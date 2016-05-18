Tiny and blazing-fast fuzzy search in JavaScript
Fuzzy searching allows for flexibly matching a string with partial input, useful for filtering data very quickly based on lightweight user input.
To see
fuzzysearch in action, head over to bevacqua.github.io/horsey, which is a demo of an autocomplete component that uses
fuzzysearch to filter out results based on user input.
From
npm
npm install --save fuzzysearch
fuzzysearch(needle, haystack)
Returns
true if
needle matches
haystack using a fuzzy-searching algorithm. Note that this program doesn't implement levenshtein distance, but rather a simplified version where there's no approximation. The method will return
true only if each character in the
needle can be found in the
haystack and occurs after the preceding matches.
fuzzysearch('twl', 'cartwheel') // <- true
fuzzysearch('cart', 'cartwheel') // <- true
fuzzysearch('cw', 'cartwheel') // <- true
fuzzysearch('ee', 'cartwheel') // <- true
fuzzysearch('art', 'cartwheel') // <- true
fuzzysearch('eeel', 'cartwheel') // <- false
fuzzysearch('dog', 'cartwheel') // <- false
An exciting application for this kind of algorithm is to filter options from an autocomplete menu, check out horsey for an example on how that might look like.
RegExps...!
The current implementation uses the algorithm suggested by Mr. Aleph, a crazy russian compiler engineer working at V8.
MIT