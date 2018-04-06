Furtive

A forward-thinking, lightweight, CSS microframework. Minimal by design.

2.47kB gzipped.

Furtive is truly mobile-first and nearly all dimensions are done in rem . It also has a small footprint, cutting down on the bandwidth necessary for downloading CSS. Furtive is intended to be just that, furtive. It's the perfect starting point to get your project up and running.

Furtive remains lightweight because it doesn't preoccupy itself with older browsers. As a result, Furtive can use cutting edge tech like flexbox, SVGs, and limited vendor prefixing. It's also available in SCSS, CSS, Stylus, and comes with a gulpfile for customizing the build.

Installation

You can install via bower:

$ bower install

Or, you can install via npm:

$ npm install

Or, you can clone the source:

$ git clone https:

Using the SCSS

In your SCSS file, you can import furtive:

@ import "/path/to/furtive/scss/all" ;

Or, if you like, you can just import a subset of the files, they're located in the scss directory.

Customizing the SCSS

Furtive contains a file scss/_variables.scss , which allows for variable customization:

$font-family : 'Lato' , Helvetica, sans-serif; $dark-gray : #222 ; $text-color : $dark-gray ; $body-bg : #fafafa ; @ import "/path/to/furtive/scss/all" ;

Using the CSS

Furtive provides two CSS files: furtive.css , and a minified version furtive.min.css . In order to use one, you can add a <link> in your <head> .

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/furtive/css/furtive.min.css" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Using the Stylus

Similarly to the SCSS option, you can import stylus files as well, all stylus files are in the stylus directory.

Usage

Detailed documentation and examples can be found at furtive.co.

Keep Furtive as lightweight as possible

It's recommended to use Furtive with uncss, ensuring that only the CSS that is being used are included. An example of uncss in action with gulp:

gulp.task( 'uncss' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'css/furtive.min.css' ) .pipe(size({ gzip : true , showFiles : true })) .pipe(uncss({ html : [ 'index.html' ] })) .pipe(rename( 'index.furtive.min.css' )) .pipe(cssmin()) .pipe(size({ gzip : true , showFiles : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

The above example task is what's used by furtive.co. It allows that page to save about 30%, shrinking even further from 2.5kB to 1.8kB.

furtive [uncss●●] % gulp uncss [12:23:43] Using gulpfile ~/code/frnt/furtive/gulpfile.js [12:23:43] Starting 'uncss'... [12:23:43] furtive.min.css 2.52 kB (gzipped) [12:23:44] index.furtive.min.css 1.8 kB (gzipped) [12:23:44] Finished 'uncss' after 970 ms

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it

Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature )

) Install the dependencies and run gulp ( npm i && gulp )

) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' )

) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature )

) Create new Pull Request

Thanks to the following:

Normalize for the foundation.

BASSCSS for the inspiration.

Fluidity for the inspiration.

mincss for the inspiration.

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).