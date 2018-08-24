Calculates the deceleration of the cursor to predict when a link is about to be clicked.
$ npm install --save futurelink
var futurelink = require('futurelink');
futurelink({
links: document.querySelectorAll('a'),
future: function (link) {
// `link` is probably going to be clicked soon
// Preload some images, if you can!
},
// These also exist, but aren't usually needed:
hover: function (link) {},
click: function (link) {}
})
Pass it an array or NodeList of elements, and when the cursor is approaching one of those elements, the
future callback will be fired with the element in question as an argument.
future will only be called once per element.
The links are read directly from the options object, so if you want to update the links being watched (say, because you want to watch some elements newly added to the DOM), you can do this:
var options = {
links: document.querySelectorAll('a'),
future: function (link) {}
};
futurelink(options);
router.afterEach(function () {
options.links = document.querySelectorAll('a');
});
futurelink won't look at links that have a
no-futurelink class on them or one of their parent elements. It also only looks at internal links.
<div class="no-futurelink">
<a href="/foo-bar">Futurelink won't tell you about this link</a>
</div>
<a href="/bar-foo" class="no-futurelink">It won't tell you about this one either</a>
If you want to completely remove futurelink, it returns a
teardown function that you can call:
var teardown = futurelink(options);
// Later…
teardown();
Now the event listeners will be removed and futurelink won't tell you when links are about to be clicked anymore.
On samknows.com, it speeds up non-initial page loads by an average of 870ms.
You can see an article about that on the SamKnows Medium.
Released under the MIT license.