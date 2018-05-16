Function.name
A polyfill for the basic functionality of
Function.name accessor property in its pre-ES6 form.
function hello() {
/* ... */
}
console.log(hello.name); // "hello"
var fn = function foo() {
/* ... */
};
console.log(fn.name); // "foo"
Most modern browsers have already supported this basic functionality for quite some time but this polyfill will apply to at least the following:
>=9 <12
<33
For IE
<9, you can still use
fn._name() instead.
name accessor property can provide you with the name of a named function definition (either a named function declaration or a named function expression).
name accessor property is also intentionally marked as configurable.
<5
<5, the accessor property will be configurable (expected) AND enumerable (unexpected) due to having to implement it using
Object.prototype.__defineGetter__ instead of
Object.defineProperty.