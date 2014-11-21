Direct access to your Google Analytics reports on the command-line and within node.

To use the module you will need a Google Service Account connected to Google Analytics. You will need these pieces of information:

See Google's Dimensions & Metrics Reference and take a look at some of the examples below to get started.

$ ga-analytics -m ga:users,ga:sessions -d ga:pagePath,ga:pageTitle ┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐ │ pagePath (STRING) │ pageTitle (STRING) │ users (INTEGER) │ sessions (INTEGER) │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ / │ My Main Page │ 35 │ 60 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /internal-page/ │ My internal Page │ 12 │ 1 │ └────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘ Total users: 47 Total sessions: 61

Setup

This module requires a Google Service Account connected to your GA account.

Creating a Service Account

Visit the Google Developer Console Click APIs and enabled Analytics API Click credentials Create new client ID Create a service account

Incorperate service account.

After you create a service account you should recieve a .p12 file. Convert the .p12 (key and certificate in one) to an ascii formatted .pem which can be read as text. Use this command:

$ openssl pkcs12 - in * .p12 -out google-services-private-key .pem -nodes -clcerts

The password is always "notasecret"

Authorize your service account for Google Analytics

$ npm install ga-analytics -g $ ga-analytics --help Usage: ga-analytics [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number --client-id [clientid] OAuth client id. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_CLIENTID environment variable is set. --service-email [email] Google Service Account Email. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_EMAIL environment variable is set. --key [path_to_key] Path to Service Account private key. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_KEY environment variable is set. --ids [ids] Google Analytics view (profile). Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_ANALYTICS_TABLE environment variable is set. -s, --start-date [start-date] Start Date (2010-01-01). Defaults to one month ago -e, --end-date [end_date] End Date (2010-01-15). Defaults to one month after start date. -m, --metrics [metric] Metric, gs:sessions by default -d, --dimensions [dimension] Dimension (ga:source,ga:keyword) -s, --sort [sort] Sort (-ga:sessions,source) -f, --filter [filter] Filter (ga:medium==organic) --max [num] Define the max amount of results --json Show entire JSON output rather than formatted results. $ export GOOGLEAPI_CLIENTID="******.apps.googleusercontent.com" $ export GOOGLEAPI_EMAIL="*****@developer.gserviceaccount.com" $ export GOOGLEAPI_KEY="/path/to/google-services.pem" $ export GOOGLEAPI_ANALYTICS_TABLE="ga:12345678" $ ga-analytics ┌────────────────────┐ │ sessions (INTEGER) │ ├────────────────────┤ │ 83 │ └────────────────────┘ Total sessions: 83 $ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath ┌────────────────────────────┬────────────────────┐ │ pagePath (STRING) │ sessions (INTEGER) │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ / │ 63 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /aronson/ │ 2 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /furtherreading/ │ 4 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /furtherreading/index.html │ 0 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /history/ │ 1 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /index.html │ 9 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /jigsawbuttontest/ │ 3 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /tips/ │ 1 │ └────────────────────────────┴────────────────────┘ Total sessions: 83 $ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath -m ga:users,ga:sessions ┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐ │ pagePath (STRING) │ users (INTEGER) │ sessions (INTEGER) │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ / │ 25 │ 64 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /aronson/ │ 3 │ 2 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /furtherreading/ │ 14 │ 4 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /furtherreading/index.html │ 3 │ 0 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /history/ │ 12 │ 1 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /index.html │ 12 │ 9 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /jigsawbuttontest/ │ 3 │ 3 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /tips/ │ 12 │ 1 │ └────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘ Total users: 84 Total sessions: 84 $ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath -m ga:users,ga:sessions -s 2014 -11 -18 -e 2014 -11 -22 ┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐ │ pagePath (STRING) │ users (INTEGER) │ sessions (INTEGER) │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ / │ 23 │ 46 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /furtherreading/ │ 13 │ 4 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /furtherreading/index.html │ 1 │ 0 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /history/ │ 9 │ 1 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /index.html │ 11 │ 8 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /jigsawbuttontest/ │ 3 │ 3 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤ │ /tips/ │ 11 │ 1 │ └────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘ Total users: 71 Total sessions: 63

Node Module

var gaAnalytics = require ( "ga-analytics" ); gaAnalytics({ metrics : "ga:users" , clientId : "******.apps.googleusercontent.com" , serviceEmail : "*****@developer.gserviceaccount.com" , key : "/path/to/google-services.pem" , ids : "ga:12345678" }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(res); });

