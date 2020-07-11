Another Google Image Search Node module. The nature of these things is that they eventually break as GIS changes, but this one works as of 2018-06-20.

Installation

npm install g-i -s

Usage

var gis = require ( 'g-i-s' ); gis( 'cats' , logResults); function logResults ( error, results ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( JSON .stringify(results, null , ' ' )); } }

Output:

[ { "url" : "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mW3S0u8bj58/maxresdefault.jpg" , "width" : 1280 , "height" : 720 }, { "url" : "https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tntOCGkgt98/maxresdefault.jpg" , "width" : 1600 , "height" : 1200 }, { "url" : "https://www.petfinder.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/cat-black-superstitious-fcs-cat-myths-162286659.jpg" , "width" : 632 , "height" : 353 }, { "url" : "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/1e/Large_Siamese_cat_tosses_a_mouse.jpg" , "width" : 3415 , "height" : 2268 }, ... ]

If you want to pass additional stuff to tack onto the Google image search URL, pass an object containing searchTerm and queryStringAddition . e.g.

var opts = { searchTerm: 'cat' , queryStringAddition: '&tbs=ic:trans' }; gis(opts, logResults);

You can also filter out results from specfied domains:

var opts = { searchTerm: 'cat' , queryStringAddition: '&tbs=ic:trans' , filterOutDomains: [ 'pinterest.com' , 'deviantart.com' ] }; gis(opts, logResults);

Specifying filterOutDomains will both tell Google to not to include results that come from web pages on those domains and also filter image results that are hosted on those domains. (Sometimes an image is on an html page on a domain not included in your filters and has an img tag that loads from a domain that is included in your filters.)

Tests

Run tests with make test .

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Jim Kang

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.