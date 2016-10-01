1k standalone fuzzy search / fuzzy filter a la Sublime Text's command-p fuzzy file search. Works in both node and browser.
Try it yourself: Disney Character Search Example
Node:
$ npm install --save fuzzy
$ node
> var fuzzy = require('fuzzy');
> console.log(fuzzy)
{ test: [Function],
match: [Function],
filter: [Function] }
Browser:
<script src="/path/to/fuzzy.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(fuzzy);
// Object >
// filter: function (pattern, arr, opts) {
// match: function (pattern, string, opts) {
// test: function (pattern, string) {
</script>
Padawan: Simply filter an array of strings.
var list = ['baconing', 'narwhal', 'a mighty bear canoe'];
var results = fuzzy.filter('bcn', list)
var matches = results.map(function(el) { return el.string; });
console.log(matches);
// [ 'baconing', 'a mighty bear canoe' ]
Jedi: Wrap matching characters in each string
var list = ['baconing', 'narwhal', 'a mighty bear canoe'];
var options = { pre: '<', post: '>' };
var results = fuzzy.filter('bcn', list, options)
console.log(results);
// [
// {string: '<b>a<c>o<n>ing' , index: 0, score: 3, original: 'baconing'},
// {string: 'a mighty <b>ear <c>a<n>oe', index: 2, score: 3, original: 'a mighty bear canoe'}
// ]
Jedi Master: sometimes the array you give is not an array of strings. You can pass in a function that creates the string to match against from each element in the given array
var list = [
{rompalu: 'baconing', zibbity: 'simba'}
, {rompalu: 'narwhal' , zibbity: 'mufasa'}
, {rompalu: 'a mighty bear canoe', zibbity: 'saddam hussein'}
];
var options = {
pre: '<'
, post: '>'
, extract: function(el) { return el.rompalu; }
};
var results = fuzzy.filter('bcn', list, options);
var matches = results.map(function(el) { return el.string; });
console.log(matches);
// [ '<b>a<c>o<n>ing', 'a mighty <b>ear <c>a<n>oe' ]
Check out the html files in the examples directory.
Try the examples live:
Code is well documented and the unit tests cover all functionality
Fork the repo!
git clone <your_fork>
cd fuzzy
npm install
make
Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint, test, and minify using make, then shoot me a pull request.
v0.1.0 - July 25, 2012
v0.1.1 - September 19, 2015
v0.1.2 - September 25, 2016
v0.1.3 - October 1, 2016
Copyright (c) 2015 Matt York Licensed under the MIT license.
