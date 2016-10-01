fuzzy

1k standalone fuzzy search / fuzzy filter a la Sublime Text's command-p fuzzy file search. Works in both node and browser.

Try it yourself: Disney Character Search Example

Get it

Node:

$ npm install --save fuzzy $ node > var fuzzy = require( 'fuzzy' ); > console.log(fuzzy) { test : [Function], match: [Function], filter: [Function] }

Browser:

< script src = "/path/to/fuzzy.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(fuzzy); </ script >

Use it

Padawan: Simply filter an array of strings.

var list = [ 'baconing' , 'narwhal' , 'a mighty bear canoe' ]; var results = fuzzy.filter( 'bcn' , list) var matches = results.map( function ( el ) { return el.string; }); console .log(matches);

Jedi: Wrap matching characters in each string

var list = [ 'baconing' , 'narwhal' , 'a mighty bear canoe' ]; var options = { pre : '<' , post : '>' }; var results = fuzzy.filter( 'bcn' , list, options) console .log(results);

Jedi Master: sometimes the array you give is not an array of strings. You can pass in a function that creates the string to match against from each element in the given array

var list = [ { rompalu : 'baconing' , zibbity : 'simba' } , { rompalu : 'narwhal' , zibbity : 'mufasa' } , { rompalu : 'a mighty bear canoe' , zibbity : 'saddam hussein' } ]; var options = { pre : '<' , post : '>' , extract : function ( el ) { return el.rompalu; } }; var results = fuzzy.filter( 'bcn' , list, options); var matches = results.map( function ( el ) { return el.string; }); console .log(matches);

Examples

Check out the html files in the examples directory.

Try the examples live:

Documentation

Code is well documented and the unit tests cover all functionality

Contributing

Fork the repo!

git clone <your_fork> cd fuzzy npm install make

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint, test, and minify using make, then shoot me a pull request.

Release History

v0.1.0 - July 25, 2012

Initial Release

v0.1.1 - September 19, 2015

Fix broken links in package.json

Fix examples

v0.1.2 - September 25, 2016

Exact matches get the highest score. #15

Add TypeScript typings #21

Better error handling for invalid input #13

Smaller bower install footprint #22

v0.1.3 - October 1, 2016

Fix blocking bug in React Native #27

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Matt York Licensed under the MIT license.

