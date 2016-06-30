openbase logo
frl

function-rate-limit

by Dan VerWeire
1.1.0 (see all)

Rate Limit any Function in node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-function-rate-limit

NPM version Build status

Limit the execution rate of any function.

install

with npm

npm install function-rate-limit

api

rateLimit(limitCount, limitInterval, function);

returns a rate limited function which should be called instead of the function passed to rateLimit

  • limitCount - the number of times per limitInterval to limit execution of function
  • limitInterval - the duration of time during which to limit execution of function specified in ms
  • function - the function which should be rate limited

function will be called up to limitCount times during limitInterval including bursting.

Example

var rateLimit = require('function-rate-limit');

// limit to 2 executions per 1000ms
var start = Date.now()
var fn = rateLimit(2, 1000, function (x) {
  console.log('%s ms - %s', Date.now() - start, x);
});

for (var y = 0; y < 10; y++) {
  fn(y);
}

results in:

10 ms - 0
11 ms - 1
1004 ms - 2
1012 ms - 3
2008 ms - 4
2013 ms - 5
3010 ms - 6
3014 ms - 7
4017 ms - 8
4017 ms - 9

pre 1.x behavior

Prior to version 1.x.x, this module behaved as a throttle module. function would be invoked only one time per limitCount/limitInterval with no bursting. If you need this functionality again and do not want bursting, see the lodash.throttle module.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012 Daniel L. VerWeire

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

