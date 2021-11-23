Usage: fx-runner [options] [command]
Commands:
start Start Firefox
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-b, --binary <path> Path of Firefox binary to use.
--binary-args <CMDARGS> Pass additional arguments into Firefox.
-p, --profile <path> Path or name of Firefox profile to use.
-v, --verbose More verbose logging to stdout.
--new-instance Use a new instance
--no-remote Do not allow remote calls
--foreground Bring Firefox to the foreground
-l, --listen <port> Start the debugger server on a specific port.
