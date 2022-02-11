fvm

Flutter Version Management: A simple cli to manage Flutter SDK versions.

FVM helps with the need for a consistent app builds by allowing to reference Flutter SDK version used on a per-project basis. It also allows you to have multiple Flutter versions installed to quickly validate and test upcoming Flutter releases with your apps, without waiting for Flutter installation every time.

Features:

Configure and use Flutter SDK version per project

Ability to install and cache multiple Flutter SDK Versions

Fast switch between Flutter channels & versions

Dynamic SDK paths for IDE debugging support.

Version FVM config with a project for consistency across teams and CI environments.

Set global Flutter version across projects

Read the FVM documentation

Checkout Flutter Sidekick. Read more about it here.

Working with this repo

Tests

pub run test

Publishing package

Before pushing package to pub.dev. Run command to create version constant.

pub run build_runner build

To update test coverage run the following command.

pub run test_cov

Troubleshooting

Please view our FAQ

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!