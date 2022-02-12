Fast SublimeText-like fuzzy search for JavaScript.

Sublime's fuzzy search is... sublime. I wish everything used it. So here's an open source js version.

https://rawgit.com/farzher/fuzzysort/master/test.html

Installation Node

npm install fuzzysort

const fuzzysort = require ( 'fuzzysort' )

Installation Browser

< script src = "https://rawgit.com/farzher/fuzzysort/master/fuzzysort.js" > </ script >

Most Common Usage

const mystuff = [{ file : 'Monitor.cpp' }, { file : 'MeshRenderer.cpp' }] const results = fuzzysort.go( 'mr' , mystuff, { key : 'file' })

Usage

const results = fuzzysort.go( 'mr' , [ 'Monitor.cpp' , 'MeshRenderer.cpp' ])

let promise = fuzzysort.goAsync( 'mr' , [ 'Monitor.cpp' , 'MeshRenderer.cpp' ]) promise.then( results => console .log(results)) if (invalidated) promise.cancel()

Options

fuzzysort.go(search, targets, { threshold : - Infinity , limit : Infinity , allowTypo : true , key : null , keys : null , scoreFn : null , })

fuzzysort.highlight(fuzzysort.single( 'tt' , 'test' ), '*' , '*' )

fuzzysort.highlight(result, (m, i) => < react key = {i} > {m} </ react > )

What is a result

const result = fuzzysort.single( 'query' , 'some string that contains my query.' ) result.score result.indexes result.target result.obj fuzzysort.highlight(result, '<b>' , '</b>' )

How To Go Fast · Performance Tips

let targets = [{ file : 'Monitor.cpp' }, { file : 'MeshRenderer.cpp' }] targets = targets.filter( t => t.file.length < 1000 ) targets.forEach( t => t.filePrepared = fuzzysort.prepare(t.file)) targets = targets.map( t => t.filePrepared) const options = { limit : 100 , allowTypo : false , threshold : -10000 , } fuzzysort.go( 'gotta' , targets, options) fuzzysort.go( 'go' , targets, options) fuzzysort.go( 'fast' , targets, options)

Advanced Usage

Search a list of objects, by multiple fields, with custom weights.

let objects = [{ title : 'Favorite Color' , desc : 'Chrome' }, { title : 'Google Chrome' , desc : 'Launch Chrome' }] let results = fuzzysort.go( 'chr' , objects, { keys : [ 'title' , 'desc' ], scoreFn(a) => Math .max(a[ 0 ]?a[ 0 ].score: -1000 , a[ 1 ]?a[ 1 ].score -100 : -1000 ) }) var bestResult = results[ 0 ] fuzzysort.highlight(bestResult[ 0 ]) fuzzysort.highlight(bestResult[ 1 ]) bestResult.obj.title

Multiple instances, each with different default options.

const strictsort = fuzzysort.new({ threshold : -999 })

Changelog

Added fuzzysort.highlight(result, callback)

Added allowTypo as an option

Inverted scores; they're now negative instead of positive, so that higher scores are better

Added ability to search objects by key / keys with custom weights

/ with custom weights Removed the option to automatically highlight and exposed fuzzysort.highlight

Removed all options from fuzzysort and moved them into fuzzysort.go optional params