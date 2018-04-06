A forward-thinking, lightweight, CSS microframework. Minimal by design.
2.47kB gzipped.
Furtive is truly mobile-first and nearly all dimensions are done in
rem.
It also has a small footprint, cutting down on the bandwidth necessary
for downloading CSS. Furtive is intended to be just that, furtive. It's
the perfect starting point to get your project up and running.
Furtive remains lightweight because it doesn't preoccupy itself with older browsers. As a result, Furtive can use cutting edge tech like flexbox, SVGs, and limited vendor prefixing. It's also available in SCSS, CSS, Stylus, and comes with a gulpfile for customizing the build.
You can install via bower:
$ bower install --save furtive
Or, you can install via npm:
$ npm install --save furtive
Or, you can clone the source:
$ git clone https://github.com/johnotander/furtive.git
In your SCSS file, you can import furtive:
@import "/path/to/furtive/scss/all";
Or, if you like, you can just import a subset of the files, they're located in the
scss directory.
Furtive contains a file
scss/_variables.scss, which allows for variable customization:
$font-family: 'Lato', Helvetica, sans-serif;
$dark-gray: #222;
$text-color: $dark-gray;
$body-bg: #fafafa;
@import "/path/to/furtive/scss/all";
Furtive provides two CSS files:
furtive.css, and a minified version
furtive.min.css. In
order to use one, you can add a
<link> in your
<head>.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<!-- ... -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/furtive/css/furtive.min.css">
<!-- ... -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- ... -->
</body>
</html>
Similarly to the SCSS option, you can import stylus files as well, all stylus files are in the stylus directory.
Detailed documentation and examples can be found at furtive.co.
It's recommended to use Furtive with uncss, ensuring that only the CSS that is being used are included. An example of uncss in action with gulp:
gulp.task('uncss', function() {
return gulp.src('css/furtive.min.css')
.pipe(size({ gzip: true, showFiles: true }))
.pipe(uncss({ html: ['index.html'] }))
.pipe(rename('index.furtive.min.css'))
.pipe(cssmin())
.pipe(size({ gzip: true, showFiles: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
The above example task is what's used by furtive.co. It allows that page to save about 30%, shrinking even further from 2.5kB to 1.8kB.
furtive [uncss●●] % gulp uncss
[12:23:43] Using gulpfile ~/code/frnt/furtive/gulpfile.js
[12:23:43] Starting 'uncss'...
[12:23:43] furtive.min.css 2.52 kB (gzipped)
[12:23:44] index.furtive.min.css 1.8 kB (gzipped)
[12:23:44] Finished 'uncss' after 970 ms
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
npm i && gulp)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).