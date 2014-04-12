Forward a readable stream to another readable stream or a writable stream to another writable stream. Featuring streams2 support and async instantiating.
npm install fwd-stream
This module makes it easy to return a stream synchroniously that wraps another stream from an async context. Say for example you wanted to create a folder before writing a write you could do
var fs = require('fs');
var fwd = require('fwd-stream');
var ws = fwd.writable(function(cb) {
fs.mkdir('my-folder', function() {
cb(null, fs.createWriteStream('my-folder/my-file.txt'));
});
});
ws.write('content of my-file.txt');
Forward readable streams
var fwd = require('fwd-stream');
// rs will be a stream that forwards someReadableStream's data and events
// backpressure etc will still be respected
var rs = fwd.readable(someReadableStream);
// or using async instantiating
var rs = fwd.readable(function(cb) {
setTimeout(function() {
cb(null, someReadableStream);
}, 1000);
});
// or using objectMode
var rs = fwd.readable({objectMode:true}, someReadableObjectStream);
Forward writable streams
var ws = fwd.writable(someWritableStream);
// or using async instantiating
var ws = fwd.writable(function(cb) {
setTimeout(function() {
cb(null, ws);
}, 1000);
});
// or using objectMode
var ws = fwd.writable({objectMode:true}, someWritableObjectStream);
Forward duplex streams
var dupl = fwd.duplex(someWritableStream, someReadableStream);
// or using async instantiating
var dupl = fwd.duplex(
function(cb) {
setTimeout(function() {
cb(null, someWritableStream);
}, 1000);
},
function(cb) {
setTimeout(function() {
cb(null, someReadableStream);
}, 1000);
}
);
// or using objectMode
var dupl = fwd.duplex({objectMode:true}, someReadableObjStream, someWritableObjStream);
MIT