This project is archived and an improved version has been moved to https://github.com/patrickmichalina/fusing-angular

Introduction

Provides an extremely fast seed project for the development of Angular Universal (isomorphic) projects. Check out the live app

Project Goals

This starter project is designed to get a basic application up and running with basic implementations of core features most applications need. It uses Firebase for the authentication and the database layers.

Note: Firebase doesn't have official support for Angular Universal at this time. However, we have implemented some of the basic features to render and transfer server state to the browser. Once an official support is released, we will use that.

Features

Quick Start

Note that we strongly recommend node >= v7.0.0 and npm >= 4.0.0.

To start the seed use:

$ git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/patrickmichalina/fusebox-angular-universal-starter $ cd fusebox-angular-universal-starter See [Environment Variables]( $ npm install $ npm start $ npm run start.deving $ npm run start.aot $ npm run start.spa $ npm run start.prod

Table of Contents

Bundling

Checkout how blazing fast bundling can be using FuseBox!

Testing

$ npm test $ npm run test.coverage $ npm run test.watch $ npm run test.e2e.ci $ npm run test.e2e.watch

Configuration

Coming Soon

When you include a module that doesn't include typings, you can include external type definitions using the npm @types repo.

i.e, to have youtube api support, run this command in terminal:

npm i -D @types/youtube @types/gapi @types/gapi.youtube

Environment Variables

HOST : angular.patrickmichalina.com CI : true HEROKU : true NPM_CONFIG_PRODUCTION : false FB_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_PRIVATE_KEY_ID: Some_Secret FB_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_PRIVATE_KEY: Some_Secret FB_AUTH_KEY: Some_Secret

File Structure

We use the component approach in our starter. This is the standard for developing Angular apps and a great way to ensure maintainable code

fusebox-angular-universal-starter/ ├──.fusebox/ * working folder for the js bundler ├──.vscode/ * Visual Studio Code settings ├──coverage/ * stores recent reporting of test coverage ├──dist/ * output files that represent the bundled application and its dependencies ├──node_modules/ * project depdendencies | ├──src/ | ├──client/ * client Angular code. (most your work should be done here) | └── server / * server code | ├──tools/ | ├──config/ | | ├──app.config.ts * configuration interface for the web applications | | ├──build.config.ts * configuration values for the build system | | ├──build.interfaces.ts * configuration interfaces for the build system | | └──build.transformer.ts * build system config transform helper | | | ├──env/ | | ├──base.ts * base app configuration | | ├──dev.ts * dev app configuration | | ├──**.ts * arbitrary configuration called via the flag | | └──prod.ts * production app configuration | | | ├──scripts/ * misc. build helper scripts | ├──tasks/ * Sparky tasks | ├──test/ * testing system related configuration | └──web/ * static assets used for common web functions | ├──.gitignore * GIT settings ├──circl.yml * CirclCI configuration file ├──CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md * standard code of conduct information ├──codecov.yml * codecov.io configuration file ├──CONTRIBUTING.md * standard contributor information ├──fuse.ts * FuseBox entry point ├──LICENSE * software license ├──package- lock .json * what npm uses to manage it 's dependencies ├──package.json * what npm uses to manage it' s dependencies ├──Procfile * Heroku deployment setting ├──README.md * project information ├──test-report.xml * JUNIT test results ├──tsconfig-aot.json * typescript config for AOT build using @angular-cli (ngc) └──tsconfig.json * typescript config

Change Log

You can follow the Angular change log here.

License

MIT