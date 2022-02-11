The Firefox Accounts (fxa) monorepo
The Firefox Ecosystem Platform serves as a documentation hub for Firefox Accounts and Subscription Platform.
This bash script converts markdown documents into pdfs. The purpose is to provide an efficient way for Mozilla VPN legal documents to be converted and made available to end-users.
Pre-requisites: The script requires the following:
# from root fxa directory
_scripts/legal-md-to-pdf.sh '/absolute/path/to/legal-docs/'
The script traverses the legal-docs directory looking for localized copies of the Mozilla VPN legal documents. When found, the script converts the document from .md to .pdf and writes it to
assets/legal/<document_name>.<locale>.pdf.
Example:
directory provided:
/Users/test/github/mozilla/legal-docs/
resulting file:
assets/legal/<document_name>.<locale>.pdf