openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fvm

fvm

by Leo Farias
0.3.0 (see all)

Flutter Version Management: A simple CLI to manage Flutter SDK versions.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fvm

GitHub stars Pub Version Likes Pub points Coverage Github All Contributors MIT Licence Awesome Flutter

Flutter Version Management: A simple cli to manage Flutter SDK versions.

FVM helps with the need for a consistent app builds by allowing to reference Flutter SDK version used on a per-project basis. It also allows you to have multiple Flutter versions installed to quickly validate and test upcoming Flutter releases with your apps, without waiting for Flutter installation every time.

Features:

  • Configure and use Flutter SDK version per project
  • Ability to install and cache multiple Flutter SDK Versions
  • Fast switch between Flutter channels & versions
  • Dynamic SDK paths for IDE debugging support.
  • Version FVM config with a project for consistency across teams and CI environments.
  • Set global Flutter version across projects

Read the FVM documentation

Checkout Flutter Sidekick. Read more about it here.

FVM App Screenshot

Working with this repo

Tests

pub run test

Publishing package

Before pushing package to pub.dev. Run command to create version constant.

pub run build_runner build

Update test coverage

To update test coverage run the following command.

pub run test_cov

Troubleshooting

Please view our FAQ

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Leo Farias
📖 🤔 💻 💡 👀 🚧 🚇
Ianko Leite
🤔
Caijinglong
💻 🤔
zmtzawqlp
🐛
Peter Leibiger
💻 🚧 💬

Luca Panteghini
📖
David Martos
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Sven Jacobs
💻
Wolfhard Prell
💻
Jaspreet Singh
🤔 💻

Matias de Andrea
📖
znjameswu
🐛
Dominik Roszkowski
📖 📢
Suguru Kishimoto
🐛
mx1up
🐛 💻

Alexandru Mariuti
💻
Andrea Del Fante
🤔 💻
Pieter van Loon
💻 🤔
Mr Yang
💻
Krzysztof Bogacki
🐛 💻

Sebastian Roth
💻 🤔
Taras Mankovski
🚇 🤔
Jan Mewes
📖
Allan Laal
📖
Rob Halff
📖

Nils Reichardt
🚇 💻
Juan Carlos Ramón Condezo
📖 🌍

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial