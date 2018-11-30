Funland

Funland is a specification of common algebraic structures for JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow, based on Fantasy Land and compatible with static-land.

Usage

For the TypeScript / Flow types, which are very light (no accompanying JavaScript code, just types):

npm install --save funland

For the laws:

npm install --save funland-laws

Usage of laws mostly makes sense in tests, being built for property-based testing, so usage of jsverify is recommended, but not required.

Documentation

API docs:

Exposed type classes:

Testing the Included Type-class Laws

The included laws are meant for usage with property-based testing, so you'll need something like jsverify as a dependency.

npm install funland-laws --save-dev npm install jsverify --save-dev npm install @types/jsverify --save-dev

And then you can do something like this:

import * as jv from "jsverify" import { Setoid } from "funland" import { Equiv, SetoidLaws } from "funland-laws" export function setoidCheck < A >( genA: jv.Arbitrary<A>, F: Setoid<A>, lawsRef?: SetoidLaws<A> ) { const laws = lawsRef || new SetoidLaws<A>(F) const eq = ( p: Equiv< boolean > ) => p.lh === p.rh jv.property( "setoid.reflexivity" , genA, x => eq(laws.reflexivity(x))) jv.property( "setoid.symmetry" , genA, genA, ( x, y ) => eq(laws.symmetry(x, y))) jv.property( "setoid.transitivity" , genA, genA, genA, ( x, y, z ) => eq(laws.transitivity(x, y, z))) }

Such integration is currently not provided by Funland, however the project's repository has code to use for inspiration, see github.com/.../funland-laws/test-common.

Modules: UMD and ES 2015

The library has been compiled using UMD (Universal Module Definition), so it should work with CommonJS and AMD, for standalone usage in browsers or Node.js.

But it also provides a module definition in package.json , thus providing compatibility with ECMAScript 2015 modules, for usage when used with a modern JS engine, or when bundling with a tool chain that understands ES2015 modules, like Rollup or Webpack.

TypeScript or Flow?

Funland exposes both TypeScript and Flow type annotations out of the box.

Contributing

The Funland project welcomes contributions from anybody wishing to participate. All code or documentation that is provided must be licensed with the same license that Funland is licensed with (MIT).

Feel free to open an issue if you notice a bug, have an idea for a feature, or have a question about the code. Pull requests are also gladly accepted. For more information, check out the contributor guide.

License

All code in this repository is licensed under the MIT license.

See LICENCE.