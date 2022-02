Supporting Fuse.js

Through contributions, donations, and sponsorship, you allow Fuse.js to thrive. Also, you will be recognized as a beacon of support to open-source developers.

Introduction

Fuse.js is a lightweight fuzzy-search, in JavaScript, with zero dependencies.

Browser Compatibility

Fuse.js supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported).

Documentation

To check out a live demo and docs, visit fusejs.io.

Develop

Here's a separate document for developers.

Contribute

We've set up a separate document for our contribution guidelines.