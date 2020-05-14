A flexible way to add funny loading messages to webapps with optional react support.
As of funnies
1.2.0, funnies ships with examples. Take a look at
https://1egoman.github.io/funnies/ or build them locally by cloning down this repository, then
running
npm install && gulp example. This will start up a local server on port 8080.
import Funnies from 'funnies';
let funnies = new Funnies();
funnies.message(); // "Reticulating Splines..."
funnies.message(); // "Generating witty dialog..."
funnies.message(); // "Go ahead -- hold your breath!"
import {FunniesComponent} from 'funnies';
ReactDOM.render(<FunniesComponent />, node);
ReactDOM.render(<FunniesComponent interval={1000} />, node); // a new message every second
ReactDOM.render(<FunniesComponent customMessages={["You're too funny", "Thinking really hard..."]} />, node); // Add a few of your own messages
Here's some css to properly animate funnies in the react component. Totally not required!
.funnies-text {
transition: opacity 250ms ease-in-out;
}
.funnies-text.funnies-enter {
opacity: 0;
}
.funnies-text.funnies-enter-active {
opacity: 0;
}
.funnies-text.funnies-leave {
display: none;
}
.funnies-text.funnies-leave-active {
opacity: 0;
}
Odan wrote a great jQuery plugin for Funnies!
import $ from 'jquery';
// (include js/jquery.funnies.js)
$('element').funnies();
Does this work in both the client and server-side?
Yes. Either include
dist/funnies.min.js within your page and use
window.Funnies, or use node/browserify/webpack to require the module.
Can I return a funny message within preformatted HTML?
Yes, try
funnies.messageHTML().
I want to add a funny message!
Create a fork, add your message to
src/funnies.js, then create a pull
request.
Something isn't working properly.
@rgausnet and I'll help you out asap.