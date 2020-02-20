Simple lightweight Fuzzy Search library written in JavaScript, with zero dependencies!
Using npm
npm install fuzzy-search --save
Using
<script>
<script src="FuzzySearch.js"></script>
// This can be excluded when loaded via <script>
import FuzzySearch from 'fuzzy-search'; // Or: var FuzzySearch = require('fuzzy-search');
const people = [{
name: {
firstName: 'Jesse',
lastName: 'Bowen',
},
state: 'Seattle',
}];
const searcher = new FuzzySearch(people, ['name.firstName', 'state'], {
caseSensitive: true,
});
const result = searcher.search('ess');
const searcher = new FuzzySearch(<haystack>, [keys], [options]);
const result = searcher.search(<needle>);
haystack (type:
Array)
Array of objects containing the search list.
[keys] (type:
Array, default:
[])
List of properties that will be searched. This also supports nested properties.
[options] (type:
Object)
Object with options that will configure the search. Scroll/Swipe down to see more information on what options are available.
\<needle> (type:
String, default:
'')
The string to Fuzzy Search on.
caseSensitive (type:
Boolean, default:
false)
Indicates whether comparisons should be case sensitive.
sort (type:
Boolean, default:
false)
When
true it will sort the results by best match (when searching for
abc in the search set
['a__b__c', 'abc'] it would return
abc as the first result).
When
false it will return the results in the original order.