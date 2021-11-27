The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more. Now with Bootstrap 5 support.





Demo

You can view a live demo and some examples of how to use the various options here.

Quick start

Bootstrap-select requires jQuery v1.9.1+, Bootstrap’s dropdown.js component, and Bootstrap's CSS. If you're not already using Bootstrap in your project, a precompiled version of the Bootstrap v3.4.1 minimum requirements can be downloaded here. If using bootstrap-select with Bootstrap v4+, you'll also need Popper.js. For all of Bootstrap v4's requirements, see Getting started. A precompiled version of the requirements will be made available in an upcoming release of bootstrap-select.

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/snapappointments/bootstrap-select.git

Install with npm: npm install bootstrap-select

Install with yarn: yarn add bootstrap-select

Install with Composer: composer require snapappointments/bootstrap-select

Install with NuGet: Install-Package bootstrap-select

Install with Bower: bower install bootstrap-select

Install via CDN (cdnjs, jsDelivr or PageCDN):

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-select@1.14.0-beta2/dist/css/bootstrap-select.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-select@1.14.0-beta2/dist/js/bootstrap-select.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-select@1.14.0-beta2/dist/js/i18n/defaults-*.min.js" > </ script >

The CDN is updated after the release is made public, which means that there is a delay between the publishing of a release and its availability on the CDN.

Usage

Bootstrap 4 only works with bootstrap-select v1.13.0+. By default, bootstrap-select automatically detects the version of Bootstrap being used. However, there are some instances where the version detection won't work. See the documentation for more information.

Via selectpicker class

Add the selectpicker class to your select elements to auto-initialize bootstrap-select.

< select class = "selectpicker" > < option > Mustard </ option > < option > Ketchup </ option > < option > Barbecue </ option > </ select >

Via JavaScript

$( '.my-select' ).selectpicker();

or

$( 'select' ).selectpicker();

If calling bootstrap-select via JavaScript, you will need to wrap your code in a .ready() block or place it at the bottom of the page (after the last instance of bootstrap-select).

$( function ( ) { $( 'select' ).selectpicker(); });

Check out the documentation for further information.

Bugs and feature requests

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of bootstrap-select before submitting an issue.

Documentation

Bootstrap-select's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with MkDocs and hosted at https://developer.snapappointments.com/bootstrap-select. The documentation may also be run locally.

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2012-2018 SnapAppointments, LLC

Licensed under the MIT license.