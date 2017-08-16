FuseJS - Low level bindings for Fuse

Fusejs are a set of NodeJS bindings for Fuse low level API. It allows you to write filesystems, in userspace, using Javascript and NodeJS. Even though most of the Fuse functions are already binded, this module has not been used in production. Use it at your own risk.

How it works

Fuse low level API is inherently asynchronous, therefore, there is no need for libuv thread pool.

FuseJS workflow looks like:

node example/hello.js /tmp/hello_fs -ofsname=hellofs -orw -d ↕ Google V8 / FuseJS Flow starts here! ↕ ls -lah /tmp/hello_fs libfuse ↕ ↕ glibc glibc Userspace ↕ ↕ --------------------------------------------- Kernel ↕ ↕ ↕ ↕ VFS ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ ↔ FUSE ... Ext4 NFS ZFS

Fuse operations supported

The following Fuse low level operations are fully supported:

init: Initializes filesystem. Called before any other filesystem method

destroy: Cleans up filesystem. Called on filesystem exit

lookup: Looks up a directory entry by name and get its attributes.

forget: Forgets about an inode. The nlookup parameter indicates the number of lookups previously performed on this inode. If the filesystem implements inode lifetimes, it is recommended that inodes acquire a single reference on each lookup, and lose nlookup references on each forget. The filesystem may ignore forget calls, if the inodes don't need to have a limited lifetime. On unmount, it is not guaranteed that all referenced inodes will receive a forget message.

getattr: Gets file attributes

setattr: Sets file attributes

readlink: Reads symbolic link

mknod: Creates file node. Create a regular file, character device, block device, fifo or socket node.

mkdir: Creates a directory

unlink: Removes a file

rmdir: Removes a directory

symlink: Creates a symbolic link

rename: Renames a file

link: Creates a hard link

open: Opens a file

read: Reads data

write: Writes data

flush: Flushes data. This is called on each close of an opened file. Since file descriptors can be duplicated (dup, dup2, fork), for one open call there may be many flush calls.Filesystems shouldn't assume that flush will always be called after some writes, or that it will be called at all.

release: Releases an open file. Release is called when there are no more references to an open file: all file descriptors are closed and all memory mappings are unmapped. For every open call there will be exactly one release call.

fsync: Synchronizes file contents

opendir: Opens a directory

readdir: Reads a directory

releasedir: Releases an open directory. For every opendir call there will be exactly one releasedir call.

fsyncdir: Synchronizes directory contents

statfs: Gets file system statistics

setxattr: Sets an extended attribute

getxattr: Gets an extended attribute

listxattr: Lists extended attribute names

removexattr: Removes an extended attribute

access: Checks file access permissions. This will be called for the access() system call. If the 'default_permissions' mount option is given, this method is not called. This method is not called under Linux kernel versions 2.4.x

create: Creates and opens a file. If the file does not exist, first create it with the specified mode, and then open it. If this method is not implemented or under Linux kernel versions earlier than 2.6.15, the mknod() and open() methods will be called instead.

getlk: Tests for a POSIX file lock

setlk: Acquires, modifies or releases a POSIX file lock. If the locking methods are not implemented, the kernel will still allow file locking to work locally. Hence these are only interesting for network filesystems and similar.

bmap: Map block index within file to block index within device. This makes sense only for block device backed filesystems mounted with the 'blkdev' option

ioctl (not supported yet): Forever ioctl

poll (not suppported yet): Polls for IO readiness

Installation

OSX

In order to use FuseJS you need to install any of the Fuse implementations for OSX. OSXFuse is the one that has been used throughout the FuseJS development. Go to http://osxfuse.github.com/ and follow the instructions to get it installed. Additionally, FuseJS toolchain uses pkg-config , you need to have it installed in your system as well, in order to compile FuseJS. It usually should come by default in your operating system, if not, then use your package manager to install it.

download https://github.com/downloads/osxfuse/osxfuse/OSXFUSE-2.5.2.dmg

sudo port install pkgconfig (OSX)

npm install fusejs

Linux

sudo apt-get install libfuse-dev libck-dev

npm install fusejs

API Documentation

All the API Documentation can be found at:

You can also take a look at the examples in: (TODO!)

TODO

Fix signal handling, specially SIGINT. Whenever the filesystem is mounted and the nodejs process receives SIGINT, FUSE signal handlers don't seem to be getting called.

Filesystem examples

Tests >_>

License

(The Mozilla Public License v 2.0 License) Copyright 2015 FuseJS Authors. All rights reserved.

This Source Code Form is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not distributed with this file, You can obtain one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/.