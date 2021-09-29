Functional Promises

Summary

The Functional Promises library is a Fluent API supporting a specific Function Chaining technique (using composition).

Note: FP doesn't replace or extend Promises. It uses them.

There are many names for this general pattern. Including Collection Pipeline and Promise Chain. The emphasis here is a seamless async/sync Developer Experience.

I call this pattern a Functional River - your data is the water, and your functions describe its path or riverbed.

Advantages

Only 400 Lines of Source & 3Kb compressed

Easily handle Sync, Async, Events, Promises, and Callbacks.

Familiar methods, including Array.prototype.map , [].filter() , [].find() , [].some() , etc.

, , , , etc. Create Monads in JavaScript (so far as they contain side-effects to a sequence of instructions).

Point-free code is easily achieved (no temp variables).

Higher code test coverage w/ less repetitive code in tests.

Use the best features from multiple programming styles: a little imperative, plenty functional, a pinch of OOP, yet still resembling declarative methods!!!

Library Comparison

Total Lines of Code (LoC) calculated using cloc CLI utility.

LoC #'s included because a smaller surface === fewer places bugs can hide.

Library Main deal Files Lines of Code .min.js kB Functional Promise v1.8.1 Sync & Async Chains 8 375 12 Kb (3Kb compressed) Bluebird v3.5.1 Promises Replacement 38 5,188 80 Kb RxJS v5.5.6 Observables Chaining 458 12,266 150 Kb IxJS v2.3.4 [Async]Iterable Chaining 521 12,366 145 Kb

Admittedly IxJS / RxJS have a far larger API than FP also some behavior in RxJS / IxJS may never be added. Currently however there is a lot of overlap with FP (plus more planned).

The table above show FP is roughly 1/30th the LOC (lines of code) in R/IxJs . FP 's bundle size is about 10% the size of either RxJS / IxJS .

BluebirdJS and FP have roughly the same number of API methods, yet Bluebird has a fair bit more code.

To be clear: Bluebird and RxJS/IxJS are amazing. Their interface/designs has been very influential on FP . Note: R/IxJS's hyper-modular design also allows for bundles to be lots smaller (though using quite different syntax, either .pipe(...) or ix/iterable / ix/add/... ).

Installation

npm install functional-promises

Getting Started

Use one of the following:

const FP = require ( 'functional-promises' ) import FP from 'functional-promises'

Quick Examples

Using .map()

FP.resolve([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) .map( x => x * 2 ) .map( x => x * 2 ) .then( results => { })

Handling Events

Create function chains to handle the case where promises don't fit very naturally.

For example streams & event handlers must (usually) support multiple calls over time.

Here's how FP.chain() and FP.chainEnd() / FP.listen(obj, event) help you handle this like a pro:

const button = document .getElementById( 'submitBtn' ) FP.chain() .then( ( {target} ) => { target.textContent = 'Clicked!' }) .listen(button, 'click' )

