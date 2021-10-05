RSS Feed Emitter

Track tons of feeds and receive events for every new item published with this super RSS News Feed aggregator.

Tutorial

This is a fully functional module, but its source code and repository are also a super complete tutorial, covering:

What to do first when creating a module from scratch How to manage your module in Github and npm How to transpile your ES6 code into ES5 this went away in v3 How to create automated unit and integration tests How to integrate them with Travis CI and make the build break if tests didn't pass How to automatically test your module against various versions of Node.js How to setup a code coverage tool and keep 100% coverage How to integrate the coverage results with Coveralls How to configure linting tools to make your code base consistent How to deploy to Github and npm with tags and releases

If you're afraid to read the source code of the modules you use or to create your first module, this is the best chance you have to break this barrier :)

Start here

Features

Supports Node.js 8.x up through the current version of node.js

up through the current version of node.js Supported Node.js 4.x , 5.x , 6.x , and 7.x until rss-feed-emitter version 2.0.1

, , , and until rss-feed-emitter version Supported Node.js 0.10.x and 0.12.x until rss-feed-emmiter version 1.0.7

and until rss-feed-emmiter version 100% code coverage with unit and integration tests

Simple interface

Automatically manages feed history memory

Written in ES6

Special thanks to @TobiTenno for the complete rewrite!

Usage

Install

npm install rss-feed-emitter

Creating an instance

const RssFeedEmitter = require ( 'rss-feed-emitter' ); const feeder = new RssFeedEmitter();

Changing the user agent for requests

const feeder = new RssFeedEmitter({ userAgent : 'Your UA string' });

Adding feeds

feeder.add({ url : 'http://www.nintendolife.com/feeds/news' , refresh : 2000 });

Default refresh value is 60 seconds

You can also add multiple at once by either providing an array of urls for the url field:

feeder.add({ url : [ 'http://www.nintendolife.com/feeds/news' , 'http://feeds.bbci.co.uk/news/rss.xml' ], refresh : 2000 });

or by passing multiple configs:

feeder.add({ url : 'http://www.nintendolife.com/feeds/news' , refresh : 2000 }, { url : 'http://feeds.bbci.co.uk/news/rss.xml' , refresh : 5000 });

Listening to new items

feeder.on( 'new-item' , function ( item ) { console .log(item); })

you can also override the default 'new-item' event name with a new value of your choice by providing the event name in the feed config.

feeder.add({ url : 'http://www.nintendolife.com/feeds/news' , refresh : 2000 , eventName : 'nintendo' }); feeder.on( 'nintendo' , function ( item ) { console .log(item); });

Ignoring the first load of items

const feeder = new RssFeedEmitter({ skipFirstLoad : true }); feeder.add({ url : 'http://www.nintendolife.com/feeds/news' , refresh : 2000 , eventName : 'nintendo' }); feeder.on( 'nintendo' , function ( item ) { console .log(item); });

Adding an 'error' handler

Handle error events by printing to console. This handler is needed to prevent unhandled exceptions from crashing the processes.

feeder.on( 'error' , console .error);

Listing all feeds in the instance

The list is now an ES6 getter to make the field a bit more plain to access.

feeder.list;

Removing a single feed

feeder.remove( 'http://www.nintendolife.com/feeds/news' );

Destroying feed instance

feeder.destroy();

This will remove all feeds from the instance

