Factory wrapper for using G2 easier in a React Component with dynamic
data and
size props
Note that
g2-react is just a wrapper, if you want to make a better chart,
docs of G2 is HERE
$ npm install g2 --save
$ npm install g2-react --save
g2-react works with a peerDependencies of
g2, you can specify the version of
g2 in your
package.json
import createG2 from 'g2-react';
import { Stat } from 'g2';
const Pie = createG2(chart => {
chart.coord('theta');
chart.intervalStack().position(Stat.summary.proportion()).color('cut');
chart.render();
});
React.render(
<Pie
data={this.state.data}
width={this.state.width}
height={this.state.height}
plotCfg={this.state.plotCfg}
ref="myChart"
/>
);
Note that you can make a dynamic props wrap just like higherWrapper demo
See detail api of g2
|name
|type
|default
|description
|width
|number.isRequired
|width of chart
|height
|number.isRequired
|height of chart
|plotCfg
|object
|config of chart, margin, border, backgroud...
|data
|arrayOf(object).isRequired
|data source
|forceFit
|bool
|false
|if the width of chart autoFit with parent
|configs
|any
|as arguments of createG2((chart, configs))
$ git clone git@github.com:antvis/g2-react.git
$ npm install
$ npm run doc
g2-react is released under the MIT license.