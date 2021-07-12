EN | KR

FxJS - Functional Extensions for Javascript

FxJS is a functional Javascript library based on Iterable / Iterator, Generator, and Promise in ECMAScript 6.

Getting Started

Installation

In the browser environment

Modern Browser (>= 2% and last 2 versions) < script src = "https://unpkg.com/fxjs/dist/fx.js" > </ script >

Legacy Browser (IE11) < script src = "https://unpkg.com/fxjs/dist/fx.es5.js" > </ script >

Usage < script > const { L, C } = window ._; _.go( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], L.map( a => a * a), L.map(_.delay( 300 )), C.takeAll, _.reduce(_.add), console .log ); </ script > Note: When the browser loads the fx.js script file, _ is used as a global variable.

In the node.js environment

FxJS is a Dual Module Package that supports both CommonJS and ES6 Module. Among the two module types of the fxjs package, commonjs support node.js v6 or higher, and ESM is available from node.js v12 or higher.

npm install fxjs

CommonJS (>= node v6) const FxJS = require ( "fxjs" ); const _ = require ( "fxjs/Strict" ); const L = require ( "fxjs/Lazy" ); const C = require ( "fxjs/Concurrency" ); const { reduce, mapL, takeAllC } = FxJS; const rangeL = require ( "fxjs/Lazy/rangeL" ); _.go( rangeL( 1 , 4 ), L.map( a => a * a), L.map(_.delay( 300 )), C.takeAll, _.reduce(_.add), console .log );

ES6 Module (>= node v12) import { add, delay, go, reduce, rangeL } from "fxjs" ; import * as L from "fxjs/Lazy" ; import * as C from "fxjs/Concurrency" ; go( rangeL( 1 , 4 ), L.map( a => a * a), L.map(delay( 300 )), C.takeAll, reduce(add), console .log );

Dual Package Hazard

FxJS adopted the Isolate state approach in two ways to support the Dual Module Package, which was introduced in the official Node.js document. Therefore, when using both CommonJS and ES modules, care must be taken to compare the equivalence of modules or function objects as shown below. For more information, see Node.js Document.

import { createRequire } from "module" ; import * as fxjs_mjs from "fxjs" ; import go_mjs from "fxjs/Strict/go.js" ; const require = createRequire( import .meta.url); const fxjs_cjs = require ( 'fxjs' ); const go_cjs = require ( 'fxjs/Strict/go' ); console .log(fxjs_mjs === fxjs_cjs); console .log(go_mjs === go_cjs); console .log(fxjs_cjs.go === go_cjs); console .log(fxjs_mjs.go === go_mjs);

Iteration protocols

You can evaluate the iterator as a function of FxJS.

function * fibonacci ( ) { let a = 0 , b = 1 ; while ( true ) { yield a; [a, b] = [b, a + b]; } } const f = pipe( fibonacci, L.filter( ( n ) => n % 2 == 0 ), L.takeWhile( ( n ) => n < 10 ) ); const iterator = f(); console .log(iterator.next()); console .log(iterator.next()); console .log(iterator.next()); console .log(iterator.next()); reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b, f());

Iterable programming

Any value can be used with FxJS if it has a [Symbol.iterator]() method.

const res = go( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], filter( ( a ) => a % 2 ), reduce(add) ); log(res);

Lazy evaluation

You can do 'lazy evaluation' as a function of the L namespace.

const res = go( L.range( Infinity ), L.filter( ( a ) => a % 2 ), L.take( 3 ), reduce(add) ); log(res);

FRP style

Functional reactive programming style.

go( L.range( Infinity ), L.map(delay( 1000 )), L.map( ( a ) => a + 10 ), L.take( 3 ), each(log) );

Asynchronous control is easy.

await go( L.interval( 1000 ), L.map( ( a ) => a + 30 ), L.takeUntil( ( a ) => a == 33 ), each(log) ); const res = await go( L.interval( 1000 ), L.map( ( a ) => a + 20 ), L.takeWhile( ( a ) => a < 23 ), L.map(tap(log)), reduce(add) ); log(res);

Concurrency

C functions can be evaluated concurrency.

await map(getPage, range( 1 , 5 )); const pages = await C.map(getPage, range( 1 , 5 ));

Like Clojure Reducers, you can handle concurrency.

go( range( 1 , 5 ), map(getPage), filter( ( page ) => page.line > 50 ), map(getWords), flat, countBy(identity), log ); go( L.range( 1 , 5 ), L.map(getPage), L.filter( ( page ) => page.line > 50 ), L.map(getWords), C.takeAll, flat, countBy(identity), log ); go( L.range( 1 , 5 ), L.map(getPage), L.filter( ( page ) => page.line > 50 ), L.map(getWords), C.takeAll( 2 ), flat, countBy(identity), log );

Error handling

You can use JavaScript standard error handling.

const b = go( 0 , (a) => a + 1 , (a) => a + 10 , (a) => a + 100 ); console .log(b); try { const b = go( 0 , (a) => { throw { hi : "ho" }; }, (a) => a + 10 , (a) => a + 100 ); console .log(b); } catch (c) { console .log(c); }

You can use async/await and try/catch to handle asynchronous error handling.

const b = await go( 0 , (a) => Promise .resolve(a + 1 ), (a) => a + 10 , (a) => a + 100 ); console .log(b); try { const b = await go( 0 , (a) => Promise .resolve(a + 1 ), (a) => Promise .reject({ hi : "ho" }), (a) => a + 100 ); console .log(b); } catch (c) { console .log(c); }

API

Extension Libraries

The above libraries are based on FxJS. FxSQL and FxDOM are libraries that can handle SQL and DOM through functional APIs,respectively.