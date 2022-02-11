openbase logo
fxa-shared

by mozilla
1.0.28 (see all)

Monorepo for Firefox Accounts

Documentation
20

GitHub Stars

396

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

230

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
fxa-shared

Readme

pullreminders

Firefox Accounts

The Firefox Accounts (fxa) monorepo

Table of Contents

Getting Started\ Contributing\ Documentation Documentation for Scripts

Getting Started

Please read our documentation

Contributing

See the separate CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to contribute.

Documentation

The Firefox Ecosystem Platform serves as a documentation hub for Firefox Accounts and Subscription Platform.

Documentation for Scripts

_scripts/legal-md-to-pdf.sh

Purpose

This bash script converts markdown documents into pdfs. The purpose is to provide an efficient way for Mozilla VPN legal documents to be converted and made available to end-users.

Usage

Pre-requisites: The script requires the following:

To Run:
# from root fxa directory
_scripts/legal-md-to-pdf.sh '/absolute/path/to/legal-docs/'

The script traverses the legal-docs directory looking for localized copies of the Mozilla VPN legal documents. When found, the script converts the document from .md to .pdf and writes it to assets/legal/<document_name>.<locale>.pdf.

Example: directory provided: /Users/test/github/mozilla/legal-docs/ resulting file: assets/legal/<document_name>.<locale>.pdf

