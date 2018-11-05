A fully persistent red-black tree written 100% in JavaScript. Works both in node.js and in the browser via browserify.
Functional (or fully persistent) data structures allow for non-destructive updates. So if you insert an element into the tree, it returns a new tree with the inserted element rather than destructively updating the existing tree in place. Doing this requires using extra memory, and if one were naive it could cost as much as reallocating the entire tree. Instead, this data structure saves some memory by recycling references to previously allocated subtrees. This requires using only O(log(n)) additional memory per update instead of a full O(n) copy.
Some advantages of this is that it is possible to apply insertions and removals to the tree while still iterating over previous versions of the tree. Functional and persistent data structures can also be useful in many geometric algorithms like point location within triangulations or ray queries, and can be used to analyze the history of executing various algorithms. This added power though comes at a cost, since it is generally a bit slower to use a functional data structure than an imperative version. However, if your application needs this behavior then you may consider using this module.
npm install functional-red-black-tree
Here is an example of some basic usage:
//Load the library
var createTree = require("functional-red-black-tree")
//Create a tree
var t1 = createTree()
//Insert some items into the tree
var t2 = t1.insert(1, "foo")
var t3 = t2.insert(2, "bar")
//Remove something
var t4 = t3.remove(1)
var createTree = require("functional-red-black-tree")
var tree = createTree([compare])
Creates an empty functional tree
compare is an optional comparison function, same semantics as array.sort()
Returns An empty tree ordered by
compare
tree.keys
A sorted array of all the keys in the tree
tree.values
An array array of all the values in the tree
tree.length
The number of items in the tree
tree.get(key)
Retrieves the value associated to the given key
key is the key of the item to look up
Returns The value of the first node associated to
key
tree.insert(key, value)
Creates a new tree with the new pair inserted.
key is the key of the item to insert
value is the value of the item to insert
Returns A new tree with
key and
value inserted
tree.remove(key)
Removes the first item with
key in the tree
key is the key of the item to remove
Returns A new tree with the given item removed if it exists
tree.find(key)
Returns an iterator pointing to the first item in the tree with
key, otherwise
null.
tree.ge(key)
Find the first item in the tree whose key is
>= key
key is the key to search for
Returns An iterator at the given element.
tree.gt(key)
Finds the first item in the tree whose key is
> key
key is the key to search for
Returns An iterator at the given element
tree.lt(key)
Finds the last item in the tree whose key is
< key
key is the key to search for
Returns An iterator at the given element
tree.le(key)
Finds the last item in the tree whose key is
<= key
key is the key to search for
Returns An iterator at the given element
tree.at(position)
Finds an iterator starting at the given element
position is the index at which the iterator gets created
Returns An iterator starting at position
tree.begin
An iterator pointing to the first element in the tree
tree.end
An iterator pointing to the last element in the tree
tree.forEach(visitor(key,value)[, lo[, hi]])
Walks a visitor function over the nodes of the tree in order.
visitor(key,value) is a callback that gets executed on each node. If a truthy value is returned from the visitor, then iteration is stopped.
lo is an optional start of the range to visit (inclusive)
hi is an optional end of the range to visit (non-inclusive)
Returns The last value returned by the callback
tree.root
Returns the root node of the tree
Each node of the tree has the following properties:
node.key
The key associated to the node
node.value
The value associated to the node
node.left
The left subtree of the node
node.right
The right subtree of the node
iter.key
The key of the item referenced by the iterator
iter.value
The value of the item referenced by the iterator
iter.node
The value of the node at the iterator's current position.
null is iterator is node valid.
iter.tree
The tree associated to the iterator
iter.index
Returns the position of this iterator in the sequence.
iter.valid
Checks if the iterator is valid
iter.clone()
Makes a copy of the iterator
iter.remove()
Removes the item at the position of the iterator
Returns A new binary search tree with
iter's item removed
iter.update(value)
Updates the value of the node in the tree at this iterator
Returns A new binary search tree with the corresponding node updated
iter.next()
Advances the iterator to the next position
iter.prev()
Moves the iterator backward one element
iter.hasNext
If true, then the iterator is not at the end of the sequence
iter.hasPrev
If true, then the iterator is not at the beginning of the sequence
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License