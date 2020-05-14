Funnies

A flexible way to add funny loading messages to webapps with optional react support.

Examples and Demo

As of funnies 1.2.0 , funnies ships with examples. Take a look at https://1egoman.github.io/funnies/ or build them locally by cloning down this repository, then running npm install && gulp example . This will start up a local server on port 8080.

Usage

Javascript

import Funnies from 'funnies' ; let funnies = new Funnies(); funnies.message(); funnies.message(); funnies.message();

React Component

import {FunniesComponent} from 'funnies' ; ReactDOM.render(<FunniesComponent />, node); ReactDOM.render(<FunniesComponent interval={1000} />, node); // a new message every second ReactDOM.render(<FunniesComponent customMessages={["You're too funny", "Thinking really hard..."]} />, node); // Add a few of your own messages

React Styles

Here's some css to properly animate funnies in the react component. Totally not required!

.funnies-text { transition : opacity 250ms ease-in-out; } .funnies-text .funnies-enter { opacity : 0 ; } .funnies-text .funnies-enter-active { opacity : 0 ; } .funnies-text .funnies-leave { display : none; } .funnies-text .funnies-leave-active { opacity : 0 ; }

jQuery

Odan wrote a great jQuery plugin for Funnies!

import $ from 'jquery' ; $( 'element' ).funnies();

Does this work in both the client and server-side? Yes. Either include dist/funnies.min.js within your page and use window.Funnies , or use node/browserify/webpack to require the module.

Can I return a funny message within preformatted HTML? Yes, try funnies.messageHTML() .

I want to add a funny message! Create a fork, add your message to src/funnies.js , then create a pull request.

Something isn't working properly. Send me a tweet @rgausnet and I'll help you out asap. Use Github's issue tracker.



Areas to improve