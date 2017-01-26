Checkout new website!

IDE: Integrated development environment

E's doing? Copy paste your bash script into your new baby computer .zshrc / .bashrc file.

You don't have to do this. DONT DO THAT ! It's not acceptable. :hand:

g3l written in node.js. Node depends on JavaScript on a VM that is incredibly fast (V8). It is much faster than Ruby, Python, or Perl. That's the reason you have to install node. Download node.js

After you download node you can use command in your terminal called "npm", npm is a package manager for node.

# Feature

I'm done, I'll download. :clap:

# Upgrade

If you want upgrade your version type like these

Install on Ubuntu Linux

Launchpad PPA: https://launchpad.net/~eosrei/+archive/ubuntu/fonts

sudo apt-add-repository ppa:eosrei/fonts sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install fonts-emojione-svginot

Useful: Emojione Picker for Ubuntu

Install on Arch Linux

AUR package: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/emojione-color-font/

yaourt -S emojione-color-font

Install on Gentoo Linux

Gentoo repository: https://github.com/jorgicio/jorgicio-gentoo

emerge layman layman -s jorgicio emerge emojione-color-font

Install on OS X

There are three install options for OS X. Both SVGinOT versions are available from releases: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases

EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-1.3.zip - The regular version of the font installs like any other font and can be specifically selected, but OS X will default to the Apple Color Emoji font for emojis. EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-OSX-1.3.zip - A hack to replace the Apple Color Emoji font by using the same internal name. Install and accept the warning in Font Book. emojione-apple.ttf - A SBIX bitmap Apple-format EmojiOne color font is available in the emojione project. Reiterating: Only FireFox supports the SVGinOT color emoji for now. Safari and Chrome will use the fallback black and white emoji.

Install on Windows

There are two install options for Windows. Both SVGinOT versions are available from releases: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases

Standard install

The regular version of the font installs like any other font and can be specifically selected, but Windows will default to the Segoe UI Emoji font for emoji characters. Download: https://github.com/eosrei/emojione-color-font/releases/download/v1.3/EmojiOneColor-SVGinOT-1.3.zip

Replace the default Windows emoji fonts

Windows 7, 8, 10 use emoji from both Segoe UI Symbol and Segoe UI Emoji. We need to replace both fonts, but keep the existing symbol characters from Segoe UI Symbol.

This package contains an install script that will generate both fonts (or in Windows 7, just Segoe UI Symbol) and install them for you. Running the install script requires both Python and pip in the PATH.