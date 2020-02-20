Fuzzy search

Simple lightweight Fuzzy Search library written in JavaScript, with zero dependencies!

Installation

Using npm

npm install fuzzy-search --save

Using <script>

<script src="FuzzySearch.js"></script>

Quick start guide

import FuzzySearch from 'fuzzy-search' ; const people = [{ name : { firstName : 'Jesse' , lastName : 'Bowen' , }, state : 'Seattle' , }]; const searcher = new FuzzySearch(people, [ 'name.firstName' , 'state' ], { caseSensitive : true , }); const result = searcher.search( 'ess' );

Documentation

const searcher = new FuzzySearch(<haystack>, [keys], [options]); const result = searcher.search(<needle>);

haystack (type: Array )

Array of objects containing the search list.

[keys] (type: Array , default: [] )

List of properties that will be searched. This also supports nested properties.

[options] (type: Object )

Object with options that will configure the search. Scroll/Swipe down to see more information on what options are available.

\<needle> (type: String , default: '' )

The string to Fuzzy Search on.

Options

caseSensitive (type: Boolean , default: false )

Indicates whether comparisons should be case sensitive.

sort (type: Boolean , default: false )

When true it will sort the results by best match (when searching for abc in the search set ['a__b__c', 'abc'] it would return abc as the first result).