openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fcw

fuse-concat-with-sourcemaps

by Florian Reiterer
1.0.5 (see all)

Concatenate file contents with a custom separator and generate a source map

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Concat with source maps NPM version build status Test coverage

NPM module for concatenating files and generating source maps.

Usage example

var concat = new Concat(true, 'all.js', '\n');
concat.add(null, "// (c) John Doe");
concat.add('file1.js', file1Content);
concat.add('file2.js', file2Content, file2SourceMap);

var concatenatedContent = concat.content;
var sourceMapForContent = concat.sourceMap;

API

new Concat(generateSourceMap, outFileName, separator)

Initialize a new concat object.

Parameters:

  • generateSourceMap: whether or not to generate a source map (default: false)
  • outFileName: the file name/path of the output file (for the source map)
  • separator: the string that should separate files (default: no separator)

concat.add(fileName, content, sourceMap)

Add a file to the output file.

Parameters:

  • fileName: file name of the input file (can be null for content without a file reference, e.g. a license comment)
  • content: content (Buffer or string) of the input file
  • sourceMap: optional source map of the input file (string). Will be merged into the output source map.

concat.content

The resulting concatenated file content (Buffer).

concat.sourceMap

The resulting source map of the concatenated files (string).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial