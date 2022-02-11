Fundamental Library Styles

What is Fundamental Library Styles?

Fundamental Library Styles is a light-weight presentation layer that can be used with developers' UI framework of choice (e.g.Angular, React, Vue, etc.). Developers can build consistent Fiori apps in any web-based technology, by combining Fundamental Styles, library of stylesheets and HTML tags.

Learn more at http://sap.github.io/fundamental-styles/

We are also working on Angular , React and Vue implementations.

Getting Started

The library is modular, so you can use as little or as much as you need.

CDN

The fully compiled, minified library is available via unpkg CDN for inclusion in your application.

For prerelease version use

< link href = 'https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles@prerelease/dist/fundamental-styles-{themeName}.css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

For latest stable version use

< link href = 'https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles@latest/dist/fundamental-styles-{themeName}.css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

Replace {themeName} with one of the following: sap_fiori_3 , sap_fiori_3_dark , sap_fori_3_light_dark , sap_fiori_3_hcb , sap_fori_3_hcw , sap_horizon . You can also not specify theme and use default sap_fiori_3 theme:

< link href = 'https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles/dist/fundamental-styles.css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

You can also include specific version of library into your html via using

< link href = 'https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles@{versionNumber}/dist/fundamental-styles-{themeName}.css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

where you should replace {versionNumber} with desired version number. For example with 0.20.3

NPM Package

The compiled CSS for the full library and modules, e.g., core, layout, etc., are distributed via NPM.

npm install fundamental-styles --save

NOTE: We only distribute compiled CSS for each component, not the full project or HTML for specific components.

Distributed CSS Files

The distribution folder contains several CSS files per component: a default file and one file per supported theme ( sap_fiori_3 , sap_fiori_3_dark , sap_fori_3_light_dark , sap_fiori_3_hcb , sap_fori_3_hcw , sap_horizon ). Each themed file includes fallback support for CSS variables in IE11 for the corresponding theme. The default file includes fallbacks for sap_fiori_3 .

Icons

See the Icon Component for a list of icon class names. See Project Configuration below for instructions to include SAP Fiori icons in your project.

Project Configuration

This project does not contain fonts and icons - they must be added to your project separately. Download the @sap-theming library. After adding fonts and icons to your project, include the following in your CSS:

@ font-face { font-family : "72" ; src : url ( "~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/72-Regular-full.woff" ) format ( "woff" ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : "72" ; src : url ( "~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/72-Bold-full.woff" ) format ( "woff" ); font-weight : 700 ; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : "72" ; src : url ( "~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/72-Light-full.woff" ) format ( "woff" ); font-weight : 300 ; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : "SAP-icons" ; src : url ( "~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/sap_horizon/fonts/SAP-icons.woff" ) format ( "woff" ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : 'BusinessSuiteInAppSymbols' ; src : url ( '~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/BusinessSuiteInAppSymbols.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } @ font-face { font-family : 'SAP-icons-TNT' ; src : url ( '~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/SAP-icons-TNT.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } html { font-size : 16px ; }

If you are not supporting IE11, the recommended format is woff2 . If supporting IE11, use woff .

Working with the Project

Download and Installation

Clone Repository - Clone the repo using the git software of your choice or using the git command git clone https://github.com/SAP/fundamental-styles.git Install NPM Dependencies: npm install Serve the development playground and documentation website locally If you want to serve with development environment run npm start For production build serve run npm run start:prod

Project Dependencies

The project has the following prerequisites:

Git (for downloading this repo)

Node LTS

SLA

Our Service Level Agreement. Fundamental Library Styles is aiming to deliver:

SLA - What

Consumable CSS that strives for Fiori compliance.

Reference HTML specification that consuming libraries MUST adhere to.

SLA - How

Theme-able components built on top of SAP Theming Base Content by consuming the CSS Custom Properties delivered by the theming library

Self-contained styles. That is, each component's style file contains all the styling needed to be rendered properly. External styling won't bleed-in internal styling won't bleed-out. Bleeding in means that CSS global reset won't affect the component and bleeding out means that the component styling should not affect other HTML elements)

means that CSS global reset won't affect the component and means that the component styling should not affect other HTML elements) Accessibility support Accessibility - Color contrast support for WCAG 2.0 level AA (4.5:1 for typical text) Accessibility - Semantic HTML reference Accessibility - Aria attributes noted when possible in HTML reference



This library is also being consumed by Fundamental Library for Angular , Fundamental Library for React, and Fundamental Library for Vue.

The above SLA is the primary difference between this library and the earlier Fundamental.

Support

If you encounter an issue, you can create a ticket or post on the Fundamentals Slack channel .

Contributing

If you want to contribute, please check the Contribution Guidelines. Also check the Development Guidelines and Visual Testing Guide.

Versioning

The fundamental-styles library follows Semantic Versioning. These components strictly adhere to the [MAJOR].[MINOR].[PATCH] numbering system (also known as [BREAKING].[FEATURE].[FIX] ).

Merges to the main branch will be published as a prerelease. Pre-releases will include an rc version ( e.g. [MAJOR].[MINOR].[PATCH]-rc.[RC] ).

The following circumstances will be considered a MAJOR or BREAKING change:

Dropping existing classnames, CSS variables, color names, color groups, spacing parameters

The existing underlying HTML markup of a component is altered

Non-visual HTML attribute changes/additions (such as role , aria-* , data-* ) Note: Fundamental Styles provides CSS directly, and HTML as reference to consumers. Because of the reference relationship of the HTML seen in Fundamental Styles, we want to be very clear when we alter that reference so that it is properly reflected in JS implementation libraries. Because of this, even non-visual changes will be treated as breaking.

The following circumstances will NOT be considered a MAJOR or BREAKING change:

Introducing new classnames, CSS variables, color names, color groups, spacing parameters

Adding or modifying CSS properties and values of existing classnames.

Thanks

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us review UI changes and catch visual regressions.