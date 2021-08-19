openbase logo
g4r

ga-4-react

by Manuel Trebbi
0.1.281 (see all)

google analytics 4 wrapper for react

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Google Analytics

Readme

GA4React - Google Analytics 4 React

Simple wrapper of ga4 scripts for React: https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/ga4

Google Analytics 4 React

Example without components


const ga4react = new GA4React(
'YOUR GA CODE',
{ /* ga custom config, optional */ },
[ /* additional code, optional */ ],
5000 /* timeout, optional, defaults is 5000 */,
options /* { nonce: ['first-script-is-async','second-script'] } */
);

ga4react.initialize().then((ga4) => {
  ga4.pageview('path')
  ga4.gtag('event','pageview','path') // or your custom gtag event
},(err) => {
  console.error(err)
})

Inject GA4React function in props of childrens

Example with custom components 'GA4R'

const Test: React.FC<any> = ({ ga4 }) => {
  return <>{ga4 && console.log(ga4)}</>;
};


<GA4R code="YOUR GA CODE">
    <Test></Test>
</GA4R>

RENDER:

console.log results:

{pageview: ƒ, gtag: ƒ, event: ƒ}

Components withTracker

Pass pageview data to the path prop:

const Tracker = withTracker(props => <>{JSON.stringify(props)}</>);
...
 <Tracker path="myCustomPath" gaCode="GA-CODE"></Tracker>

useGA4React Hook

const Example = () => {
  const ga4React = useGA4React(); // GA CODE, optional, if empty try to get from globals
  return <>{JSON.stringify(ga4React)}</>;
};

"Manual start"

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import GA4React, { useGA4React } from "ga-4-react";

const ga4react = new GA4React("G-1JXXXXX");

function MyApp() {
  const ga = useGA4React();
  console.log(ga);

  return <div className="App">hi!</div>;
}

(async () => {
  await ga4react.initialize();

  ReactDOM.render(
    <React.StrictMode>
      <MyApp />
    </React.StrictMode>,
    document.getElementById("root")
  );
})();

