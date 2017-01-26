openbase logo
g3l

g3l

by Sahin Boydas
10.0.26 (see all)

Git is easy, github cli is easy but g3l easiest git cli in the w0rld!

Readme

g3l logo

Git is easy, github cli is easy but g3l easiest git cli in the w0rld!

Checkout new website!

Version npmnpm DownloadsDependencies GitHub stars Website

Introduction

Nowadays, developers are leaving bulky tools, rather
they use simpler and faster tools.

Like java based IDE's instead of html based IDE's. (IDE*)

To give an example WebStorm instead of Atom for web development.

Both of them are insane but I prefer Atom because is faster than the other.

We are code ninjas! We don't need bulky gui's.
We can use terminal as swiss army knife!

That's the reason, I don't want to use git clients like as SourceTree.

IDE: Integrated development environment

Motivation

Did you bored white-black terminal when using git?

Want auto commit your changes like as bulky IDE's doing?

Copy paste your bash script into your new baby computer .zshrc / .bashrc file.

You don't have to do this. DONT DO THAT ! It's not acceptable. :hand:

Dependencies

g3l written in node.js. Node depends on JavaScript on a VM that is incredibly fast (V8). It is much faster than Ruby, Python, or Perl. That's the reason you have to install node. Download node.js

Installing

After you download node you can use command in your terminal called "npm", npm is a package manager for node.

npm i g3l -g

Note: g3l auto committer needs .gitignore file.

Usage

ShortFullDescriptionParamsExample usageKnown issues
-h--helpOutputs list of commands and usage.-g3l -h-
-m--messageCommit your changes on git then push your current branchstringg3l -m "Hello world"-
-b--new_branchChange your current branch.stringg3l -b awesome/branchNameThis command only create new branch.
-p--publishNpm version bump and npm publish.-g3l -pThis command doing version bump with npm publish.
-i--initGit init current directory.-g3l -i-
-s--statusGit status current directory.-g3l -s-
-c--createCreate GitHub repository instant.-g3l -cTwo factor logins doesn't supporting, creates only GitHub repository.
---cloneClone any git repository.-g3l --clone-
-u--updateSelf update, g3l.-g3l -u-
-e--enableEnable auto committer for current directory.-g3l -e-
-d--disableDisable auto committer for current directory.-g3l -d-

Example chain :

g3l -m "New branch for bug fix" -b fix/notBugItsFeature

# Feature

  • Instant commit and push process.
  • Create GitHub repository in cli.
  • Your commit message filtered smart algorithm then dress up with emojis. (Not enough smart yet. Like me 😄)
  • g3l watch your working directory and when you change something, g3l commit changed files insantly. You will be native notified when committing done.

I'm done, I'll download. :clap:

# Upgrade

If you want upgrade your version type like these

npm i -g g3l

Demo

If you can't see emojis

### Manual install on any Linux Install for the current user without root: ```sh # 1. Download the latest version wget https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases/download/v1.3/EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-Linux-1.3.tar.gz # 2. Uncompress the file tar zxf EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-Linux-1.3.tar.gz # 3. Run the installer cd EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-Linux-1.3 ./install.sh ```

Install on Ubuntu Linux

Launchpad PPA: https://launchpad.net/~eosrei/+archive/ubuntu/fonts

sudo apt-add-repository ppa:eosrei/fonts
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install fonts-emojione-svginot

Useful: Emojione Picker for Ubuntu

Install on Arch Linux

AUR package: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/emojione-color-font/

yaourt -S emojione-color-font

Install on Gentoo Linux

Gentoo repository: https://github.com/jorgicio/jorgicio-gentoo

# Install layman using Portage with USE="git" enabled, the default.
emerge layman
# Add the repo.
layman -s jorgicio
# Install the package.
emerge emojione-color-font

Install on OS X

There are three install options for OS X. Both SVGinOT versions are available from releases: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases

  1. EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-1.3.zip - The regular version of the font installs like any other font and can be specifically selected, but OS X will default to the Apple Color Emoji font for emojis.

  2. EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-OSX-1.3.zip - A hack to replace the Apple Color Emoji font by using the same internal name. Install and accept the warning in Font Book.

  3. emojione-apple.ttf - A SBIX bitmap Apple-format EmojiOne color font is available in the emojione project.

    Reiterating: Only FireFox supports the SVGinOT color emoji for now. Safari and Chrome will use the fallback black and white emoji.

Install on Windows

There are two install options for Windows. Both SVGinOT versions are available from releases: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases

Standard install

The regular version of the font installs like any other font and can be specifically selected, but Windows will default to the Segoe UI Emoji font for emoji characters. Download: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases/download/v1.3/EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-1.3.zip

Replace the default Windows emoji fonts

Windows 7, 8, 10 use emoji from both Segoe UI Symbol and Segoe UI Emoji. We need to replace both fonts, but keep the existing symbol characters from Segoe UI Symbol.

This package contains an install script that will generate both fonts (or in Windows 7, just Segoe UI Symbol) and install them for you. Running the install script requires both Python and pip in the PATH.

  1. Download the most recent Python 3 for Windows: https://www.python.org/downloads/windows/

  2. Start the installer, select "Add Python 3.5 to PATH" and finish the install process.

  3. Download EmojiOne Color Windows package from releases: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases/download/v1.3/EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-1.3-Win.zip

  4. Uncompress the file.

  5. Open the new EmojiOneColor directory.

  6. Run install.cmd. Note: This will take some time.

  7. Install both new fonts when requested.

  8. Done!

    Reiterating: Only FireFox supports the SVGinOT color emoji for now. IE and Chrome will use the fallback black and white emoji.

    Added by Barış Esen 👍

Maintenance & Development Çağatay Çalı

Made with ❤️

