Documentation for Scripts

Purpose

This bash script converts markdown documents into pdfs. The purpose is to provide an efficient way for Mozilla VPN legal documents to be converted and made available to end-users.

Usage

Pre-requisites: The script requires the following:

Local copy of Mozilla legal-docs repo: https://github.com/mozilla/legal-docs

pandoc: https://github.com/jgm/pandoc/blob/master/INSTALL.md

LaTeX: https://www.latex-project.org/get/

To Run:

_scripts/legal-md-to-pdf.sh '/absolute/path/to/legal-docs/'

The script traverses the legal-docs directory looking for localized copies of the Mozilla VPN legal documents. When found, the script converts the document from .md to .pdf and writes it to assets/legal/<document_name>.<locale>.pdf .