The Functional Promises library is a Fluent API supporting a specific Function Chaining technique (using composition).
Note:
FPdoesn't replace or extend Promises. It uses them.
There are many names for this general pattern. Including Collection Pipeline and Promise Chain. The emphasis here is a seamless async/sync Developer Experience.
I call this pattern a
Functional River - your
data is the water, and your
functions describe its path or riverbed.
Array.prototype.map,
[].filter(),
[].find(),
[].some(), etc.
Total Lines of Code (LoC) calculated using
cloc CLI utility.
LoC #'s included because a smaller surface === fewer places bugs can hide.
|Library
|Main deal
|Files
|Lines of Code
|.min.js kB
|Functional Promise v1.8.1
|Sync & Async Chains
|8
|375
|12 Kb (3Kb compressed)
|Bluebird v3.5.1
|Promises Replacement
|38
|5,188
|80 Kb
|RxJS v5.5.6
|Observables Chaining
|458
|12,266
|150 Kb
|IxJS v2.3.4
|[Async]Iterable Chaining
|521
|12,366
|145 Kb
Admittedly
IxJS/
RxJS have a far larger API than
FP also some behavior in
RxJS/
IxJS may never be added.
Currently however there is a lot of overlap with
FP (plus more planned).
The table above show
FP is roughly 1/30th the LOC (lines of code) in
R/IxJs.
FP's bundle size is about 10% the size of either
RxJS/
IxJS.
BluebirdJS and
FP have roughly the same number of API methods, yet
Bluebird has a fair bit more code.
To be clear: Bluebird and RxJS/IxJS are amazing. Their interface/designs has been very influential on
FP.
Note: R/IxJS's hyper-modular design also allows for bundles to be lots smaller (though using quite different syntax, either
.pipe(...)or
ix/iterable/
ix/add/...).
npm install functional-promises
Use one of the following:
const FP = require('functional-promises')
// or:
import FP from 'functional-promises'
Using
.map()
FP.resolve([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
.map(x => x * 2)
.map(x => x * 2)
.then(results => {
// results === [4, 8, 12, 16, 20]
})
Handling Events
Create function chains to handle the case where promises don't fit very naturally.
For example streams & event handlers must (usually) support multiple calls over time.
Here's how
FP.chain() and
FP.chainEnd()/
FP.listen(obj, event) help you handle this like a pro:
const button = document.getElementById('submitBtn')
FP.chain() // start a chain
.then(({target}) => { // destructure 'target' from the `event`
target.textContent = 'Clicked!'
})
.listen(button, 'click') // end the repeatable chain, started at `.chain()`
git clone git@github.com:functional-promises/functional-promises.git
cd functional-promises
npm install
npm test
Thanks to several influencial projects: RxJS, IxJS, Bluebird, asynquence, FantasyLand, Gulp, HighlandJS, et al.
Special thanks to Kyle Simpson, Eric Elliot, and Sarah Drasner for their work for the OSS community, as well as their advice & encouragement.