga:users",
clientId: "******.apps.googleusercontent.com",
serviceEmail: "*****@developer.gserviceaccount.com",
key: "/path/to/google-services.pem",
ids: "ga:12345678"
}, function(err, res) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(res);
});
{ kind: 'analytics#gaData',
id: 'https://www.googleapis.com/analytics/v3/data/ga?ids=ga:*******&metrics=ga:users&start-date=2014-10-21&end-date=2014-11-21',
query:
{ 'start-date': '2014-10-21',
'end-date': '2014-11-21',
ids: 'ga:93873080',
metrics: [ 'ga:users' ],
'start-index': 1,
'max-results': 1000 },
itemsPerPage: 1000,
totalResults: 1,
selfLink: 'https://www.googleapis.com/analytics/v3/data/ga?ids=ga:******&metrics=ga:users&start-date=2014-10-21&end-date=2014-11-21',
profileInfo:
{ profileId: '*****',
accountId: '****',
webPropertyId: 'UA-******-*',
internalWebPropertyId: '90277455',
profileName: 'All Web Site Data',
tableId: 'ga:93873080' },
containsSampledData: false,
columnHeaders: [ { name: 'ga:users', columnType: 'METRIC', dataType: 'INTEGER' } ],
totalsForAllResults: { 'ga:users': '33' },
rows: [ [ '33' ] ] }