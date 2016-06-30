Limit the execution rate of any function.
with npm
npm install function-rate-limit
returns a rate limited function which should be called instead of the
function passed to
rateLimit
limitInterval to limit execution of
function
function specified in ms
function will be called up to
limitCount times during
limitInterval including bursting.
var rateLimit = require('function-rate-limit');
// limit to 2 executions per 1000ms
var start = Date.now()
var fn = rateLimit(2, 1000, function (x) {
console.log('%s ms - %s', Date.now() - start, x);
});
for (var y = 0; y < 10; y++) {
fn(y);
}
results in:
10 ms - 0
11 ms - 1
1004 ms - 2
1012 ms - 3
2008 ms - 4
2013 ms - 5
3010 ms - 6
3014 ms - 7
4017 ms - 8
4017 ms - 9
Prior to version 1.x.x, this module behaved as a throttle module.
function would be invoked only one time per
limitCount/limitInterval with no bursting. If you need this functionality again and do not want bursting, see the
lodash.throttle module.
