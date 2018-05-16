openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fnp

function.name-polyfill

by James M. Greene
1.0.6 (see all)

Polyfill for ECMAScript 6's `Function.name`.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97.8K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Function.name

Overview

A polyfill for the basic functionality of Function.name accessor property in its pre-ES6 form.

Usage

Named function declarations

function hello() {
  /* ... */
}
console.log(hello.name);  // "hello"

Named function expressions

var fn = function foo() {
  /* ... */
};
console.log(fn.name);  // "foo"

Browser Compatibility

Most modern browsers have already supported this basic functionality for quite some time but this polyfill will apply to at least the following:

  • IE >=9 <12
  • Chrome <33

For IE <9, you can still use fn._name() instead.

Caveats

Pre-ES6 Form

  • In short, this means that this polyfilled name accessor property can provide you with the name of a named function definition (either a named function declaration or a named function expression).
  • Unlike other browsers with a similar support level for the pre-ES6 form, this poyfilled name accessor property is also intentionally marked as configurable.

Chrome <5

Other Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial