fx-runner

by mozilla
1.2.0 (see all)

Node API to control Firefox

npm
GitHub
CDN

33.9K

GitHub Stars

9

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Firefox Runner

CircleCI npm version

API

Usage: fx-runner [options] [command]

Commands:

start Start Firefox

Options:

-h, --help               output usage information
-V, --version            output the version number
-b, --binary <path>      Path of Firefox binary to use.
--binary-args <CMDARGS>  Pass additional arguments into Firefox.
-p, --profile <path>     Path or name of Firefox profile to use.
-v, --verbose            More verbose logging to stdout.
--new-instance           Use a new instance
--no-remote              Do not allow remote calls
--foreground             Bring Firefox to the foreground
-l, --listen <port>      Start the debugger server on a specific port.

Releasing

To create a new release, do the following:

  • Pull from master to make sure you're up to date.
  • Bump the version in package.json.
  • Commit and push the version change (or create and merge a pull request for it).
  • Create a new release and paste in a changelog in Markdown format. Title the github release after the new version you just added in the previous commit to package.json (example: 1.0.4).
  • When you publish the release, github creates a tag. When TravisCI builds the tag, it will automatically publish the package to npm.

