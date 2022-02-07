fusion-plugin-redux-action-emitter-enhancer

openbase logo
Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

128

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

FUSION.JS

Modern framework for fast, powerful React apps

Build status fusion-core Downloads

What is it?

fu·sionnoun

The process or result of joining two or more things together to form a single entity.

Fusion.js, Uber’s open source universal web framework, represents the fusion of the client and the server. It's geared for server-side rendering out of the box, and its plugin-driven architecture allows for complex frontend and backend logic to be encapsulated in a single plugin:

import App from 'fusion-react';
import Router from 'fusion-plugin-react-router';

export default () => {
  const app = new App(<div>...</div>);

  /*
  One line of code sets up everything you need for routing:
  - Server rendering
  - React Providers on both server and browser
  - Bundle splitting integration
  - Hot module reloading support
  */
  app.register(Router);

  return app;
}

We initially built Fusion.js to make our own websites easier to maintain, but were so impressed with the benefits that we decided to offer it to the community as an open source project!

Try it out

If you're interested in giving Fusion.js a shot, Overview and Core Concepts are great places to start.

Contributing

This is a monorepo of all open source Fusion.js packages maintained using jazelle. Take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md for info on how to develop in this repo.

License

MIT

