* Function eXecution
Command-line JSON processing tool
npm install -g fx
Or via Homebrew
brew install fx
Or download standalone binary from releases
Start interactive mode without passing any arguments.
$ curl ... | fx
Or by passing filename as first argument.
$ fx data.json
Pass a few JSON files.
cat foo.json bar.json baz.json | fx .message
Use full power of JavaScript.
$ curl ... | fx '.filter(x => x.startsWith("a"))'
Access all lodash (or ramda, etc) methods by using .fxrc file.
$ curl ... | fx '_.groupBy("commit.committer.name")' '_.mapValues(_.size)'
Update JSON using spread operator.
$ echo '{"count": 0}' | fx '{...this, count: 1}'
{
"count": 1
}
Extract values from maps.
$ fx commits.json | fx .[].author.name
Print formatted JSON to stdout.
$ curl ... | fx .
Pipe JSON logs stream into fx.
$ kubectl logs ... -f | fx .message
And try this:
$ fx --life
See full documentation.
whenever i have worked with json its usually hard to read json formatted file but yes with fx it makes the task easier as well as it does supports operations of javascript it is easy to use and one can easily adapt the tool over command line and also terminal for viewing JSON files.
I use fx to quickly view a json file. It also supports the jq operations out of the box. So, it's one of the tools I use frequently when viewing json file. It comes in really handy once you get used to it.
If you need to view a json file then this would be your tool, there is a learning curve but very handy once you're over it. If you use jq command for yiur scripts, it supports that as well.
Working with json file and quickly read or view json file, as jq operation are also supported as this is handy and could be used easily. Easy documentation and easy to use as json file could be operated easily.