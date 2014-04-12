Forward a readable stream to another readable stream or a writable stream to another writable stream. Featuring streams2 support and async instantiating.

npm install fwd-stream

When should I use this?

This module makes it easy to return a stream synchroniously that wraps another stream from an async context. Say for example you wanted to create a folder before writing a write you could do

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var fwd = require ( 'fwd-stream' ); var ws = fwd.writable( function ( cb ) { fs.mkdir( 'my-folder' , function ( ) { cb( null , fs.createWriteStream( 'my-folder/my-file.txt' )); }); }); ws.write( 'content of my-file.txt' );

Usage

Forward readable streams

var fwd = require ( 'fwd-stream' ); var rs = fwd.readable(someReadableStream); var rs = fwd.readable( function ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , someReadableStream); }, 1000 ); }); var rs = fwd.readable({ objectMode : true }, someReadableObjectStream);

Forward writable streams

var ws = fwd.writable(someWritableStream); var ws = fwd.writable( function ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , ws); }, 1000 ); }); var ws = fwd.writable({ objectMode : true }, someWritableObjectStream);

Forward duplex streams

var dupl = fwd.duplex(someWritableStream, someReadableStream); var dupl = fwd.duplex( function ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , someWritableStream); }, 1000 ); }, function ( cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , someReadableStream); }, 1000 ); } ); var dupl = fwd.duplex({ objectMode : true }, someReadableObjStream, someWritableObjStream);

License

MIT