FxSQL - Node.js Functional SQL Query Builder & ORM

Features

Tagged template literal

No models.

Only need functions and javascript data types.

Promise.

No cost for converting to JSON.

More freedom in using SQL syntax.

Preventing SQL-injection attacks.

Easy to use the latest operators provided in databases.

Simple transaction API.

No models for Associations.

Designed to work well with PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Overview

Installation

npm i fxsql

Connect (pool)

PostgreSQL

const { PostgreSQL } = require ( "fxsql" ); const { CONNECT } = PostgreSQL; const POOL = CONNECT({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , password : '1234' , database : 'dbname' });

PostgreSQL Connection option

FxSQL is built on node-postgres. The parameter of CONNECT function is the same as node-postgres’. You can read the detail of connection pool or connecting to DB on node-postgres’ site.

MySQL

const { MySQL } = require ( "fxsql" ); const { CONNECT } = MySQL; const POOL = CONNECT({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , password : '1234' , database : 'dbname' });

MySQL Connection option

FxSQL is built on node-postgres. The parameter of CONNECT function is the same as the MySQL’. You can read the detail of connection pool or connecting to DB on MySQL's site.

Closing all the connections in a pool

PostgreSQL, MySQL

POOL .END ();

Simple query

const { QUERY } = POOL; const id = 10 ; const posts = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM posts WHERE id = ${id} ` ;

Subquery, Join

const type = 'TYPE1' ; const limit = 10 ; QUERY ` SELECT * FROM table1 WHERE table2_id IN ( SELECT id FROM table2 WHERE type = ${type} ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${limit} ) ` ; const status = 'STATUS1' ; QUERY ` SELECT * FROM table1 AS t1, table2 AS t2 WHERE t1.id = t2.table1_id AND t1.status = ${status} ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 10 ` ;

QUERY achieved from CONNECT uses a connection pool.

Ready to be used

const POOL = CONNECT(); const { VALUES, IN, NOT_IN, EQ, SET, COLUMN, CL, TABLE, TB, SQL, FxSQL_DEBUG, QUERY, ASSOCIATE, LJOIN, TRANSACTION, END } = POOL;

EQ

const users = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${EQ({ email: 'dev@marpple.com' , password: '1234' } )}` ;

IN

const users = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${IN( 'id' , [ 15 , 19 , 20 , 40 ])} ` ;

const users = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${NOT_IN( 'id' , [ 2 , 4 ])} ORDER BY ID LIMIT 3` ;

VALUES

const post = { user_id : 10 , body : 'hoho' }; await QUERY ` INSERT INTO posts ${VALUES(post)} ` ; await QUERY ` INSERT INTO coords ${VALUES([ {x: 20 } , {y: 30}, {x: 10, y: 20} ])}` ;

SET

await QUERY ` UPDATE posts ${SET({ body: 'yo!' , updated_at: new Date () } )} WHERE id = ${post.id} ` ;

COLUMN, CL

COLUMN == CL; await QUERY ` SELECT ${COLUMN( 'id' , 'bb as cc' , 't2.name' , 't2.name as name2' , { a: 'c' } , { 't3.a': 'd' })} ... ` ;

TABLE, TB

TABLE == TB; await QUERY ` SELECT ... FROM ${TABLE( 't1' )} , ${TABLE( 'tt as t2' )} ` ;

Associations

Common use

ASSOCIATE uses Connection pool.

const { ASSOCIATE } = POOL; const posts = await ASSOCIATE ` posts - user < comments - user ` ; posts[ 0 ].body; posts[ 0 ]._.user.name posts[ 0 ]._.comments[ 0 ].body posts[ 0 ]._.comments[ 0 ]._.user.name

- of - user refers to "Belongs to", < of < user refers to "Has many".

Polymorphic

await ASSOCIATE ` posts - user p - photo p < photos < comments p < photos ` ;

p - refers to Polymorphic + Has one, p < refers to Polymorphic + Has many.

Many to many

const books = await ASSOCIATE ` books x authors ` ; books[ 0 ]._.authors[ 0 ].name; const authors = await ASSOCIATE ` authors x books ${{ xtable: 'books_authors' } } ` ; authors[ 0 ]._.books[ 0 ].title;

Option

ASSOCIATE ` posts - user < comments - user p < likes - user p < likes - user x tags ` ; ASSOCIATE ` posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${ 10 } ` } - user < comments ${{ column: COLUMN( 'body' , 'updated_at' ), query: SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC` } } - user p < likes - user p < likes - user x tags ` ; const posts = await ASSOCIATE ` posts ${{ table: 'articles' } } - user ${{ left_key: 'writer_id' , key: 'member_id' , table: 'members' } } < comments ${{ key: 'article_id' } } - user ${{ left_key: 'writer_id' , key: 'member_id' , table: 'members' } } p < likes ${{ poly_type: { parent_name: 'comments' } , key: 'parent_id' }} p < likes ${{ poly_type: { parent_name: 'articles' } , key: 'parent_id' }} x tags ${{ left_key: 'id' , left_xkey: 'article_id' , xtable: 'tags_articles' , xkey: 'tag_name' , key: 'name' } } ` ;

If you use VIEW in databases, it's much easier. Then, you don't need to insert all correct column and table names.

ROW_NUMBER + PARTITION (PostgreSQL)

You can set the row_number option to fetch only up to four comments each post. Internally use ROW_NUMBER and PARTITION .

ASSOCIATE ` posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${ 10 } ` } < comments ${{ row_number: [ 4 , SQL `id DESC` ] } } `

Hook

You can add virtual columns, sorting, filtering and etc by using Hook. When all the datas are gathered below “posts”, Hook is executed.

const users = await ASSOCIATE ` users ${{hook: users => users.map(u => Object .assign({} , u, { _popular: !!u._.posts.find(p => p._is_best) }) )}} < posts ${{hook: posts => posts.map( p => Object .assign({} , p, { _is_best: p._.comments.length > 1 }))}} - user < comments - user ` ; users[ 0 ]._popular; users[ 0 ]._.posts[ 0 ]._is_best; users[ 0 ]._.posts[ 1 ]._is_best;

ASSOCIATE allows you to modularize options for reuse. ASSOCIATE_MODULE in the function to be passed to ASSOCIATE .

Post.rights = () => ASSOCIATE_MODULE ` - user < comments ${{ row_number: [ 4 , SQL `id DESC` ] } } - user p < likes - user p < likes - user x tags ` ; ASSOCIATE ` posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${ 10 } ` } ${Post.rights} ` ;

Use currying to pass arguments.

Post.rights = ( limit = 4 ) => () => ASSOCIATE_MODULE ` - user < comments ${{ row_number: [limit, SQL `id DESC` ] } } - user p < likes - user p < likes - user x tags ` ; ASSOCIATE ` posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${ 10 } ` } ${Post.rights( 6 )} ` ;

Transaction

const { PostgreSQL } = require ( "fxsql" ); const { CONNECT } = PostgreSQL; const POOL = CONNECT({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , password : '1234' , database : 'dbname' , charset : 'utf8' }); const { TRANSACTION } = POOL; const { QUERY, COMMIT, ROLLBACK } = await TRANSACTION(); await QUERY ` INSERT INTO posts ${VALUES(post)} ` ; await QUERY ` UPDATE posts ${SET({ body: 'yo!' , updated_at: new Date () } )} WHERE id = ${post.id} ` ; await ROLLBACK();

