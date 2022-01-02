Techguy404 ● 36 Rating s ● 53 Review s ● 8 months ago Great Documentation whenever i have worked with json its usually hard to read json formatted file but yes with fx it makes the task easier as well as it does supports operations of javascript it is easy to use and one can easily adapt the tool over command line and also terminal for viewing JSON files. 0

ach ● 51 Rating s ● 52 Review s ● Software Engineer 8 months ago Slow Easy to Use Great Documentation Highly Customizable I use fx to quickly view a json file. It also supports the jq operations out of the box. So, it's one of the tools I use frequently when viewing json file. It comes in really handy once you get used to it. 0

Amit Acharya ● Bangalore ● 55 Rating s ● 52 Review s ● Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure. 8 months ago Slow Easy to Use Great Documentation If you need to view a json file then this would be your tool, there is a learning curve but very handy once you're over it. If you use jq command for yiur scripts, it supports that as well. 0

rushabh10101 ● 55 Rating s ● 82 Review s ● 8 months ago Working with json file and quickly read or view json file, as jq operation are also supported as this is handy and could be used easily. Easy documentation and easy to use as json file could be operated easily. 0