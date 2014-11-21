openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ga

ga-analytics

by Steve Farthing
0.0.7 (see all)

Access Google Analytics reports via the command-line or node module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

428

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ga-analytics

Direct access to your Google Analytics reports on the command-line and within node.

To use the module you will need a Google Service Account connected to Google Analytics. You will need these pieces of information:

See Google's Dimensions & Metrics Reference and take a look at some of the examples below to get started.

$ ga-analytics -m ga:users,ga:sessions -d ga:pagePath,ga:pageTitle
┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐
 pagePath (STRING)           pageTitle (STRING)                       users (INTEGER)  sessions (INTEGER) 
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
 /                           My Main Page                             35               60                 
├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
 /internal-page/             My internal Page                         12               1                  
└────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘
Total users: 47
Total sessions: 61

Setup

This module requires a Google Service Account connected to your GA account.

Creating a Service Account

  1. Visit the Google Developer Console
  2. Click APIs and enabled Analytics API
  3. Click credentials
  4. Create new client ID
  5. Create a service account

Incorperate service account.

After you create a service account you should recieve a .p12 file. Convert the .p12 (key and certificate in one) to an ascii formatted .pem which can be read as text. Use this command:

$ openssl pkcs12 -in *.p12 -out google-services-private-key.pem -nodes -clcerts

The password is always "notasecret"

Authorize your service account for Google Analytics

  1. Access Google Analytics and click Admin
  2. Click on "User Management", add your google service email with read permissions

Command-Line

$ npm install ga-analytics -g
$ ga-analytics --help

Usage: ga-analytics [options]

Options:

  -h, --help                     output usage information
  -V, --version                  output the version number
  --client-id [clientid]         OAuth client id. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_CLIENTID environment variable is set.
  --service-email [email]        Google Service Account Email. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_EMAIL environment variable is set.
  --key [path_to_key]            Path to Service Account private key. Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_KEY environment variable is set.
  --ids [ids]                    Google Analytics view (profile). Can be omitted if the GOOGLEAPI_ANALYTICS_TABLE environment variable is set.
  -s, --start-date [start-date]  Start Date (2010-01-01). Defaults to one month ago
  -e, --end-date [end_date]      End Date (2010-01-15). Defaults to one month after start date.
  -m, --metrics [metric]         Metric, gs:sessions by default
  -d, --dimensions [dimension]   Dimension (ga:source,ga:keyword)
  -s, --sort [sort]              Sort (-ga:sessions,source)
  -f, --filter [filter]          Filter (ga:medium==organic)
  --max [num]                    Define the max amount of results
  --json                         Show entire JSON output rather than formatted results.
  
$ export GOOGLEAPI_CLIENTID="******.apps.googleusercontent.com"
$ export GOOGLEAPI_EMAIL="*****@developer.gserviceaccount.com"
$ export GOOGLEAPI_KEY="/path/to/google-services.pem"
$ export GOOGLEAPI_ANALYTICS_TABLE="ga:12345678"
$ ga-analytics 
 ┌────────────────────┐
  sessions (INTEGER) 
 ├────────────────────┤
  83                 
 └────────────────────┘
 
 Total sessions: 83
 
$ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath
 ┌────────────────────────────┬────────────────────┐
  pagePath (STRING)           sessions (INTEGER) 
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /                           63                 
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /aronson/                   2                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /furtherreading/            4                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /furtherreading/index.html  0                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /history/                   1                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /index.html                 9                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /jigsawbuttontest/          3                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /tips/                      1                  
 └────────────────────────────┴────────────────────┘
 
 Total sessions: 83
 
$ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath -m ga:users,ga:sessions
 ┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐
  pagePath (STRING)           users (INTEGER)  sessions (INTEGER) 
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /                           25               64                 
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /aronson/                   3                2                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /furtherreading/            14               4                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /furtherreading/index.html  3                0                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /history/                   12               1                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /index.html                 12               9                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /jigsawbuttontest/          3                3                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /tips/                      12               1                  
 └────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘
 
 Total users: 84
 Total sessions: 84
 
$ ga-analytics -d ga:pagePath -m ga:users,ga:sessions -s 2014-11-18 -e 2014-11-22
 ┌────────────────────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────┐
  pagePath (STRING)           users (INTEGER)  sessions (INTEGER) 
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /                           23               46                 
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /furtherreading/            13               4                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /furtherreading/index.html  1                0                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /history/                   9                1                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /index.html                 11               8                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /jigsawbuttontest/          3                3                  
 ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────┤
  /tips/                      11               1                  
 └────────────────────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────┘
 
 Total users: 71
 Total sessions: 63

Node Module

var gaAnalytics = require("ga-analytics");

gaAnalytics({
    metrics: "ga:users",
    clientId: "******.apps.googleusercontent.com",
    serviceEmail: "*****@developer.gserviceaccount.com",
    key: "/path/to/google-services.pem",
    ids: "ga:12345678"
}, function(err, res) { 
    if(err) throw err;
    console.log(res);
});

Output

{ kind: 'analytics#gaData',
  id: 'https://www.googleapis.com/analytics/v3/data/ga?ids=ga:*******&metrics=ga:users&start-date=2014-10-21&end-date=2014-11-21',
  query: 
   { 'start-date': '2014-10-21',
     'end-date': '2014-11-21',
     ids: 'ga:93873080',
     metrics: [ 'ga:users' ],
     'start-index': 1,
     'max-results': 1000 },
  itemsPerPage: 1000,
  totalResults: 1,
  selfLink: 'https://www.googleapis.com/analytics/v3/data/ga?ids=ga:******&metrics=ga:users&start-date=2014-10-21&end-date=2014-11-21',
  profileInfo: 
   { profileId: '*****',
     accountId: '****',
     webPropertyId: 'UA-******-*',
     internalWebPropertyId: '90277455',
     profileName: 'All Web Site Data',
     tableId: 'ga:93873080' },
  containsSampledData: false,
  columnHeaders: [ { name: 'ga:users', columnType: 'METRIC', dataType: 'INTEGER' } ],
  totalsForAllResults: { 'ga:users': '33' },
  rows: [ [ '33' ] ] }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial