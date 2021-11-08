API Elements is a uniform interface for dealing with API description formats (API Blueprint, OpenAPI, ...). This repository contains tooling for handling API Elements in JavaScript along with parsers and serializers for API description languages. @apielements/cli provides a command line interface to API Elements which can be used to validate API Description Documents.
API Elements adapters:
const { Fury } = require('@apielements/core');
const fury = new Fury();
// Load any parsers or serializer adapters you wish to use
const apiBlueprintParser = require('@apielements/apib-parser');
fury.use(apiBlueprintParser);
const openAPI2Parser = require('@apielements/openapi2-parser');
fury.use(openAPI2Parser);
const source = `
FORMAT: 1A
# My API
## GET /message
+ Response 200 (text/plain)
Hello World!
`;
fury.parse({source}, (error, parseResult) => {
console.log(parseResult.api.title);
});
See API Reference documentation for the details about the ParseResult object and other elements interface in JavaScript.
API Elements Reference contains information regarding the design of various API Elements.
Install dependencies of all packages:
$ npm install --global yarn
$ yarn
NOTE: Please do commit the
yarn.lockto the GitHub repo
To list all packages:
$ npx lerna ls -a -l
To add a new dependency to a package:
$ npx lerna add --scope='package_name' dep@version
To run tests for a single package:
$ npx lerna exec --scope='package_name' -- npm run test
The documentation is built using Sphinx, a Python tool. Assuming you have Python 3 and pipenv installed, the following steps can be used to build the site.
$ cd docs
$ pipenv install --dev
You can run a local development server to preview changes using the following:
$ cd docs
$ pipenv run serve