fs

fuzzy-search

by Wouter Rutgers
3.2.1 (see all)

Simple fuzzy search

Readme

Fuzzy search

Simple lightweight Fuzzy Search library written in JavaScript, with zero dependencies!

Installation

Using npm

npm install fuzzy-search --save

Using <script>

<script src="FuzzySearch.js"></script>

Quick start guide

// This can be excluded when loaded via <script>
import FuzzySearch from 'fuzzy-search'; // Or: var FuzzySearch = require('fuzzy-search');

const people = [{
  name: {
    firstName: 'Jesse',
    lastName: 'Bowen',
  },
  state: 'Seattle',
}];

const searcher = new FuzzySearch(people, ['name.firstName', 'state'], {
  caseSensitive: true,
});
const result = searcher.search('ess');

Documentation

const searcher = new FuzzySearch(<haystack>, [keys], [options]);
const result = searcher.search(<needle>);

haystack (type: Array)

Array of objects containing the search list.

[keys] (type: Array, default: [])

List of properties that will be searched. This also supports nested properties.

[options] (type: Object)

Object with options that will configure the search. Scroll/Swipe down to see more information on what options are available.

\<needle> (type: String, default: '')

The string to Fuzzy Search on.

Options

caseSensitive (type: Boolean, default: false)

Indicates whether comparisons should be case sensitive.

sort (type: Boolean, default: false)

When true it will sort the results by best match (when searching for abc in the search set ['a__b__c', 'abc'] it would return abc as the first result).

When false it will return the results in the original order.

