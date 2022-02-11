Flutter Version Management: A simple cli to manage Flutter SDK versions.
FVM helps with the need for a consistent app builds by allowing to reference Flutter SDK version used on a per-project basis. It also allows you to have multiple Flutter versions installed to quickly validate and test upcoming Flutter releases with your apps, without waiting for Flutter installation every time.
Features:
Checkout Flutter Sidekick. Read more about it here.
pub run test
Before pushing package to pub.dev. Run command to create version constant.
pub run build_runner build
To update test coverage run the following command.
pub run test_cov
