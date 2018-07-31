Deprecation notice

This package has been merged into fusion-react .

import { dispatched, prepare, prepared, split, exclude, middleware, - } from "fusion-react-async"; + } from "fusion-react";

This package allows you to have deeply nested components with asynchronous dependencies and have everything just work with server-side rendering.

The typical use-case is when a deeply-nested component needs to have a resource fetched from a remote HTTP server, such as GraphQL or REST API. Since renderToString is synchronous, when you call it on your app, this component won't render correctly.

One solution is to have a central router at the root of your application that knows exactly what data needs to be fetched before rendering. But this solution doesn't fit the component-based architecture of a typical React app. You want to declare data dependencies at the component level, much like your declare your props.

This is exactly what fusion-react-async does: it allows you to declare asynchronous dependencies at the component level, and make them work fine with server-side rendering as well as client-side rendering.

If an application grows too much in size, one way to help reduce the size of the initial download is to split parts of the application into separate bundles and download those only when they are needed. This technique is known as bundle splitting and fusion-react-async provides tools to do it easily.

Examples

Data fetching

import React from 'react' ; import App from 'fusion-react' ; import Example from './components/example' ; import UserAPI from './api' export default () => { const app = new App( < Example /> ); app.register(UserAPI); return app; } // src/components/example.js import {prepared} from 'fusion-react-async'; function Example({name}) { return < div > Hello, {name} </ div > ; } export default prepared(() => fetch('/api/user/1'))(Example); // src/api.js import {createPlugin} from 'fusion-core'; export default createPlugin({ middleware() { return (ctx, next) => { if (ctx.path === '/api/user/1') { ctx.body = {name: 'Bob'}; } return next(); }; } });

Bundle splitting

import App from 'fusion-react' ; import root from './components/root' ; export default () => { return new App(root); } import React from 'react' ; import {split} from 'fusion-react-async' ; const LoadingComponent = () => < div > Loading... </ div > ; const ErrorComponent = () => < div > Error loading component </ div > ; const BundleSplit = split({ load : () => import ( './components/hello' ); LoadingComponent, ErrorComponent }); const root = ( < div > < div > This is part of the initial bundle </ div > < BundleSplit /> </ div > ) export default root; export default () => ( < div > This is part of a separate bundle that gets loaded asynchronously when the BundleSplit component gets mounted </ div > )

API

middleware

import { middleware } from 'fusion-react-async' ;

A middleware that adds a PrepareProvider to the React tree.

Consider using fusion-react instead of setting up React and registering this middleware manually, since that package does all of that for you.

split

import { split } from 'fusion-react-async' ; const Component = split({ load, LoadingComponent, ErrorComponent });

load: () => Promise - Required. Load a component asynchronously. Typically, this should make a dynamic import() call. The Fusion compiler takes care of bundling the appropriate code and de-duplicating dependencies. The argument to import should be a string literal (not a variable). See webpack docs for more information.

- Required. Load a component asynchronously. Typically, this should make a dynamic call. The Fusion compiler takes care of bundling the appropriate code and de-duplicating dependencies. The argument to should be a string literal (not a variable). See webpack docs for more information. LoadingComponent - Required. A component to be displayed while the asynchronous component hasn't downloaded

- Required. A component to be displayed while the asynchronous component hasn't downloaded ErrorComponent - Required. A component to be displayed if the asynchronous component could not be loaded

- Required. A component to be displayed if the asynchronous component could not be loaded Component - A placeholder component that can be used in your view which will show the asynchronous component

prepare

import { prepare } from 'fusion-react-async' ; const Component = prepare(element);

Element: React.Element - Required. A React element created via React.createElement

- Required. A React element created via Component: React.Component - A React component

Consider using fusion-react instead of setting up React manually and calling prepare directly, since that package does all of that for you.

The prepare function recursively traverses the element rendering tree and awaits the side effects of components decorated with prepared (or dispatched ).

It should be used (and await -ed) before calling renderToString on the server. If any of the side effects throws, prepare will also throw.

prepared

import { prepared } from 'fusion-react-async' ; const hoc = prepared(sideEffect, opts);

sideEffect: (props: Object, context: Object) => Promise - Required. When prepare is called, sideEffect is called (and awaited) before continuing the rendering traversal.

- Required. When is called, is called (and awaited) before continuing the rendering traversal. opts: {defer, boundary, componentDidMount, componentWillReceiveProps, componentDidUpdate, forceUpdate, contextTypes} - Optional defer: boolean - Optional. Defaults to false . If the component is deferred, skip the prepare step. boundary: boolean - Optional. Defaults to false . Stop traversing if the component is defer or boundary. componentDidMount: boolean - Optional. Defaults to true . On the browser, sideEffect is called when the component is mounted. [TO BE DEPRECATED] componentWillReceiveProps: boolean - Optional. Defaults to false . On the browser, sideEffect is called again whenever the component receive props. componentDidUpdate: boolean - Optional. Defaults to false . On the browser, sideEffect is called again right after updating occurs. forceUpdate: boolean - Optional. Defaults to false . contextTypes: Object - Optional. Custom React context types to add to the prepared component.

- Optional hoc: (Component: React.Component) => React.Component - A higher-order component that returns a component that awaits for async side effects before rendering. Component: React.Component - Required.

- A higher-order component that returns a component that awaits for async side effects before rendering.

exclude

import { exclude } from 'fusion-react-async' ; const NewComponent = exclude(Component);

Component: React.Component - Required. A component that should not be traversed via prepare .

- Required. A component that should not be traversed via . NewComponent: React.Component - A component that is excluded from prepare traversal.