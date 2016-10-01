openbase logo
Readme

fuzzy Build Status npm version

1k standalone fuzzy search / fuzzy filter a la Sublime Text's command-p fuzzy file search. Works in both node and browser.

Example

Try it yourself: Disney Character Search Example

Get it

Node:

$ npm install --save fuzzy
$ node
> var fuzzy = require('fuzzy');
> console.log(fuzzy)
{ test: [Function],
  match: [Function],
  filter: [Function] }

Browser:

<script src="/path/to/fuzzy.js"></script>
<script>
  console.log(fuzzy);
  // Object >
  //   filter: function (pattern, arr, opts) {
  //   match: function (pattern, string, opts) {
  //   test: function (pattern, string) {
</script>

Use it

Padawan: Simply filter an array of strings.

var list = ['baconing', 'narwhal', 'a mighty bear canoe'];
var results = fuzzy.filter('bcn', list)
var matches = results.map(function(el) { return el.string; });
console.log(matches);
// [ 'baconing', 'a mighty bear canoe' ]

Jedi: Wrap matching characters in each string

var list = ['baconing', 'narwhal', 'a mighty bear canoe'];
var options = { pre: '<', post: '>' };
var results = fuzzy.filter('bcn', list, options)
console.log(results);
// [
//   {string: '<b>a<c>o<n>ing'           , index: 0, score: 3, original: 'baconing'},
//   {string: 'a mighty <b>ear <c>a<n>oe', index: 2, score: 3, original: 'a mighty bear canoe'}
// ]

Jedi Master: sometimes the array you give is not an array of strings. You can pass in a function that creates the string to match against from each element in the given array

var list = [
    {rompalu: 'baconing', zibbity: 'simba'}
  , {rompalu: 'narwhal' , zibbity: 'mufasa'}
  , {rompalu: 'a mighty bear canoe', zibbity: 'saddam hussein'}
];
var options = {
    pre: '<'
  , post: '>'
  , extract: function(el) { return el.rompalu; }
};
var results = fuzzy.filter('bcn', list, options);
var matches = results.map(function(el) { return el.string; });
console.log(matches);
// [ '<b>a<c>o<n>ing', 'a mighty <b>ear <c>a<n>oe' ]

Examples

Check out the html files in the examples directory.

Try the examples live:

Documentation

Code is well documented and the unit tests cover all functionality

Contributing

Fork the repo!

git clone <your_fork>
cd fuzzy
npm install
make

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint, test, and minify using make, then shoot me a pull request.

Release History

v0.1.0 - July 25, 2012

  • Initial Release

v0.1.1 - September 19, 2015

  • Fix broken links in package.json
  • Fix examples

v0.1.2 - September 25, 2016

  • Exact matches get the highest score. #15
  • Add TypeScript typings #21
  • Better error handling for invalid input #13
  • Smaller bower install footprint #22

v0.1.3 - October 1, 2016

  • Fix blocking bug in React Native #27

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Matt York Licensed under the MIT license.

TODO

  1. Search improvement: behave a bit more like sublime text by getting the BEST match in a given string, not just the first. For example, searching for 'bass' in 'bodacious bass' should match against 'bass', but it currently matches like so: <b>od<a>ciou<s> ba<s>s. There is a test already written, just need to implement it. Naive O(n^2) worst case: find every match in the string, then select the highest scoring match. Should benchmark this against current implementation once implemented Also, "reactive rice" would be <r><e>active r<i><c>e
  2. Search feature: Work on multiple strings in a match. For example, be able to match against 'stth' against an object { folder: 'stuff', file: 'thing' }
  3. Async batch updates so the UI doesn't block for huge sets. Or maybe Web Workers?
  4. Performance performance performance!

