fx

fx

by Anton Medvedev
20.0.2 (see all)

Command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer 🔥

fx logo

fx example

* Function eXecution

Command-line JSON processing tool

Features

  • Easy to use
  • Standalone binary
  • Interactive mode 🎉
  • Streaming support 🌊

Install

npm install -g fx

Or via Homebrew

brew install fx

Or download standalone binary from releases

Usage

Start interactive mode without passing any arguments.

$ curl ... | fx

Or by passing filename as first argument.

$ fx data.json

Pass a few JSON files.

cat foo.json bar.json baz.json | fx .message

Use full power of JavaScript.

$ curl ... | fx '.filter(x => x.startsWith("a"))'

Access all lodash (or ramda, etc) methods by using .fxrc file.

$ curl ... | fx '_.groupBy("commit.committer.name")' '_.mapValues(_.size)'

Update JSON using spread operator.

$ echo '{"count": 0}' | fx '{...this, count: 1}'
{
  "count": 1
}

Extract values from maps.

$ fx commits.json | fx .[].author.name

Print formatted JSON to stdout.

$ curl ... | fx .

Pipe JSON logs stream into fx.

$ kubectl logs ... -f | fx .message

And try this:

$ fx --life

Documentation

See full documentation.

License

MIT

100
Techguy40436 Ratings53 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation

whenever i have worked with json its usually hard to read json formatted file but yes with fx it makes the task easier as well as it does supports operations of javascript it is easy to use and one can easily adapt the tool over command line and also terminal for viewing JSON files.

0
ach51 Ratings52 Reviews
Software Engineer
8 months ago
Slow
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

I use fx to quickly view a json file. It also supports the jq operations out of the box. So, it's one of the tools I use frequently when viewing json file. It comes in really handy once you get used to it.

0
Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings52 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago
Slow
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

If you need to view a json file then this would be your tool, there is a learning curve but very handy once you're over it. If you use jq command for yiur scripts, it supports that as well.

0
rushabh1010155 Ratings82 Reviews
8 months ago

Working with json file and quickly read or view json file, as jq operation are also supported as this is handy and could be used easily. Easy documentation and easy to use as json file could be operated easily.

0
luffyCA4 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

