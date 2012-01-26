Fusker is an application firewall that prevents and manages a multitude of attacks in nodejs

Installation

To install fusker, use npm:

npm install fusker

Example

Please see the examples folder to get an idea of how to use Fusker properly

Test Site

You think you're one raw dog? fusker.nodester.com Come at me bro.

HTTP Configuration

List of included HTTP detection modules (detectives)

csrf - Detects cross -site request forgery in incoming http requests xss - Detects common XSS attacks in incoming http requests sqli - Detects SQLi attempts in incoming http requests lfi - Detects common LFI attacks in incoming http requests 404 - Punishes people who like to snoop around. Only use with single page applications

List of included HTTP payload modules

blacklist - Blacklists IP from HTTP server for specified amount of time (banLength in config) fake-report - Alerts attacker that they have been reported to ic3 and displays DOJ logo saxroll - Redirects attacker to 1227. com nimp - Redirects attacker to fusker. on .nimp.org ( WARNING : Harmful to attacker) nyan - Redirects attacker to nyan.cat goatse - Redirects attacker to goatse.bz ( WARNING : Harmful to eyes) bush - Redirects attacker to full screen George W. Bush "you just fell for the trap" lemonparty - Redirects attacker to lemonparty.org ( WARNING : Harmful to eyes) meatspin - Redirects attacker to meatspin.com ( WARNING : Harmful to eyes) explosive-impact - Redirects attacker to fullscreen video of ranting raggedyann - Redirects attacker to extreme speaker rape. ( WARNING : Harmful to speakers) crews - Displays Terry Crews nipple dance rainbow b& page

Socket.io Configuration

List of included SocketIO detection modules (detectives)

xss - Detects common XSS attacks in incoming socket messages sqli - Detects SQLi attempts in incoming socket messages lfi - Detects common LFI attacks in incoming socket messages

List of included SocketIO payload modules

blacklist - Blacklists IP from SocketIO server for specified amount of time (banLength in config)

Other Configuration

Express Middleware

Please see this for a working express example. It's as easy as app.use(fusker.express.check); Detectives/payloads are the same as they would be for the fusker HTTP server. Make sure fusker is the first piece of middleware added.

PROTIP BRO

Setting config.silent to true will turn off all logging Setting config.verbose to true will turn on a ton of logging

LICENSE

