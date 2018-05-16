Overview

A polyfill for the basic functionality of Function.name accessor property in its pre-ES6 form.

Usage

Named function declarations

function hello ( ) { } console .log(hello.name);

Named function expressions

var fn = function foo ( ) { }; console .log(fn.name);

Browser Compatibility

Most modern browsers have already supported this basic functionality for quite some time but this polyfill will apply to at least the following:

IE >=9 <12

Chrome <33

For IE <9 , you can still use fn._name() instead.

Caveats

Pre-ES6 Form

In short, this means that this polyfilled name accessor property can provide you with the name of a named function definition (either a named function declaration or a named function expression).

accessor property can provide you with the name of a named function definition (either a named function declaration or a named function expression). Unlike other browsers with a similar support level for the pre-ES6 form, this poyfilled name accessor property is also intentionally marked as configurable.

Chrome <5

When polyfilling for Chrome <5 , the accessor property will be configurable (expected) AND enumerable (unexpected) due to having to implement it using Object.prototype.__defineGetter__ instead of Object.defineProperty .

Other Documentation