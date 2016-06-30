Limit the execution rate of any function.

install

with npm

npm install function -rate-limit

api

returns a rate limited function which should be called instead of the function passed to rateLimit

limitCount - the number of times per limitInterval to limit execution of function

to limit execution of limitInterval - the duration of time during which to limit execution of function specified in ms

specified in ms function - the function which should be rate limited

function will be called up to limitCount times during limitInterval including bursting.

Example

var rateLimit = require ( 'function-rate-limit' ); var start = Date .now() var fn = rateLimit( 2 , 1000 , function ( x ) { console .log( '%s ms - %s' , Date .now() - start, x); }); for ( var y = 0 ; y < 10 ; y++) { fn(y); }

results in:

10 ms - 0 11 ms - 1 1004 ms - 2 1012 ms - 3 2008 ms - 4 2013 ms - 5 3010 ms - 6 3014 ms - 7 4017 ms - 8 4017 ms - 9

pre 1.x behavior

Prior to version 1.x.x, this module behaved as a throttle module. function would be invoked only one time per limitCount/limitInterval with no bursting. If you need this functionality again and do not want bursting, see the lodash.throttle module.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012 Daniel L. VerWeire

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.